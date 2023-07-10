Was It Ethical For Me To Withhold A Very Desirable Concert Ticket From A Teenager And Suggest She Get A Nosebleed Seat Instead, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







Was It Ethical For Me To Withhold A Very Desirable Concert Ticket From A Teenager And Suggest She Get A Nosebleed Seat Instead?

This past school year, I hosted a European exchange student. Although she was lovely, it wasn't easy with other teenagers in the house, and the stress and awkwardness became too much. With the help of the program coordinator, she was moved to another home in the district, and while the move was handled with care and compassion, the displacement caused her angst. Looming in the future were the tickets I'd purchased to the Taylor Swift Eras tour, intended for my family members and the student. When the purchase was made, the student's father reimbursed me the cost of her ticket. At the time of the move-out, the student wrote me a very hurtful letter, telling me about how adults should act and how my children were spoiled. I was hurt and angered; there was little gratitude for the months in which I poured my soul into protecting her and treating her like a daughter. In that chaotic emotional confrontation, I did say that she could still come to the concert, but I quickly regretted it. It also became clear the concert was going to be more like a weekend away — a two-hour drive, all-day tailgating, an overnight at a hotel — and the thought of creating an awkwardness for everyone meant risking ruining the entire (expensive) experience. About three weeks before the event, we made a final decision not to take the student with us. We notified the student's father, who demanded that I transfer the ticket to him so that his daughter could still attend the concert. I refused, because if I did so, the student would still be sitting next to us at the concert. Instead we suggested he buy a nosebleed ticket for over $1000, and we offered $500 to partly cover the difference in cost. (The original ticket was $350 but was now worth over $3,000 on the resale market, as it was much closer to the stage.) The father refused this offer, so we refunded him the original $350 ticket cost and took another friend in the exchange student's place. What was the ethical thing to do?

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah rules that the ticket rightfully belonged to the exchange student. "I appreciate that it isn't fun to sit together at a concert with someone you're on the outs with," he writes. "But that didn't give you the prerogative to try to replace her ticket with a worse one, whatever the cost was to you." Read the rest of his answer.







How Can I Get My Employee To Stop Embarrassing Me By Paying For Business Meals With Cash?

One of my employees embarrassed me at a business lunch. When it came time to pay, everyone took out either their own credit or debit cards or their company one. My employee paid with cash with exact change and also left a cash tip. When I spoke to her about it, she didn't see what she did wrong. There were four other people from different companies at this lunch. My employee said she doesn't have a debit or credit card and uses cash exclusively. I explained this is not acceptable for business meals and events, but she says she will continue using cash only. She is different, she is under 25 and does not have social media or any internet presence and when her name is searched for nothing comes up. She has a landline and no mobile phone and she doesn't own a TV or any kind of streaming service, and when she isn't job searching she only checks her email once or twice a week. But she doesn't see why using cash a business meal or event is a faux pas or misstep. As her supervisor, am I able to mandate her to use an electronic payment? She has refused all attempts so far and says she won't change.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green informs the letter writer that there is nothing weird about paying for business meals in cash. "It's perfectly fine for her to pay in cash, it's not unprofessional or a misstep, and it's super weird that you're telling her that it is," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







Should I Tell My Daughter-In-Law To Look In The Mirror After I Forwarded Her A Newsletter About Manipulation In Relationships?

My son and daughter-in-law are living in our second home while their work situation stabilizes. She has revealed to us that she was abused as a child and has some problems, and I would like to see her get some counseling, and have offered to pay for it. While searching for help for her, I signed up for a mental health newsletter. I send a copy to them both when it seems like a topic that applies. The recent newsletter was about manipulation in relationships. I got a short reply from her that basically said "your son does all these things to me!" (gaslighting, lying, emotional blackmail, etc.) From my perspective, she does all these things to him! I want to tell my son that she blames him, or I want to tell her to look in the mirror and assess her own behavior. My husband says drop it. I am conflicted. Help!

