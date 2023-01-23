Should My Family Continue To Withhold The News Of My Great-Aunt’s Death From Her Sisters After Three Years Of Lying, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should My Family Continue To Withhold The News Of My Great-Aunt’s Death From Her Sisters After Three Years Of Lying?

My great-aunt R. passed away from natural causes almost three years ago. Her daughter, N., decided to withhold telling R.’s sisters about the death because we were unable to hold a proper funeral at the time and also because one of the sisters has a health condition where stress can cause seizures. We all agreed to tell the elders once the pandemic lifted and we could hold a funeral service. The past two years have involved all of us perpetuating the lie that Aunt R. is still alive. Family phone calls that involve N. and her aunts get awkward; they constantly ask about their sister. N. will say “she’s resting” or “she’s at the store” or provide some other excuse for why her mother can’t come to the phone. The family is about to gather in person to hold a very simple gathering to properly mourn and grieve R. N., however, has now decided that telling her aunts about their sister’s death will do more harm than good. When the aunt with that health condition learns of her sister’s passing, it will, we all agree, probably trigger a seizure. Given her age and frailty, there’s a high likelihood a seizure could severely injure or kill her. N. does not want to be responsible for that outcome. I feel everyone deserves proper closure when someone passes, and I am therefore leaning toward having the truth come out. But this feels like a situation in which there are significant downsides to the truth as well as to the lie.

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah consults a medical specialist who says that stress-induced seizures are rarely fatal. “However old or fragile I was, I cannot imagine wanting to be kept in the dark about the death of a close relative,” he writes. “The ruse, no matter how well intended, was a misjudgment from the start; each day you perpetuate it represents a further misjudgment.” Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Have Talked To My Boss After Her Ex-Husband Pursued Me And Then Took Pictures Of Me Sleeping To Taunt Her?

I have a question about something that happened to me a number of years ago… I was about three months in to a new job and really enjoying myself. I worked on a separate floor from the executive office and never really had much opportunity or reason to interact with them, as there were about four levels of hierarchy between us. A few weeks after being hired, I also started casually dating/sleeping with an older man... After a few weeks of seeing him, one morning I woke up to find that he was taking selfies that included me sleeping next to him. He tried to brush it off by saying that I looked cute while I was asleep, but after bringing it up a few times over the next few days, he finally relented and told me that he was originally thinking about sending them to his soon-to-be-ex wife (!!!!!) because their divorce was acrimonious and he wanted to taunt her by showing that he was sleeping with someone younger. Ew ew ew. He assured me that he thought twice and he never sent them, but obviously I immediately ended things. Of course I also instantly launched an FBI-level investigation into his entire history online and managed to find a picture of him and his wife at a charity event. Imagine my shock when I realized that he was still legally married to the executive director of my division! At that point, I only knew her by name but we had never met. Suddenly everything fell into place — one of the pictures on my dating profiles showed me in front of a window with a very distinctive view from our division’s office... He of course recognized it and intentionally pursued his wife’s new employee to get back at her, or try to put her in an awkward situation, or god knows what. I was mortified and ashamed and afraid… I was absolutely terrified about what this would mean for me at the company, but she was a consummate professional in every interaction I eventually had with her. That said, she was very awkward and stilted in every one-on-one conversation we had, in ways that she wasn’t with peers… It goes without saying, but I never brought up the fact that I had been involved with her then-husband, and of course neither did she. However, I can’t help but to assume he actually did send those pictures to her… I ended up leaving a few years later but our relationship continued to be forced and awkward throughout my time at that company. Looking back now, I have to wonder if there could have been a different outcome… I guess I wonder if you could see a scenario where it would be appropriate to have that discussion… It kills me to think that she may have wondered if I knew and didn’t care, or that I may have been pulling some weird Machiavellian stunt to take her down a peg or … I don’t know. I just feel gross and sad for both of us and wish that we could have hashed it out.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the letter writer didn’t do anything wrong by not addressing the situation with their boss. “It could have brought her an enormous amount of relief, or it could have caused her more turmoil and made things more awkward between the two of you at work,” she writes. “Hell, it could have brought her an enormous amount of relief and still have made things unbearably awkward at work.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue To Insist That My Mother-In-Law Obey Strict Rules Around Screens And Sweets When Babysitting My Son, Even Though My Mom Is Allowed To Break Them?

