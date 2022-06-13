There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Tell My Boss That My Mom Called Child Protective Services On Her Because Of A Misunderstanding Concerning My Sex Work?

I am a woman in my mid-20s who went online to make some fast cash (outside of my full-time job) and I found it in the form of a “cuck for hire.” I answered a personal ad for a great couple only a few years older than me — “Patti” and “Eric” — and for the past year, I’ve been getting $500 twice a month for an hour or two of work… Sessions happen like this: I play Eric’s wife, coming home to find him in bed with another woman. I yell, get upset, and then am commanded to sit on a chair facing the bed. He “ties” me to the chair (I wrap my arms around the back, where he wraps some rope around them without tying it), and proceeds to make love in front of me while telling me how much better Patti is than me. He does this solely by praising her (“she’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, she’s the best I ever felt”). At no point am I insulted, demeaned, or degraded. I’m not involved physically, and I don’t get aroused… I thought there would be an issue when my sister drunkenly spilled the beans to my mother, but my mom, while not particularly cool with it, accepted it. I don’t get graphic, but I have talked about them to my family the same way I talk about any coworkers. My niece’s birthday party was over the weekend, and when complimented on my gift for her, I stated Patti had recommended it because their kids love it. Fast forward to Wednesday morning: At my full-time job in a small family-owned business, the owner was being questioned by police for allegations of sexual abuse against their children. We were all shocked but no more than she was. It was dropped quickly when she confirmed she has a wife, and the allegations were made against a mother and a father. When I told my sister about it, later on, she burst out “I can’t believe she actually did it!” Prudie, my mother called CPS on Eric and Patti for sexual abuse after being “horrified” to learn they have children! She didn’t know their names, only that they were “my bosses.” … Their kids are never home during these sessions, and I’ve never met better parents than Eric and Patti. There is absolutely no basis for these claims, my boss is confused and scared someone will come take her kids, and I’m sick with my mother! What do I do? Do I tell my boss not to worry, that it was a case of mistaken identity and my mother meddling? Do I warn Patti and Eric? Do I contact the police or CPS myself, or wait in case they question me? Am I in legal trouble for prostitution, and should avoid authorities at all costs?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas advises the letter writer to tell her boss that the report to CPS was a case of mistaken identity. “Because this has gotten so out of hand, you may want to warn Patti and Eric as well,” he writes. “They may decide that continuing to meet is not a good idea on the off-chance that your mother is able to put more pieces together.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Keep My Wife From Finding Out That I’ve Gotten Ahead In My Career By Taking Credit For Others’ Work?

I am not the man my wife, family, and friends think I am. Not at work, anyway. I can admit to you anonymously that I’ve been coasting for years. I’ve become really good at faking it and getting someone else to do the hard work, and I really know how to snow upper management. What I don’t know is how to change this — not after almost 20 years of operating this way. I’ve been promoted at most jobs I’ve had, I’ve even gotten bonuses and awards for my performance. The key has always been for me to leave after four or five years while my reputation at my present job is still good and the new place hears nothing but glowing references. But things do come to light after I’ve left — I’ve heard from former co-workers that some messes I’ve left or hidden have caused huge problems. I’m lucky because upper management never wants to admit that the guy they championed was a real blank-up and since I’ve moved on they don’t say too much or do anything. My wife has asked me to stay at my present job — I’ve been here over three years and she is sick of relocating and we have a toddler, so this is a reasonable request on the surface but impossible for me. I can’t tell her the truth. I would be mortified if she ever found out what I’m really like at work. How do I even start to fix this? I’m not used to working hard, I’m not even that good at what I do, and if I don’t get out of here soon, I really fear I’ll be found out. What do I do now?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax’s readers counsel the letter writer to examine his motivations and change his approach to work. “Starting tomorrow, commit to no longer putting hard work on someone else or ‘snowing’ upper management,” one of them writes. “Do YOUR job.” Read the rest of their answers.

Can My Company Have A Paternity Leave Policy But Not A Maternity Leave Policy?