[Slate]







Jenée Desmond-Harris advises the letter writer to take a step back. "You're in way too deep here," she writes. "Marriage counselors exist because mothers-in-law are not the best people to step in and determine who's doing the emotional blackmail and tell people to 'look in the mirror.'" Read the rest of her answer.







How Can I Get My Former Real Estate Agent To Stop Showing Up At My House Unannounced?

A real estate agent helped us through numerous deals within a short 18 months — expertly, deftly and patiently. In the end she closed a total of five local sales, all through us. Because of this, she won an award from her prestigious agency and became their No. 1 regional agent. She still texts/calls/emails often, wanting to get together for lunch, coffee, dinner, etc. While working together, we took her out several times to thank her for her efforts, but it has been a year since we closed everything. We are maxed-out, both emotionally and financially. After declining her invitations many times, I am at a loss. I avoid her calls. This leads to her texting, which I also now ignore. When all else fails, she SHOWS UP at our house. If we are not home, she will just ring the doorbell (knowing that because my elderly father-in-law lives with us there will be at least one adult at home at all times). Last time she showed up with chocolates and candy, which my father-in-law ate. I asked her not to bring any more sweets because they endanger his health, and she got mad and then announced that she would bring a "yellow cake soaked in condensed milk." She also has been constantly updating us on our "old homes," telling us what the buyers are now doing with the houses. This also tells me she is constantly dropping in on these other properties. I do not want these updates, and told her so. I have refused her invitations for a year. I have asked her not to bring sweets. I have told her that I don't need updates. I am now ignoring her texts and phone calls. The last time she showed up, I stayed out of sight. I could hear her asking about me at the front door. Is there anything else I could be doing? I can't take much more of this.

[Tribune Content Agency https://tribunecontentagency.com/article/ask-amy-real-estate-agent-wont-stop-cold-calling/]

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to keep a record of the agent's contact and to consider reporting her behavior to her firm. "She may need more training — or a mental health referral," she writes. "If necessary, you could also investigate getting a restraining order." Read the rest of her answer.







Am I Right To Be Annoyed That My Sisters-In-Law Reacted Badly To My Suggestion Of Making Them Compete To Be My Child’s Godmother?

My husband and I are pregnant with our first child, and we're thrilled. We're trying to decide who to ask to be the baby's godmother (my brother will be godfather,) and the only two real options are my husband's two sisters, "Anne" and "Beth." In order to help us decide who to pick, I suggested to Anne and Beth that we could have a fun "contest" to determine who would be godparent. I was thinking something along the lines of a quiz on babies and baby care, which we could record and share with family online. Anne seemed reluctant and Beth outright refused, so I dropped it. The problem now is that Anne and Beth are both being chilly to me; Anne is one of my best friends, and while we're still talking, she's been more distant in our chats. My MIL says it's because Anne and Beth have not always had a great relationship and the idea of competing probably triggered something, but I didn't think there would be an issue since they made up over a year ago. My husband says to just drop it and that Anne and Beth will warm up when it's closer to my due date, but I'm kind of annoyed at both of them because I don't think I did anything wrong. How should I approach this?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux observes that it was probably foreseeable that a proposed competition would trigger issues between the sisters. "Let Anne and Beth know that you're sorry if the contest idea was upsetting to them and that you only wanted to try and make the selection process a little fun," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







How Can I Be Less Critical Of My Daughter's Wussy, Milquetoast, Dead-Fish Handshake Boyfriends?

I need an attitude adjustment. My sporty, outdoorsy, Type A daughter, who is in her 30s, dates men who are (typically) wussy, milquetoast, dead-fish handshake individuals. She's respectful toward them and doesn't bully them, nor does she mother them, try to change them to "improve" them. How can I be less critical of her choices, and how do I respond tactfully when she asks me for my impressions of her boyfriends?

[UExpress]

"Tell your daughter she doesn't need your endorsement, and that if any of her suitors make her happy, you are happy for her," writes Abigail Van Buren. "Then bite your tongue." That's the entirety of her answer, but read the rest of her column.







