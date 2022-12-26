Was I Wrong To Lose My Temper When My Friend’s Girlfriend, Who Knows I’m Sober, Tried To Trick Me Into Drinking Alcohol, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Was I Wrong To Lose My Temper When My Friend’s Girlfriend, Who Knows I’m Sober, Tried To Trick Me Into Drinking Alcohol?

I recently went out to a bar with some friends. I was the designated driver because I no longer drink. I had a drinking problem, but I have been sober for almost seven years. The majority of the people I socialize with are supportive of my sobriety — except one. I have been good friends with a guy for several years. The problem is his girlfriend. She keeps mocking me for not drinking. She thinks it's all in my head and has said so to my face. I usually ignore her, but on this particular night, when it was her turn to buy the round, she set the glass down in front of me with a smirk on her face. I was drinking regular Coke and didn't think anything about it. I thanked her and when I went to take a sip, I smelled the alcohol in it right away. Abby, she had told the bartender to put rum in my Coke. I confronted her, loudly, in front of our friends, and she called me a party pooper. She then announced that it was all in my head, and told me to lighten up. I picked up the drink, threw it in her face and stormed out. Now my friends are mad at ME for causing a scene and embarrassing HER. I admit I lost my temper, but I feel she was totally in the wrong. I have tried to talk to them about how I felt about her disregarding my sobriety, but it's falling on deaf ears. Is there any way to fix this?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren rules that the friend’s girlfriend deserved the angry reaction she got. “Your friends should have interceded to stop that woman's bullying when it first started,” she writes. “That she would actually sneak a spiked drink to you was very dangerous, and I'm glad you caught on to the deception.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is There Anything I Can Do To Stop My Colleagues From Ostracizing A Coworker For Attending A Thank-You Lunch?

My workplace holds an annual conference/event for all of the employees (250+ people). There is a committee in charge of planning and all the logistics… One of the employees in my division, “Meghan,” was asked to join and she accepted (being on the committee is completely voluntary). Meghan was only on the committee for one month before the event. Everyone else had been on the committee for a full 12 months before the event. The event was a success... The CEO held a lunch for the committee to thank them and celebrate the success at a very exclusive restaurant (all paid for by the company). Meghan went to each of the committee members individually and said that if they weren’t comfortable with her attending the lunch because she was only on the committee for one month prior, she would understand. She was clear she didn’t want to seem like she was stealing the glory from all the work they did before her. Every member individually confirmed it was fine for her to attend. They also confirmed it again at the debriefing meeting they had after the event. However, after the meeting the committee members (for reasons unknown) are shunning and talking badly of Meghan. They think she should have declined the lunch anyway. The manager of our division is included in this. He has called Meghan delusional for not realizing she “overstepped” after he himself told her to attend. She deferred praise at the lunch because she was only on the committee for a month. There are emails where people told her to come. The committee members saying all kinds of nasty things about her. The majority of the members work in my division. I’m not a manager or supervisor, I’m a lead so I have no authority to tell people to stop. They all think she should have known they were being polite when they told her to go. It has gotten really bad here. The snipping and vitriol is out of control. I don’t know what to do or where to go since my manager is in on it and he leads our division. Meghan is confused and upset by all this negativity directed at her.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green urges the letter writer to be kind to Meghan and to push back when they hear people say unkind things about her. “[I]t’s not like she’s taking anything away from them by being there — it’s a lunch, not a pile of money that she’s grabbing an unfair share of,” she writes. “They’re being remarkably small-minded and unpleasant.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It A Sign Of Bad Character If Someone Doesn’t Love Dogs?

Do you think someone can truly be a good person if they don't love dogs? I have a boyfriend whom I could really see a future with — except that he doesn't love dogs. I have such a problem with that. He has never had a dog, says he has never wanted one, and, when he is around my dog, seems mostly indifferent. On the other hand, he's smart and funny and successful and kind. But it hurts me that he and I will go out and have a wonderful time together, and then we'll return to my house and I just want to hug my dog but my boyfriend is standing back like he thinks my dog is going to bite him or something. It just feels like it is a character red flag not to love dogs, isn't it?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax’s readers advise the letter writer to see their boyfriend’s indifference to dogs as a possible compatibility issue rather than a character deficiency. “A partner will not — and cannot — have all the same interests and enthusiasms as you,” one of them writes. “This does not necessarily mean they are the wrong person for you, much less that they have a breakup-worthy character flaw!” Read the rest of their answers.

