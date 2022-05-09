Should I Try To Lower The Pitch Of My Voice To Make Myself More Attractive To Women, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Try To Lower The Pitch Of My Voice To Make Myself More Attractive To Women?

My mum belongs to a social group for older women who don’t get out and socialize much. The group used to meet in person prior to the pandemic but since the pandemic they meet via landline group phone call, a task that requires a phone operator in order to connect the participants. Anyway apparently the women in the group have gone absolutely crazy for the male operator, quite a few of them have even developed crushes on him. They’ve never seen the guy in real life, but his voice on the phone is apparently so sexy sounding it turns the women in the group on. Apparently being turned on by the speaking voice of certain individuals with sexy voices is quite common among people of all genders. I’ve done some “research” (googling) and apparently straight women find men with deep voices extremely attractive, the deeper the voice the better. They apparently like men like this because it indicates a larger body size and more testosterone. Celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch and the late Alan Rickman are examples of such “sexy voices”. Men on the other hand apparently prefer women with higher pitched “breathy” voices, since it indicates a smaller body size and higher estrogen levels... I can definitely say for myself that I’m attracted to women with feminine speaking and singing voices. My last crush had a very sweet feminine sounding voice. I’ve started doing exercises to lower the pitch of my voice naturally without straining my vocal chords. My speaking voice is already fairly deep to begin but I want to lower it even further naturally so that it will sound extremely attractive to women. If I have the time I’m either planning to either join a choir or take vocal lessons because apparently men who sing are extremely attractive to women. I may never sound like Frank Sinatra or another handsome crooner and I don’t want to strain my vocal chords but I want to make my voice sound as attractive as possible. You’re stuck with the vocal chords you’ve had since puberty but breathing exercises can make the voice sound more masculine without putting strain on them. How much of a role does vocal attractiveness matter in relationships? Is it worth improving my voice to woo women or am I better off focusing on something else? Or is this just a major insecurity of mine?

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O’Malley rules that this is a major insecurity that the letter writer should try to let go of. “Focusing on your sense of self-worth and being your best, most polished self and connecting with folks instead of trying to impress them or flip evo-psych ‘attraction switches’ will go a lot further and more effectively than any ability to hop up to the mic at a karaoke night and say ‘Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,’” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Am I Justified In Not Wanting To Name My Baby After My Brother-In-Law Because My Brother-In-Law Has A Neurological Disorder?

My husband and I are expecting our first son later this year, and have been arguing about what to name the baby. My husband wants the middle name to be “David,” after his brother. I love my brother-in-law, but he has Tourette’s Syndrome, with coprolalia symptoms, which results in frequent outbursts of obscene words or socially inappropriate and derogatory remarks. It is often jarring and shocking, but I know it is not his fault. However — and I realize this sounds horrible — I’m worried that my son may be confused or embarrassed, as he gets older, by having been named after David. My husband is interpreting my reluctance as rejecting his brother and is doubling down on choosing this as the baby’s middle name, since he is letting me have my top choice for the first name. I would appreciate your perspective and advice on what I should do.

[Slate]

Michelle Herman urges the letter writer to apologize to their husband. “My perspective is that you are overthinking this and projecting your own feelings onto your future child (who is unlikely to be either confused or embarrassed by this), that you’re being unloving toward your husband and his brother, the future uncle of your child whether you like it or not, and that your ungenerosity about this is shocking,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Prevent My Sister From Telling My Fiancée I Bought Her A Fake Diamond For Her Engagement Ring?

I (26M) proposed to my amazing girlfriend, who we’ll call “Emily” (25F), last fall. I make decent money, but not great, and the cost of living in our area is high. When I picked out a ring for her, I checked with one of her friends to make sure it was something she’d like, but all the pictures her friend sent me were way out of my price range. So, instead of getting her a tiny diamond, I got a larger imitation diamond that I thought would suit her tastes better, and I was happier because it was cheaper. Emily loved the ring and showed it off to all of her friends. She was excited, and I was happy I got her something she liked. I didn’t tell her it wasn’t a real diamond because I figured it didn’t matter as long as she liked it. I told my sister about the ring last week, and she’s livid. She says I’m lying to Emily and she’s threatening to tell her about the “diamond” if I don’t. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal! Why does it matter as long as she likes it? How do I get my sister to butt out?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas advises the letter writer to tell his fiancée that the diamond’s not real and find out more about her priorities. “What your sister thinks is a big deal is irrelevant. But what Emily thinks is a big deal matters to the both of you,” he writes. “And what you think is a big deal matters just the same.” Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Join An Organization That Is Extremely Patriarchal And Conditions Admission On One’s Bloodline?

I am eligible to join a patriotic hereditary organization that only admits males born to male ancestors. I have some misgivings. If I join, my “heir” would be my youngest of five grandchildren, the son of my son, passing over my daughter’s three children and my son’s daughter. Do I really want to explain to my grandchildren that they are ineligible for this “honor” because they are of the wrong gender or were born to my daughter instead of my son? This is an old, prestigious organization, and it is unlikely to change its charter in the face of modern sensibilities.

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah points out that this organization’s focus on bloodline runs counter to many stated American values. “Given that you refer to the association as an ‘honor,’ in scare quotes, you could ask yourself why you want to join this parade of patriarchs in the first place,” he writes. “Does the organization get up to a lot that’s genuinely worth honoring?” Read the rest of his answer.

Aren’t My Family Member’s Hypocrites For Not Wanting Me To Start Political Arguments At Family Gatherings?

Out of everyone in my family, I’m the only one who gives a crap about what’s really happening in this world. They all just go along with everything and say stuff about how it’ll all right itself in the end. My mother is especially like that, and I sometimes can’t figure out how I came to care so much when she doesn’t care at all. My baby sister is getting married late this summer, and she asked my mom to tell me that for everyone’s sake, it would be better if I and my girlfriend, who feels about most things the way I do, did not come to the wedding. My mom said that because of what happened at the last couple of family gatherings, she agrees it would only end up in my fighting with everyone else about their indifference. Doesn’t this smack of hypocrisy, especially since my family is made up of mostly “good God-fearing Christians”?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer encourages the letter writer to dial down the vehemence of their political convictions. “You may find you’ll be better received by your family and others if you develop a knack for toning it down some, which isn’t a betrayal of your beliefs,” she writes. “In the case of your sister’s wedding, it’s her day, and it isn’t hypocrisy for her and the rest of your family to want to avoid a potential disruption of it.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It OK To Spit In The Sink While I’m Washing Dishes?

I often do the evening kitchen clearing and dishwashing for our household, and I do a thorough job. While working at the sink, I often wish to spit into the drain, but hesitate, wondering if it is appropriate. When I do spit, I am careful and it goes directly into the drain, so it doesn't contaminate the sink at all. I'm uncomfortable, though. Could you please comment on the etiquette of this action?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, forbid the letter writer from spitting while doing dishes. “Miss Manners suggests that you continue rightfully hesitating until you are safely in the bathroom — behind firmly closed and locked doors and with the water running loudly,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.