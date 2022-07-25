Should I Give Into My Husband’s Insistence That We Allow His Mother To Take Daily Naps In Our Bed, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Give Into My Husband’s Insistence That We Allow His Mother To Take Daily Naps In Our Bed?

My husband's mom moved in with us a week ago. The minute we were informed she was going to move in (temporarily til her house gets renovated) we've emptied a room specifically for her - it has everything. A bed with a frame, curtains, mounted TV, wardrobe etc. She was thrilled with it and loved it a lot. One day I came home and found her in my bedroom sleeping in mine and my husband's bed. I was confused but she told me she took a nap on the bed and lost track of time. Since then she started talking about how she loved the nap there and started hinting wanting to take maps in the bedroom from now on. I kept ignoring her comments til my husband sat me down and told me that his mom really liked and "got used" to napping in our bedroom and we should just let her have her daily afternoon nap in the room. I said "absolutely not" and we started debating. I told him his mom is being ridiculous because she has a whole room upstairs where she should nap. He got upset and said that I was making his mom feel uncomfortable and unwelcome with this attitude. I said NO and refused to negotiate. He called me selfish and mean for saying no and preventing his mom from feeling comfortable at "his house" but I reminded him that I pay full mortgage for the house while he blows money over gadgets and consoles. He accused me of bringing old disagreements in this current conflict to use against him. I said no again and that he should stop pushing because I need the room for when I get home feeling exhausted from working on my feet from 6am. He's refusing to speak to me til I agree and let his mom have her nap in there. AITA for choosing this hill to die on as he says? Am I being difficult?

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit take the letter writer’s side. “You're already hosting his mother. She is lucky enough to have her own room when most people don't even have spare rooms,” one of them writes. “If there is a problem with her room, your husband needs to fix it so she is comfortable. But she cannot take over your room.” Read the rest of their answers.

Can I Ask A New Hire To Go By A Different Name Since She Has The Same First Name As Me?

We're in the process of interviewing and we've found a great candidate who we might be ready to move forward with. A big snag though is that she has the same first name as me. We work in a small office with less than 10 people, but we utilize over 300 volunteers, most of whom are 60+. Because of my position, I don't have day-to-day interaction with most of the volunteers, but it's important that they know that I'm the one in charge. We'll also both be out in the community doing outreach events and again, it's important for the community to know the difference. Is it out bounds to I ask her to go by a nickname? (For example, if we're both named Amanda, could I ask her to go by Mandy?)

Alison Green informs the letter writer that they cannot ask the other Amanda to go by a nickname. “Names are really personal, and you can't ask someone to change what they go by,” she writes. “But you can certainly suggest that she go by Amanda S. or whatever her last initial is — just as you'd have to do if the name didn't lend itself as easily to a nickname, like Karen or Lila.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Unreasonable For Me To Want To Meet My Exclusive, Monogamous Partner In Person?

I've been in a long-distance, exclusive, monogamous relationship for over a year now. I met him at work (we both work remotely), and he reached out and made his feelings clear. We had a work relationship to begin with, so we were always in touch, and feelings just grew. We have never met in person but video chat and talk multiple times a day. He seems to show he loves me a great deal; he stays in touch consistently, which to me shows he's serious and devoted. Now to the problem: He's still waiting to settle his separation from a long-time partner, and things have been dragging for a long time. (They had already separated when we met.) He says he plans to see me in person when things settle with the separation, which looks like it might be a long time or at least an unknown amount of time. We live in different countries. I can't travel to see him for financial, work and other responsibilities, while he doesn't have any such constraints. I worry about his lack of initiative and his resistance. It makes me think he's not serious or is taking for granted the fact that I'll just wait around for him. I'm relatively young, but I feel truly attached to this person. On the surface, we seem very compatible and truly enjoy each other's company. I've questioned him so many times I feel I shouldn't have to beg for someone to put in the effort. Am I being unreasonable? Can his reasoning for not coming to see me (waiting till his separation settles) be valid? Am I being unfair and selfish?

Annie Lane observes that it’s very easy for people to hide parts of their lives when they’re only talking virtually. “Tell him you can't continue a relationship with him unless you make concrete plans to meet in person,” she writes. “Come up with a deadline, and then stick to it.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Husband’s Friend I’ve Had A Crush On Him For Two Years And Think About Him Every Day?

I have a huge crush on my husband's friend, "Shane." I think about him daily and fantasize about him every night. He used to come into the place where I work once a month. I wanted to tell him back then how I felt, but I chickened out. I recently changed jobs, and he came into where I work now. I made a point of talking to him but said nothing about how I feel. I'm sure he could tell by the way I was smiling. I went to the races when Shane was racing and wanted to tell him then. My husband was there and went over to talk to him, so I stayed sitting on the bleachers. When my husband returned, he said Shane asked him where I was. Abby, I have felt this way for two years. My husband and I have been married for seven. When I'm driving home from work, I fantasize about Shane riding in the car with me. I hurry to get to town hoping I'll see him at the gas station or passing by. I'm considering contacting him on Messenger. I have never thought about my husband this way. Please give me some advice on what to do.

Abigail Van Buren points out that the letter writer’s feelings for Shane might not be reciprocated. “Your efforts would be better spent trying to figure out what happened to the excitement in your marriage rather than starting a romance with your husband's friend,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Tell My Partner To Stop Making Nonsense Sounds At Our Baby?

I’m a new parent of a 5-month-old baby. My partner and I love our baby, but we have different approaches and I’m concerned that my partner’s parenting approach won’t be good for our baby in the long term. We’re both introverts, so making “conversation” to promote language development doesn’t come easily to either of us, but I try as much as possible to talk with baby, narrate what I’m doing, sing, etc. My partner mostly makes nonsense sounds or says “hi” to the baby. Soon I’ll be going back to work and my partner will be watching the baby a few days a week. I’m worried the baby will be delayed because of not enough stimulation. I can’t figure out how to bring this up without it just sounding like criticism. Am I overreacting and/or overthinking this?

Amy Dickinson rules that talking and making nonsense sounds are both good ways of bonding with babies. “Narrating your activities will acquaint your child with human speech and language,” she writes. “But your partner is also narrating the day to your baby — just using different language patterns.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Sister I’m Hurt She Only Spent $500 On My Daughter’s Wedding Gift?

My daughter got married last month. My husband and I paid for the wedding; my daughter and son-in-law are not big earners. It was a lovely affair. My sister and her husband came with their two children. They are extremely wealthy — like, flying-on-private-jets-to-expensive-vacation-homes wealthy! (We are not.) I assumed they would give my daughter a generous cash gift to be used as an eventual down payment on a home. Instead, they gave her five place settings from her gift registry that cost $500. I am hurt and angry about their lack of generosity. My mother thinks I should talk to my sister about this so it doesn’t affect our relationship. Your thoughts?

Philip Galanes discourages the letter writer from sharing her feelings with her sister. “Your assumption that your sister and brother-in-law would write a large check to the bridal couple for a hypothetical real estate purchase seems odd to me (in the absence of discussion),” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