I need a sanity check to see if i’m justified in feeling so outraged. My (Fortune 500) company recently announced that they are implementing a paternity leave policy this fall. Sounds great and progressive, right? Well, it would be, except that THE COMPANY DOES NOT CURRENTLY HAVE A MATERNITY LEAVE POLICY. We don’t have details yet about the new policy, but even if it’s unpaid, it’s additional time off that men are entitled to that women are not. The company is big enough that we’re covered by FMLA and short-term disability will pay 100% of salary for 6-8 weeks after birth. The company touts their “maternity” leave policy on sustainability reports, etc. but there is no actual policy other than federally mandated FMLA that men are also eligible for. Why do they need an additional policy? Is this even legal? I’m hoping they actually mean an all-encompassing parental leave, but that’s not how it’s been presented so far. How are they so out of touch? Is there anything I can do?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green informs the letter writer that offering parental leave to men but not women is indeed not legal. “If that’s really what they’re planning, it’s both outrageous and illegal … in fact it’s so illegal that I’ve got to think that’s not the plan, and whatever they are planning has just been communicated badly so far,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Have Given Into My Stepsister’s Demands That I Let Her Live In My House After I Offered Her A Studio Apartment For Free?

I inherited my late aunt’s four-bedroom house. It has a separate studio apartment on the property. Since my mom died when I was a baby, my aunt and I were all that was left of our family. We were very close, especially after my father remarried for the third time and I gained a pack of stepsiblings. I was very much the odd duck out. I love my new house because I never had much space between sharing a room, a dorm, and an apartment as a child and young adult. I have plans to make a music room, a library, and a cat heaven for my three tabbies, but I updated the studio first with plans to rent it out. Then my stepsister and her two daughters were left homeless after her boyfriend stole from her and they were evicted. They have been bouncing between friends and family with no money and no prospects. The girls haven’t been in school for months. I live in a good school district with a strong transportation system. There are help wanted signs everywhere. I could give her and the girls a year to get on their feet. There would be a lease and I would expect my family to help out financially. I am not close to my stepsister. I was trying to be kind and it blew up in my face. My stepsister was happy enough to accept and then grew unhappy with the idea of living in the studio. She demanded the house. She claimed her family was more deserving since she had kids and I didn’t need all that space. At that point, I told her it was my space and she really wasn’t in any position to make demands. I thought that was the end of the conversation until I got blasted by my father and stepmother. They could believe I would act like this and not open up my home that I was so “lucky” to get. They live in a 55-plus retirement community. At this point, I called my stepsister and withdrew my offer. Now my family is treating me like the Wicked Witch of the West.

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers rules that the letter writer’s original offer was generous. “I don’t think you’re obligated to make any more offers to help, and though, I feel bad for her daughters, it sounds like you’re lucky not to be stuck living with your stepsister who is simply inclined to treat your generosity as her entitlement,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Respond The Next Time My Coworker Asks To Borrow My Clothes?

My co-worker of about a year, “Jill,” frequently compliments my work outfits and inquires about the brand or where I got them. They are not designer, usually resale. At first, the comments were nice, but it’s become an overreach when she’s said things like, “I like it so much I want to rip it off you.” Our employer is having a big gala fundraiser and has been asking for volunteers to be at the event. The other day in passing, Jill said, “Oh, I want to borrow that blue lace dress you wore to XYZ event from a few months ago!” I was a little surprised and didn’t respond in the moment. I’m not going to be volunteering for the upcoming event. I would like your opinion on how to respond when she gets wind that I won’t be there because I have a strong sense that she’ll bring up the dress again.

[The Washington Post]

Karla L. Miller urges the letter to politely, directly tell Jill they don’t lend out their clothes and to see if Jill’s behavior escalates. “If that seems plausible, you might want to keep track of your conversations and bystanders who overhear them in case you need to establish a clear behavioral pattern for HR,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Ask My Friends To Pick A Side After My Breakup?

Is it bad that I want my friends to pick a side after my breakup? I started dating my best friend years ago. We worked so well because we had all of the same friends. Dating came naturally to us. Now that we have broken up, it definitely makes hanging out in the same friend group awkward. I think that to avoid the discomfort, our friends should pick a side. They wouldn’t have to completely lose one of us as a friend, but they would have to choose who they have more loyalty to. Would it be wrong to ask them to do this?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole discourages the letter writer from asking their friends to pick a side. “You want your friend group to remain neutral territory,” she writes. “Ask for their patience and support as you all figure out how to be together in the coming days and weeks.” Read the rest of her answer.