When our son “Felix” was born four years ago, my husband and I made the decision that we wanted to limit his exposure to screens and sugar as much as possible. That worked well until last year, when I went to work and my mother began providing regular childcare — which for her, came with dessert and cartoon time in the afternoon. We talked to her about it a few times, but she’d always revert. We finally realized she wasn’t changing and decided that it was something we could live with in exchange for the free babysitting and we focused on setting limits on weekends, and it’s been fine! Recently, my mother-in-law wanted to have Felix for a sleepover, which he was excited about. We explained to her beforehand that we tried to limit sugar and screentime as much as possible on the weekends, but when we picked him up we learned that they’d both been part of the visit—ice cream and a movie in the evening, pancakes and some cartoons in the morning. (Felix had a great time.) I was pretty frustrated and told my MIL as much! She said that it wasn’t fair that my mom gets to share these kinds of “grandma indulgences” with Felix but she doesn’t, and that she’s already jealous of their closeness because of how much time they spend together. I told her that when she starts giving us free childcare we can talk about screens and sweets! This hit a sore spot for her, since she’d love to care for Felix but she won’t be able to retire for years, while my parents are well-off and have more free time. We apologized but haven’t really spoken since — she has done all of her communicating through my husband. He recently told me she asked about another sleepover, but that she didn’t mention the screens and sweets. He thinks we should let Felix go, and that a few hours of TV and some dessert won’t hurt him. I can’t decide if he’s right, or if I should let Felix go only on the condition that she agrees to no TV or sugar, or if I should put my foot down here and say no on principle because she disregarded our wishes before. What do you think?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux advises the letter writer to apologize to their mother-in-law and let her indulge her grandson during sleepovers. “It’s very common for Grandma’s house to represent a break from the structures that govern a child at their own home,” she writes. “I don’t think it’s fair for you to allow this dynamic to exist for your mother, but not your MIL, especially since it seems as though the primary difference between them is class.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Agree To My Boyfriend’s Proposal Of Letting His Ex-Wife And Her Two Daughters Move Into My House?

I own a three-bedroom townhouse. One of the bedrooms is my dedicated office. My boyfriend of two years moved in six months ago. We are talking about marriage but taking it slow for his five-year-old son. He has a room here. He splits custody evenly with his ex. She has two older daughters as well. Her rent has been raised so high she can’t afford her apartment anymore. She is making plans to move out of state to her parents’ place. My boyfriend has equal custody of his son and could take on full custody, but doesn’t want to separate his son from his mother and sisters. His idea is the entire family moves in temporarily with us and I give up my office, or he moves in with his ex to help out financially. Both of those solutions will kill our relationship. My boyfriend is begging me not to make him choose between his son and me. I am not trying to. I am fine with his son moving in with us full time, but I can’t deal with his solutions. My heart is breaking here. Please help.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris urges the letter writer to break up with their boyfriend. “Your boyfriend is not available for marriage, or even a serious relationship right now,” she writes. “It is fine for him to decide to be financially and physically tied to this other household, but it means he can’t have a traditional partnership.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Therapist I Want A Romantic Relationship With Him?

I have a therapist, and this is about him. I like him very much. Too much! I haven't been interested in a man for some time. I don’t pursue relationships. I tend to go with the flow. Anyway, I would like things to develop into a friendship and maybe even more — much more. There’s the conflict of him being my therapist as well as a priest. He was married once; so was I. Should I lay it out — full disclosure — with him, or should I just go with the flow like I usually do? He may know how I feel. I don’t know.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole observes that the letter writer’s therapist may not want a relationship with the letter writer. “Know that he is trained to keep up guardrails so that you can be fully immersive without crossing lines of intimacy,” she writes. “What you are talking about would violate that professional boundary.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is ‘Sliming Of The Glass’ A Breach Of Etiquette?

Over a decade ago, I was in a relationship with a woman who made the following mealtime complaint: Immediately after having a bite of whatever dish I was enjoying (and chewing and swallowing that bite, to the very best of my memory), I would take a sip of whatever beverage I was using to "wash down" my food. This would invariably leave a "slime trail" on the rim of the glass. The slime is uncontested and incontestable. Isn't "sliming of the glass" a common phenomenon, and does it truly constitute a breach of etiquette? I found the entire subject amusing during my relationship with this person, but now, long after she and I have parted, it is starting to bother me that perhaps I have been committing, lifelong, some horrible etiquette faux pas.

[UExpress]

[F]ood etiquette exists so that people can share a meal without disgusting one another," they write. "Sometimes it restrains us from doing things; other times it requires us not to notice." Read the rest of their answer.