Should I Meet My Boss In Person Without Telling Her I Have Covid, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Meet My Boss In Person Without Telling Her I Have Covid?

I recently got COVID-19, and I’m really bummed. I went on vacation with my family and came back sick as a dog. I’m supposed to be going to a meeting with my boss this week. We work remotely in two different states. She is coming to town, and we are supposed to work together. I’m feeling better now. Do you think it would be OK for me to go, especially since I am past the worst of it? I haven’t told her that I got COVID-19, so she would be none the wiser.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole advises the letter writer to tell their boss they have COVID and not to spend time with anyone until they test negative. “Let her know right away in case she really needs you or someone to be with her when she is in town so that she can make the appropriate arrangements,” she writes. “The worst thing you could do is keep this news to yourself.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Complain To My Boss After A Manager Told Several People About An Employee’s Supposedly Confidential Referral For Therapy?

One of the employees in the division I manage recently quit on the spot without providing notice. She quit because another manager disclosed her request for a referral to a counselor under our employee assistance program. She didn’t have a mental illness, but there were some upsetting things happening in her personal life (the upsetting things part was known by everyone; we just didn’t know all the details or the extent). This manager sent an email to several people across many divisions saying “Jane got an EAP referral to a shrink, I wonder what for since she has no illness?” As soon as my employee heard about the email, she walked out and never came back. She rebuffed any attempt to talk to her as she walked out or in the weeks afterward, and she changed her phone number and wouldn’t answer the door at home when someone went to check on her. We were upset at what happened and wanted to see if there was anything we could do for her but we stopped attempting contact after being rebuffed. Now we’ve found out in another email from the same manager that she stopped seeing the counselor... I’m appalled at this manager’s actions but I haven’t complained because he is the owner’s nephew. The nephew is married to the company HR manager, who is the daughter of the owner’s best friend. She disclosed the EAP request to him... The EAP request was supposed to be confidential. I’m hesitant, though, since the owner doesn’t take well to them being criticized, but I can’t stop thinking about how wrong it was. I also want to say something because the owner and some executives are questioning my division’s drop in performance, which happened both because morale is down after what happened and because she was excellent at her job and made everyone else shine. I also don’t want my other employees to think this was okay. What should I do?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees that the manager who sent the emails about Jane’s EAP referral is an ignorant jerk. “Based on your knowledge of the owner, is he likely to understand how outrageous this is?” she writes. “If yes or maybe, then speak up right away.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Call Child Protective Services Because My Son And His Girlfriend Have A Messy Apartment?

My husband and I have two adult sons, 22 and 20. We helped them become independent by teaching them as teenagers to cook, do their laundry, scrub their bathrooms, vacuum, do dishes, etc. Our oldest moved out a year ago and rented an apartment with his 28-year-old girlfriend. A month after he moved, we were invited to their place for dinner. The apartment was a mess. We let our son know they need to spend 15 to 30 minutes every day picking up after themselves so their days off won't be spent cleaning. They both work crazy hours. Neither one thinks cleaning their apartment is important! We have bought them cleaning supplies, a vacuum, a mop, etc., to help them maintain their apartment, but they sit unused. Their place is now a total disaster. It pains me to see them live like this. This isn't how our son was raised. By the way, she is the mother of a 5-year-old who stays with her three days a week. Part of me wants to call CPS because no child should live in these conditions, but I'm hesitant because of my son. He loves her and enjoys living with her. I desperately need advice on how to best handle this.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren discourages the letter writer from calling CPS unless the child is in imminent danger. “I understand that you are disgusted, but the ‘best way to handle this’ would be to step back and stay out of it,” she writes. “This is how your son has chosen to live — for now.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Brother And Sister-In-Law To Get A Babysitter For Their Kids On Thanksgiving And Christmas Eve?

For many years my spouse and I celebrated most holidays with my parents, my brother, and his wife. These holidays were delightful. Excellent wine, adventurous menus, carefully curated playlists, long, lounging dinners with great conversations. My brother and his wife, somewhat late in life, now have three kids. I love my niece and nephews, but they have significantly changed the holiday dynamic, and I miss having more relaxed, sophisticated holidays. I have tried to come up with compromises over the years, but all of them have been rejected. I invited all the adults to adults-only holiday dinners after the kids’ bedtimes at my home, I suggested that my parents invite my and my brother’s households to their home on alternate holidays, I suggested that we set up a fun Thanksgiving-themed “camp” in my parents’ basement and hire a sitter to watch the kids downstairs while the adults enjoy the holiday upstairs. (I was willing to pay for tents and the sitter.) This year I suggested having an adults-only Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve. My parents weren't interested because they needed to get ready for Christmas Day, and my brother said it was unreasonable to expect them to get a sitter for this event. I’m at a loss. My parents are getting older, and I fear we will not have another peaceful holiday in their lifetimes. The kids are good kids and I don’t mind spending time with them, but I feel like all the holidays have been hijacked. Our only choices seem to be to stay home by ourselves or join a child-centered holiday. Is there another way to get my family to work with me on this?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to accept that their parents, brother, and sister-in-law are not interested in leaving the children out of holiday celebrations. “Things change. Life changes,” she writes. “Holiday traditions that define perfection are overtaken by events that shape new traditions.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Tell My Coworker It Was Unacceptable For Her To Bring Catering Leftovers To The Office Without Including A Vegetarian Option?

Last week, a young woman I work with, Celeste, came into work after a menu tasting with her wedding caterer. Due to scheduling constraints with the vendor, she had to come directly from the tasting to her afternoon shift at work and brought several containers of leftovers that she left in the break room refrigerator with a note that staff was welcome to help ourselves to this food. She also labeled each container with the name of the dish (“herb roasted chicken,” “bacon wrapped scallops,” etc.). While most of the staff were thrilled by her generosity and happily portioned out a small serving of these leftovers during that shift’s meal break, I couldn’t help but think of another co-worker, Mona, who is vegetarian for religious reasons (this is well known about her). She was unable to sample any of these entrees or appetizers because they almost all contained meat in some form, and when someone else asked about the contents of the mac and cheese bites for unrelated allergy reasons, Celeste was unsure if they contained bacon or other meat products. I felt terrible for Mona, who sat with everyone else and ate the meal she brought from home and was not able to partake in this makeshift picnic. No one else seemed to have noticed and if they did no one spoke up. I feel as though Celeste should have brought something for Mona so she was not visibly left out — surely the catering company makes salads! Or she could have stopped and picked up Mona’s go-to sandwich from a nearby deli. I feel that this othering of a vegetarian (and a religious minority) is unacceptable in the workplace and I need guidance on how to address Celeste’s faux pas with her. She and Mona are friendly so I don’t think she excluded her out of malice, but her shortsightedness has had me seething for several days.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris rules that Celeste did nothing wrong. “Now if we were talking about the work holiday party, that would be another story — I’d expect your employer to provide a vegetarian option,” she writes. “I love your concern for Mona and your desire to get justice for her, but you can stand down and stop seething.” Read the rest of her answer.

Isn’t My Wife Being Rude When She Tells Me She Has No Preference Between Two Tomatoes?

As a gentleman should, I offer my wife the first choice when there are two of something left. For example: "Dear wife, we have two tomatoes left. Would you prefer the red or the yellow?" Her response invariably is, "Either one is fine. I have no preference." I contend that this is rude, and that proper etiquette would dictate that she choose one, rather than deferring the decision back to me. What say you?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin tell the letter writer that they, like his wife, have no preference. “Knowing this, you might spare your wife the decision and just take the one you want,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.