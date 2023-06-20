Was I Being Controlling And Misogynistic When I Told My Girlfriend Not To Insult The Appearance Of A Cancer Patient, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.







Was I Being Controlling And Misogynistic When I Told My Girlfriend Not To Insult The Appearance Of A Cancer Patient?

I (M28) have been dating my GF, Nancy (F25), for about 2 months now… Nancy describes herself as a bit of a "mean girl." I honestly thought she was joking for a while, as she is typically quite nice. However, she has an awful tendency to insult people based primarily on their appearance. These insults can happen anywhere and anytime, and can be targeted at literally anyone. Of course, she never says these things about the person right in front of them. The other day, I invited Nancy to a family friend's event we were having. My mother's friend, Sarah, had just gotten out of the hospital for cancer. Sarah's family and my family are very close; I've known them since I was born and consider them to be extended family. Due to cancer and chemotherapy, Sarah no longer has hair and is very thin. Once Nancy saw her, she started smirking. I literally pleaded with her not to say anything rude, and she agreed but told me that I was ruining her fun. Fast forward, I'm chatting with my mother (F55) and sister (F24). Nancy walks by and says hello. She chats for a bit before starting to make several highly offensive jokes about Sarah and her appearance. I will not repeat anything, but her jokes mainly pertained to baldness and anorexia. My mother and sister looked mortified, and so was I. I literally had my jaw hanging open for a good few seconds. Once I snapped out of it, I firmly told Nancy to stop and that no one found her shitty sense of humor funny except herself. She got upset and said that I was being controlling and misogynistic for trying to silence her. I maintained my position and reaffirmed that her comments were insane. She got even more upset and asked that we leave. I said it would be rude for me to go, as it was still relatively early, and she ended up leaving on her own. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer was not the asshole in this situation. "[T]he next time someone brags about being a mean girl, take them seriously," one of them writes. "[S]he seems like an awful person to be around." Read the rest of their answers.

What Should I Do After I Invited My Friend To See A Broadway Show With Me And She Said She’d Rather Give My Ticket To Her Husband?

I understand that friendships change after having kids, but right now I am feeling used by my oldest friend, “Ally.” Ally has a 3-year-old son. I love the little guy, but the only time that Ally ever responds to my texts or calls is when she needs me to watch him. Otherwise, it is just non-responsive texts or last-minute cancellations. When I talk to Ally, she brushes me off with the excuse that she is a busy mom. For Ally’s birthday, I got two tickets to a Broadway play in the city. We always had a tradition of doing this together. Ally was excited about the tickets, but then she told me she rather take her husband and have me stay and babysit her son. I am very hurt by this. I would be happy enough to babysit so they could go out, but these tickets were expensive and it has always been something we did together. What should I do? I am very tempted to cancel one of the tickets, make up a work excuse, and just go by myself.

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux advises the letter writer to have a heart-to-heart with Ally. "If you're so inclined, you can offer to babysit on a different night so that she and her husband can celebrate her birthday together, but let her know that the Broadway ticket offer was for the two of you, and that you'd be happy to find someone else to go with if she's not willing to accept that," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Sister-In-Law Took In Her Aging Parents And, Against My Wishes, Renovated To Accommodate Their Disabilities?

My husband’s elderly parents moved in with my sister-in-law. Their house was sold, and my sister-in-law used the proceeds to add a bedroom and upgrade a bathroom for them at her house. (There was an extra bedroom in the house, but no bathroom on that floor.) My husband asked my sister-in-law not to make these improvements; he suggested hiring aides to come to the house, instead. But she went ahead and spent all the money. Now, my father-in-law has been diagnosed with dementia and needs lots of additional care. We are being made to feel that we have to pitch in financially. How would you approach this dilemma?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes points out that taking in older relatives requires a lot of work and that the renovations appear to have been well needed. "Even if your father-in-law were to move to a memory-care facility, your mother-in-law would still need a place to live — which she has, thanks to your sister-in-law," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Take On An Extra Part-Time Job So My Husband Can Use Our Savings To Buy A Condo For His Parents?

My husband wants to purchase a condo or house for his parents to own. While I understand that he wants to help support them, this may mean using a substantial chunk of our life savings (savings and stocks). Meanwhile, they still work, have not been saving much, and plan regular extended vacations abroad. We still have to get our two kids through college and have struggled with unexpected expenses this year that have also derailed our budget. When I express my concerns, he dismisses them and suggests I pick up a side-gig on top of my full-time job. He’s also mentioned that we will co-own this new property as an investment, but I’m still wary of this plan, as he also intends for us to cover HOAs and property taxes for them too.

[Slate]

Nicole Chung points out that if the husband spent shared funds without the letter writer's agreement, that would be financial abuse. "If you're at all worried that he would go ahead without your agreement, it might be worth taking steps now to move and protect some of your own money and investments — making sure that your paychecks go into an individual account, for example," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It A Red Flag That My Husband Would Like To Take Father's Day Off From Child Care To Relax?

My husband and I have a 2.5-year-old son and a newborn daughter. He’s a great dad, a great provider, and a great partner. His third Father’s Day is coming up shortly and he asked to spend it childfree and alone to rest. Maybe this is a low-stakes question, but is this a red flag? He wanted to spend the previous Father’s Days with his son… …but now he wants to disappear for the day to relax. Please let me know if I’m making a mountain out of a molehill.

[Slate]

Doyin Richards rules that it is very normal and healthy for parents to want breaks from child care. "Everyone needs to rest, and it's good that he is able to articulate that need instead of subscribing to 'man up/hustle culture,'" he writes. "By providing him with this time to relax, it's going to make him a better dad and parenting partner to you now and in the future." Read the rest of his answer.

Isn't It Rude For A Host To Use A Footrest On A Recliner When Guests Are Present?

I visit a person in his home regularly. He always has the footrest to his recliner up, no matter who his guests are and no matter how long the visit. Knowing this person extremely well, there is no physical reason he needs to elevate his legs. This bothers me to no end. First, it puts his feet in our faces, and second, it says to me, "I want to be comfortable and to hell with you." Is what he is doing rude? Shouldn't he be sitting in his chair in the same manner as everyone else? What if we were to lie on his couch?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, prohibit the letter writer from saying anything to the host. "Miss Manners has never heard of a guest's wanting to tell the host to make himself uncomfortable," they write. "Nor can she picture a chair with a footrest so high that it would be in the face of someone seated nearby." Read the rest of their answer.

