Was It OK For My Boss To Ask To Get Updates From My Doctor About My Medical Treatment, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Was It OK For My Boss To Ask To Get Updates From My Doctor About My Medical Treatment?

I recently reported to my managers that I am fighting through a rather difficult health issue that is slightly stigmatized in mainstream culture, due to not being understood well. It is slightly sensitive to the profession in which I work, but is a valid health condition. It has impacted certain areas of my performance, but nothing beyond what I believe can be reasonably overcome. My profession is also related to healthcare and healing. In talking with my managers about returning to my position (after taking needed time off to heal), one of the suggestions from my manager was for them to be placed in contact with my mental health/medical team so that the managers could be in the loop for any reason. (Mind you, my prior lack of performance was in no way harmful to myself or others, just below standard performance and expectations.) It was mentioned out of what seemed like concern, as if my managers should be somehow involved in my healing process, but it struck me as a bit off (I couldn’t tell if it was care or control, for example). I wondered if you had thoughts on this. Can a manager ask an employee for contact information for an employee’s mental health/wellness team to “check on them,” should anything go awry in the managers’ eyes?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the boss’s request was both illegal and inappropriate. “Your managers aren’t part of your medical team, and you aren’t their child; you are an adult performing a job,” she writes. “They should not be asking to involve themselves in your private medical affairs.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue Planning A Future With My Boyfriend After He Gambled $17,000 On Stocks And Crypto And Lost Most Of It?

During the pandemic, I came home to the U.S. from living abroad to move in with my boyfriend of three years. I love every minute with him; he’s intelligent, comfortable to be with, has a great sense of humor, and is unconditionally supportive of me. I’d happily be stuck on a desert island with him for all eternity. Unfortunately, finances are not among his skills. I convinced him to sell his house that I hated, and we used the money from that sale to buy a tiny home in cash. He took the rest (upwards of $10K plus another $7K that his generous and supportive parents gave him to help finance our move to a new home) and gambled it online trading stocks and crypto. He’s honestly terrible at this, and I cried when I heard his plans. I had hoped he would either invest that money properly or just save it. This is the third time in recent years that he’s lost money betting on options and crypto. At this point, he has lost all but $3K, which he keeps circulating in the account. I think he would add more if he could. He says that he trades because he wants to quit his job and have another source of income. He’s 40 and runs a business (along with two other owners) that’s been forced into debt by the pandemic. He made about $35K to $45K last year, while I mostly supported the household; I have a lot of earning power and a very intense but steady job in tech that pays six figures. (I also have a lot of student debt from graduate school and no family to speak of.) How he spends his money would not be my concern except that I do eventually want to have a family, ideally with him. But because of his business tanking and his unsuccessful gambling (though he refuses to use that term), I am afraid that a life with him would leave me with all our bills. When he’s not trading online, he’s playing internet chess. I’ve tried talking with him about his trading and how I see it as an addiction, but he continues to be obsessed with it. What gamble should I make? Leave my soul mate to seek a more financially responsible person who may or may not exist? I’m at an awkward age for investing in a new partnership with someone, which could put me at the end of my 30s before I’m sure we’re a good fit for having children. Plus, I can’t imagine that I would like any person more than my boyfriend, and leaving him because of his financial situation seems callous. What should I do?

[The Cut]

Charlotte Cowles advises the letter writer either to end the relationship or to try to get their partner help for what sounds like a gambling disorder. “You should get comfortable with the likelihood that you will be the breadwinner — and even the sole earner — in the household for as long as you’re together,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Out My Mother-In-Law As The Thief Who’s Been Stealing The Basic Necessities And Books From The Little Free Libraries In My Area?

There are Little Free Libraries in my neighborhood. For those that don’t know, they’re outdoor cabinets that people donate books to, and in my area, which is a mix of working-class and low-income people, they also have snacks and hygiene products meant for people in need. Somebody has been cleaning these libraries out completely, and books have turned up at local bookstores (some books are stamped before they’re donated with a stamp that, ironically, says “Little Free Library — Always for Free, Never for Sale”). Recently, the culprit was caught on someone’s security camera. Her license plate was not visible, and she had a mask, so she hasn’t been identified, but I was shocked to recognize my MIL. After taking books, granola bars, seltzer, and period care packs, she then stole a package off the person’s doorstep! The library she stole from is used by people, kids and teens, in actual need! I don’t like my in-laws that much, but I didn’t think my MIL was a thief. They live on the waterfront, own two cars and a boat, and vacation regularly. I know for certain they’re not secretly living in such poverty that they’d need to steal. I showed my husband. He’s also positive it’s his mom. He said she regularly stole from department stores when he was a kid, but other than a couple of embarrassing run-ins with store security, nothing ever happened. His dad views her stealing with annoyance and amusement. My husband called and tried to convince her to stop. She got defensive, but he managed to get out of her that she was selling the books for chump change (less than $10 for an entire box!) to used book stores. She only seemed mad she was caught and said she felt disrespected he would confront her about “taking some old books.” She said “it’s free anyway” and that the libraries “attract the homeless,” so she’s doing us a favor. She avoided the question about stealing the package… Should I out her to the community, or even to the authorities? My husband thinks she’ll get bored of it after a while and stop. I think she should face some consequences. I’m a Black woman, and I for sure wouldn’t get away with the same!

