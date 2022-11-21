Should I Go To HR After My Coworker Put Her Hand On My Head And Prayed That I'd 'Come Back To Jesus,' And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Go To HR After My Coworker Put Her Hand On My Head And Prayed That I’d ‘Come Back To Jesus’?

I work in higher ed at a university that has roughly a 40% Jewish population. I have worked in my office for a little over four years. About a year ago, I converted to Judaism. I am quite open about this and often wear a Magen David necklace. In the office suite across from my department is a woman who is an evangelical Christian. Prior to my conversion, she had asked me to come with her to church several times. I always told her no. Tried to hand me religious pamphlets. I wouldn’t take them. In the last year, she has asked me to church several times — I told her I was Jewish and no thanks. She asked me what I was doing for Christmas, I reminded her I was Jewish so I do not celebrate Christmas. It’s all annoying and I now regret not pressing this with her supervisor and/or mine after what happened today. I was walking down the hallway and she walked up to me, cornered me, put her hand on my head, and before I could run away told me she’s going to pray for me. She said this very long prayer that ended with, “And may you come back to Jesus.” I was floored. I honestly had no idea what to say. I looked at her in shock and walked away. I feel violated to my very core. And I am unsure what steps to take next. Even if I was a fellow Christian, this was not something that I think is professional in a workplace. I know I really need to go to HR, but is that the right path? Is there anything else I should do to protect myself? I fear what will come next if she’s not talked to.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green strongly encourages the letter writer to go to human resources. “Tell HR that your coworker has made numerous religious overtures to you, including repeatedly inviting you to church and trying to give you religious materials, and you’ve declined them each time but this latest one crosses a new line and you want her religious harassment to stop,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Getting Annoyed With My Girlfriend For Not Following A Recipe To The Letter?

I (26M) live with my girlfriend (27F) of four years, and we try to split all grocery shopping and cooking duties equally. We both like cooking well enough and pay for subscriptions to several recipe websites (epicurious, nytimes) and consider it an investment because sometimes there's really creative stuff there… Because we work different hours, even though we're both WFH we almost never cook together, so I didn't find out until recently that she makes tweaks to basically every recipe she cooks. I had a suspicion for a while that she did this because I would use the same recipe to make something she did previously, and it would turn out noticeably different, but I brushed it off as her having more experience than me. But last week I had vet's day off on a day she always had off, and we decided to cook together because the chance to do it doesn't come up often. I like to have the recipe on my tablet, and while I was prepping stuff I kept noticing how she'd do things out of order or make substitutions for no reason and barely even glanced at the recipe. It got to the point I was concerned she was going off the rails, so I would try to gently point out when she'd do things like put in red pepper when the recipe doesn't call for it or twice the salt. She dismissed it saying that we both prefer spicier food or that the recipe didn't call for enough salt to make it taste good because they were trying to make it look healthier for the nutrition section (???). It's not like I think her food tastes bad/too salty but i genuinely don't understand what the point of the recipe is or paying for the subs is if she's going to just make stuff up, and there's always a chance she's going to ruin it and waste food if she changes something. I got annoyed and said that the recipe was written with what it has for a reason, and she said she knows what we like (like I don't?), so I said she didn't know better than the professional chefs who make the recipes we use (& neither do I obviously) She got really offended and said i always "did this" ... She called me "stiff" and closed minded so I said i didn't get why she couldn't follow directions, even kids can follow a recipe, and it's been almost a week and we're both still sore about it.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally side with the letter writer’s girlfriend. “Recipes are meant to be guidelines, not hard rules,” one of them writes. “It's okay to make changes to better suit your tastes. You should be more open-minded.” Read the rest of their answers.

What Should I Do When My 14-Year-Old Son Asks Me, His Father, Questions About Sex?

I am a 41-year-old man with a 14-year-old son “Terrence.” Terrence has started asking me some questions about sex, and I’m not sure how to answer. I’ve tried sending him over to my wife, but she is both uncomfortable answering and not the best source when it comes to dealing with male sexuality. I don’t feel prepared to have this conversation with Terrence. At the same time, I feel like he does need his questions answered, and I know I’m not the one who can answer them. What do I do?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux urges the letter writer to read up on teen sexuality in order to become the resource his son needs. “You don’t have to feel prepared for these conversations to recognize that it’s important for your son to know about responsible sexual behaviors and the measures he must take to protect himself and others, physically, emotionally and otherwise,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Isn’t It A Bit Extreme For My Niece To Have A Star Wars-Themed Wedding?

After I received the save-the-date card from my niece for her wedding, I immediately called my sister, her mom, and asked if this was for real. My sister confirmed that the couple was absolutely serious about their Star Wars wedding. She didn’t sound thrilled about it, but said this is what her daughter wanted, as does the groom. They both are big-time into Star Wars, and their biggest argument about the wedding so far has been which of the trilogies they want to represent at the wedding. I can’t believe that two level-headed young adults (at least I thought they were) would do something like this. My sister told me the couple even wants the parents and the officiant in full costume, and the bride even found a hairdresser who specializes in the “Star Wars look.” She also told me that the invitations will read, “Dress Code: Star Wars preferred, but not required.” And that’s a good thing, because no way am I going to try and look like Princess Leia from ANY of the movies. I know this is what the couple wants, but doesn’t it seem a bit extreme, not to mention something to put pressure and extra expense on the guests? My husband and I have absolutely no intention of getting dressed up like some movie character.

[UExpress]

Susan Writer observes that a Star Wars-themed wedding is not nearly as much of an imposition on guests as some destination weddings. “Your niece and future nephew-in-law are ultimately leaving it to their guests whether they choose to come in costume or not,” she writes. “This suggests to me that the bride and groom don’t intend to impose their fandom on everyone taking part in their festivities.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Tell My Friends And Family I Met A Woman Online?

I am a 41-year-old man, who found a very caring woman (15 years younger) online about three years ago. She has all the qualities that I have longed to find in a woman, and she likes me, too. We hit it off the first day we started talking through a dating site. My question is, how do I go about telling my family that I have met a woman online? She has told her family and friends about me. Your advice would be greatly appreciated.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson informs the letter writer that meeting a partner online is extremely common. “Meeting online should not be a shameful or embarrassing fact, and if your family members focus exclusively on this aspect of your relationship and try to shame you for it, then they — not you — should be embarrassed,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer https://tribunecontentagency.com/article/ask-amy-family-reunification-has-a-downside/.

Should I Tell My Punitive Religious Parents That My 16-Year-Old Sister Is Having Sex With Her Boyfriend?

When I was 16, my religious parents discovered I was having sex with my girlfriend. I was grounded for the entire summer, which brought a promising relationship to an end. Now, three years later, I have learned that my 16-year-old sister is having sex with her boyfriend. Should I tell my parents?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes advises the letter not to inflict his parents’ cruelty on his sister. “Unless you think there is something harmful to her in the relationship — and I urge you to discuss this question with her — don’t go to your parents,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.