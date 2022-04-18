Should I Keep Putting Onions In The Meals I Cook For A Family Member Who I Know Hates Onions, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Keep Putting Onions In The Meals I Cook For A Family Member Who I Know Hates Onions?

My stepdaughter, “Serena,” and her husband, “Ned,” have two small children, ages 2 and 4. They also both have demanding, stressful jobs. During the pandemic, in order to help out, I offered to cook dinner four nights a week for her family. Serena very much appreciates my help and almost always enjoys what I cook — soup, chili, meatloaf, spaghetti sauce, stews, chicken enchiladas, and the like. All dishes that transport easily. The problem is that Ned does not like onions. I put onions in almost every entrée I prepare! His mother apparently catered to this aversion and never used onions in her cooking. Of course, I could leave out the onions in the portions I give her family, but Sarah wouldn’t find the dishes so palatable. In addition, their two children might develop the same aversion, so omitting onions would only perpetuate the problem. Also, to me, leaving out onions deprives this family of the opportunity to try new tastes. Do you have any words of wisdom?

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to stop putting onions in the meals she cooks for Serena and Ned’s family. “I think it’s unkind to deliberately provide someone a food containing an ingredient that you know they have an adverse reaction to (or simply don’t eat), with no option on their part to remove the ingredient,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Mom Threw Out All My Bedroom Decorations While Visiting Me?

My mother recently came to visit my new apartment. She stayed with me for four days. While I was at work one day, she thought it would be nice to surprise me by redecorating my bedroom. She didn’t put any of my old decorations away in storage or anything, she just tossed everything out. I am furious with her. I really liked how my room was decorated before. My mom has been somewhat of a control freak my entire life, so when I moved out, it meant something to me that I was finally able to do things my own way. Decorating my apartment on my own signified my independence, my adulthood and my freedom. I feel that she tried to snatch that all away from me by throwing out my stuff without my permission. We got into a big fight, and she left early because of it. What should I do?

Harriette Cole validates the letter writer’s anger. “Your mother crossed a line. She did not respect you, your home or your independence,” she writes. “She may need time to cool down. You both may.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get Past The Discovery That The Woman I Hook Up With Is Probably Smarter Than Me?

I am a straight man in my 30s who has been friends with benefits with “Alice” for over a year. It’s been a good, safe pandemic arrangement; Alice is fun, cute, and it’s been nice to find someone I really enjoy hanging out with and enjoy sex with and is on the same page about not being in a relationship. Uncomplicated, is what it has been, I guess, until recently. Alice has mentioned before that she writes, and recently shared that she’d sold a story for a little bit of money, and received an honorable mention in a contest. I got a weird feeling I couldn’t place. Alice directed me to some of her work, and I read it, and ended up searching and finding a lot of more of it. She’s really, really talented, much more than I had ever stopped to consider, and I don’t know why it bothers me to find story after story that she’s written. I scribble a bit, mostly stray thoughts and RPG game worldbuilding and character stuff, but I had never thought of publishing. It shouldn’t bother me that Alice has, or that her stuff is frankly so much better than I could ever dream of producing. But it has. I am jealous and intimidated and don’t know what to do. The cute lady I eat pizza with and watch movies with and fool around with is now … someone who has done something I never could and is, let’s face it, likely smarter than I am. I mean, I had never thought she was dumb by any stretch of the imagination before, and have always thought her to be intelligent and really witty and capable of having a good argument or discussion over lots of topics, but this seems different, like the proof is solid and obvious that I don’t compare. Is there any going back from this?

R. Eric Thomas urges the letter writer to consider why the discovery of Alice’s intelligence is so troubling to him. “This sounds like it’s wrapped up — as all sexual relationships are — in bigger and deeper questions about who you are and how you see yourself in the world,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It OK For A Boss To Put A Departing Employee’s Visa Status At Risk By Pushing Them Out Early?

My coworker, who I’m friendly with outside of work, recently gave his two weeks notice at our job. Then, a few days after the meeting, our boss emails him and says she thought about it more and has decided that he doesn’t need the full two weeks and is setting his last day much earlier. My coworker is on a work visa and said he’d like to stay another week because there’s only so much time he can stay in the U.S. between jobs. He needs his new visa approved before he can start his next job, so he can’t just start his new job earlier. After he tried to explain this to my boss (and a few emails back and forth), she got very irritated and said it was pretty inappropriate for him to be negotiating this, as he’s the one who’s quitting. Was my coworker in the wrong here? I understand that the notice period is a courtesy for the job you’re leaving, but should my boss have been a little more helpful given an otherwise great period of employment with my coworker?

Alison Green rules that the boss in this scenario is behaving terribly. “Letting someone work out a two-week notice period is hardly a major imposition for an employer, assuming your coworker is in good standing,” she writes. “Your boss’s refusal is already a jerk move, but add in that she knows it could affect his visa and it’s full-on horrible.” Read the rest of her answer.

What’s The Best Way To Tell My Niece That Her Plan Never To Marry Will Have Devastating Consequences?

My family has built the foundation of our life on the Church. It’s a positive way to look at the world, but I can understand why some might need to rebel for a while, to understand the alternatives. My cousin is in her early 20s and has left her father’s house to go to college. When I think of her, I always see her with the children of the family, the little ones following her around like ducklings and her face shining with contentment. Since she went to college, she’s shaved her hair, started to wear a whole new wardrobe, and proclaimed that she is never marrying. Everyone finds God’s path for them in their own way, but her declaration about marriage worries me, because she has always been a “mother without children,” and I don’t want her to spend her youth in one way and realize she no longer can have children later. God didn’t create anyone to be one role, but I know this column values parenthood as it deserves, and I’m wondering if you have any advice for approaching her about the devastating consequences for her worldly, short-term plan.

Jamilah Lemieux encourages the letter writer to accept and support their cousin’s choices. “The version of your cousin that stands out in your memory is from a time in which she had a lot less control over her actions and how her life looked,” she writes. “She wasn’t ‘a mother without children,’ she was a young girl who enjoyed caring for her little cousins.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Brother-In-Law And Sister-In-Law To Buy My Child More Expensive Gifts?

My husband’s brother and his wife have three children. For nearly 14 years, we’ve given their kids generous gifts for birthdays and at Christmas. It was our pleasure to do so — until six years ago, when we had a son, and my sister-in-law started buying him junk gifts that cost a fraction of what we spend on their children. Their most recent gift to our son (a flimsy superhero coloring book for his sixth birthday) was so lousy that he started crying when he unwrapped it. The imbalance makes me angry, on his behalf and on mine. What can I do?

Philip Galanes offers the letter writer a different perspective on their problem. “The most disturbing part of your letter, to me, is that your son burst into tears at receiving a ‘lousy’ gift,” he writes. “I think you and your husband have some work to do in teaching him about gratitude.” Read the rest of his answer.