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas encourages the letter writer to persuade their mother-in-law to end the theft immediately. “What if you made a flyer, with the stills from the security footage and a clear picture of your MIL, printed out enough copies for your community and hers, and then gave them to your husband along with your suggestions for how she can rectify this situation and avoid public embarrassment?” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Wife To Stop Alienating My Friends And Colleagues By Pressuring Them For Donations To Her ‘Charity’?

My wife started a “charity” and has been soliciting everyone for donations to it. She spams people on social media with messages and posts, and if we run into someone in person, she’ll flat-out ask people to hand her cash or a check on the spot, and if they demur, she’ll then try to get them to give her their Venmo/PayPal/etc. info so that she can send them a request. It definitely makes people uncomfortable, as she doesn’t want to take no for an answer. The worst part is that the charity is more or less a way for her to fund an eclectic hobby of hers (think along the lines of knitting high-end sweaters for animals), and it doesn’t really do anything for the community. She recently crossed a line when my boss’s wife posted a fundraiser for suicide prevention on Facebook in honor of her late brother who sadly died last year from suicide. The caption talked about how much he had meant to her and it was really sad. I donated to the fundraiser, and not only was my wife mad that I donated to it instead of hers (don’t know why, as we share our finances and she can just go buy anything she might need without me “donating”), but worse, she commented on the fundraiser post with a link for people to donate to her own charity and posted that she hoped that people wouldn’t overlook her worthwhile cause if they were feeling generous. Everyone else had been commenting with condolences and supportive stuff. My boss’s wife deleted what my wife had posted and she de-friended/blocked her. Then my boss took me aside at work and relayed to me how upset his wife was about the incident and asked me not to bring my wife to any work events for the time being (we often have social outings that people bring significant others to). My wife thinks people are “jealous” and “uncomfortable” that she’s doing “charitable” work when they are not, and she insists that people are being ridiculous and that she’s doing nothing wrong in the way she’s asking for money. My wife has been unreasonable and a bit socially out of touch in the past, but never to this degree. I am embarrassed and angry, and I’m afraid that she’s putting us in jeopardy socially and burning bridges for us. How can I get her to stop and how do we mend fences with the people she’s aggravated?

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers urges the letter writer to insist that their wife stop asking their friends and colleagues for money. “Effective fundraising is about relationship-building and making a reasonable ask at an appropriate time,” she writes. “Your wife is doing the opposite of this; she’s steamrolling people into giving her money.” Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Wrong To Be Upset That My Friends Invited My Ex-Boyfriend On Vacation With Us Without Asking Me First?

So earlier this year, I surprised my girlfriends with tickets to a concert in another state, so with that we just decided to turn it into a vacation. We have been planning for about three months and have our plane tickets, Airbnb and fun things to do all sorted out. Well, two days ago, we were going to pay for all of these things, and my friends decided to tell me my ex-boyfriend (who I dated for two years) is coming! We broke up six months ago. I didn’t know what to say at that moment as I was shocked. I’ve been thinking about it constantly and how I was trying to do something nice for my friends, but I don't understand why they would invite my ex-boyfriend along. It was originally going to be us four girls and one of their boyfriends. So they say my ex is coming to give the other guy company. But they never said this to me the whole time we were planning, and waited until the day that we were paying for the rental and plane tickets. I want to have a fun time, but now I’m in my head about being on a trip with my ex for 10 days. We have not talked since I broke up with him, and I do not consider him my friend. I don’t understand why he would even agree to come on this trip that I originally planned. I also don’t understand why my “friends” would think this is OK. I’m sure they wouldn’t like their ex partner to come either. I don’t have anything against my ex, but now I feel like my experience will not be the same since he will be there. But I also don’t want to ruin the trip for anyone. I just wanted to do something nice for my friends because I love them. But at the moment, I’m pretty upset with them, and it’s just eating at me because I would not do that to them. Who in their right mind thinks this is OK? I don’t know if I am taking this too personally or if I am overreacting? Please let me know what you think.

[USA Today]

Morgan Absher validates the letter writer’s feelings of anger. “I think a sit-down conversation with your friends as soon as possible is a must,” she writes. “They need to understand what your intentions were behind this trip and why this is so upsetting to you.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Keep Reimbursing My Mom For All The Gifts She Buys For My Kids Without Asking Me First?

My mother buys my children whatever they ask for, but she usually asks that I reimburse her for the things that she buys. My sons are at the age where they ask for a million things. I know when to say no to them, but my mother doesn’t. I end up paying for everything in the end. I’ve told her that I can’t afford for her to keep spoiling them like that, but she keeps doing it whenever they spend time with her. What should I do?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole counsels the letter writer to stop paying their mother back. “Explain that you do not believe in giving your children all of the things that they request, and you cannot afford it,” she writes. “Warn her that, starting now, when she buys things for them, you will not be able to reimburse her.” Read the rest of her answer.