Is It OK For Me To Boycott My Cousin’s New Year’s Gathering Because It Won’t Be Identical To How My Late Grandparents Used To Host?

When my grandparents were still alive, we all got together to have a real New Year’s Day feast with black-eyed peas, cornbread, pork, and greens, like only my grandmother could make. This year my cousin is hosting New Year’s Day at her house and she is going to have it catered from some Gucci catering place that does everything, including the setting up and clearing away. Those things used to be part of the fun, with everyone pitching in to make it all special. I know my cousin works hard, and both she and her husband are well-off. But all that is nothing to me compared to having a true and traditional family celebration. I am half of a mind not to go, but my husband says just let it be and be glad the family is still getting together like we did when everything happened at my grandparents’ house. Is there anything wrong with wanting things done the way they always were, just one day out of the whole year?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer opines that traditions have to be flexible in order to survive over time. “In the case of your family’s upcoming holiday get-together, your cousin has chosen to do what works best for her,” she writes. “Perhaps one way to preserve the traditions you love is by offering to host the family New Year’s Day gathering next time around.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Tell My Unpaid Cat-Sitter I Might Have To Wake Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Get My Keys Back, Again?

I am a late-30s guy who has a good friend “Sally” (mid-30s) who lives in the same neighborhood as I do, the better part of a mile from me. For context, Sally and I date non-exclusively and without labels and have for a few years. She’s been a great friend after my mid-pandemic move to a city where meeting people has turned out to be really rough; introduced me to her crowd, bankrolled evenings out when I couldn’t but needed to get out of the house, passed on information from someone who works in my field after I became unexpectedly unemployed. She’s also a huge animal lover who has watched my beloved cat Noodles whenever I’m out of town. This has been four times so far, anywhere from a few days to a week. She sits with Noodles for a couple of hours when she’s able, and last year came over after her own family Christmas celebration to make sure he was cared for. The day after Christmas when she woke up to heavy snow, Sally rushed out to make sure he was taken care of just in case she wasn’t able to get back out later. I greatly appreciate this and always treat her to dinner and drinks after. She’s agreed to watch Noodles again for me this year over the holidays but has a request: Find a flight that will get me home before 9 p.m. or on a weekend to make the key trade-off easier when I return. I can copy Sally a key to my door, but I can’t get an extra fob to my building’s door for her, and I am unable to buzz anyone in as my building doesn’t have the capability. Basically, this leaves me no choice but to give her my keys and have her return them. Unfortunately, Sally’s two elderly dogs make her watching Noodles at her place a no go. I usually get whatever flight is cheapest because I don’t have much choice, and that has meant twice now waking Sally up on a weeknight and having her come down to give me my keys. Sally is an early-to-bed, early-to-rise type and she leveled with me that the week I’m looking to return is busy for her and she’s already really anxious about the thought of an interrupted night of sleep. I’m going on a trip and haven’t bought tickets yet but need to soon. I want to do this for her if I can but might (will definitely) need to borrow money from my parents if the tickets in her requested timeframe are more expensive. I think this is worth the loan, but I am struggling with how to talk to the parents and to Sally if they say no and I can’t.

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers points out that the letter writer has other options for Noodles’ care — like taking Noodles with him, or finding another cat-sitter. “Sally is being reasonable in her request, especially since you’re not paying her and she’s doing this on a volunteer basis,” she writes. “It sounds like she’s been extraordinarily generous with you on many fronts.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Did My Sister-In-Law Send Me An Invitation To Her Father’s Funeral Only To Follow Up To Say ‘You Are Not Really Invited’?

Earlier this year, my sister-in-law's father died. My brother told me that the funeral would be private and, since they live out of state, I sent a sympathy arrangement to their home. Months later, I received a photo card announcing a celebration of the life of this man, with a note attached that read "FYI only." My sister-in-law followed that up with a text message, saying, "Sent you the invite for my dad's celebration of life just for FYI. You are not really invited, sorry." To which I replied: "Gee, thanks." Living several states away, I would not be attending anyway, but if they were afraid I would accept, why was I sent this?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, validate the letter writer’s confusion. “Miss Manners agrees that your sister-in-law's behavior was rude,” they write. “And, given the seriousness of the subject, she would not have made your reply, even if the intent was to be lighthearted.” Read the rest of their answer.