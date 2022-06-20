There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Continue To Upbraid Female Lawyers For Using The Title ‘Esquire,’ Which I Believe Is Only For Men?

I am a lawyer of some age, having had a license for more than 40 years. I often have to address written communications to female colleagues. When I began practicing, it was observed that the title "Esq." was exclusively for male lawyers, no females having been squires. In letters, females were addressed as "Atty." Those who inquired were told that the female version of "Esq." was "Good Wife." Now, my habit of referring to women as "Atty." has come under fire, notably when I upbraided a woman for listing herself with the honorific "Esq." The dictionaries now state that it is a unisex term. I'm not so sure. What does Miss Manners think about using the term "Esq." after a woman lawyer's name?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, rule that female lawyers may use the title “esquire.” “Why you would want to provoke your colleagues by upbraiding them and suggesting the obsolete term ‘Good Wife’ (which referred to a manager, such as a landlady), Miss Manners cannot imagine,” they write. “If she were your lawyer, she would advise you to stop this right now, before you get into serious trouble.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is The Community Garden I Run An ‘Unsafe And Hostile Place For Kids’ Because There Are Bees In It?

I’m not a parent, but would love to get the perspective of someone who is. I run a community garden in a suburban area outside of a major city. Local individuals and families get plots that they can use how they please, with a few exceptions. A new family with young children recently acquired a plot and a conflict has arisen. Another plot in the garden features mainly lavender and other pollinator friendly plants, to help support bees. The parents in this family have been complaining about this plot, saying they are worried about their children being stung by the bees, which often has several buzzing around that plot. I explained to them that this plot is well within our rules and the woman responsible for it is a longtime member of the community garden. They claimed I was making the garden an “unsafe and hostile place for kids” and have even taken to complaining on Nextdoor! As someone who isn’t a parent, am I being unreasonable to their concerns? This has never come up with other families who use the garden.

[Slate]

Allison Price advises the letter writer to be kind but firm in response to the family’s unreasonable expectations. “You can offer to move the plots to be furthest from each other (understandably that might need to wait for the next growing season), or offer a refund on their plot if there is perhaps a severe bee sting allergy that is making them feel unsafe,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Try To Get My Son’s Female Baseball Teammate Transferred To Another League Because She’s Better Than My Son?

My 9-year-old son plays baseball in a league for children 8 to 12. There are two divisions, both based on age. A few years ago, girls were allowed to play. (Some people objected.) This brings me to my problem: There is a girl on my son’s team who is bigger and taller than most of the boys. She’s an excellent athlete. She also happens to play the same position as my son — which means he doesn’t get to play a lot. As a feminist, I have no issue with this girl playing. But can I suggest she be promoted to the older division because of her size advantage?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes reminds the letter writer that the girl is eligible to play on their son’s team according to the rules of the league. “Turn this into a learning experience for your son,” he writes. “We can’t be the best at everything, but we can still take pleasure in participation.” Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Stand My Ground About Disinviting Relatives To My Wedding After My Fiancée Threw A Rock At Their Child?

I’m engaged to a lovely, kind, sensitive woman, “Adele,” who happens to be related to a notorious but long-dead criminal. All her life Adele has been teased about her last name, and sometimes even ostracized when people find out she’s actually related, even though she and her family naturally condemn this man and his actions... At the barbecue where we first introduced our extended families, my 15-year-old cousin “Kim” held up a picture of the criminal on her phone and made a terrible joke, despite my whole family having been warned not to mention him. In response Adele threw a small rock at her, unintentionally hitting her in the face and injuring one of her eyes. In Adele’s defense she did not realize Kim was just 15, and assumed (reasonably, due to her clothing and appearance) that she was at least several years older. Kim’s parents raised holy hell, and Adele has been charged with aggravated battery plus aggravated child abuse, which given her personal trauma has been hugely upsetting for her. The District Attorney, who knows my family, has agreed to drop the charges if Kim refuses to testify. My uncle “Rob” — my mom’s sister’s husband and Kim’s father — told us she would do so if Adele apologizes to her and we agree to pay for 100 percent of her medical and cosmetic treatment, which is still uncertain and may run to tens of thousands of dollars. Rob has a good job, and I’m sure excellent family health insurance. Kim is also lamenting that her injury may prevent her from becoming a pilot, which she’d expressed only casual interest in before. Worse, my entire family has rallied around Kim — so in support of Adele and the vows we’ve already taken in spirit, I’ve disinvited them all from our wedding. In retaliation, Rob is now saying Kim will refuse to testify only if, in addition to their previous demands, I re-invite my side of the family (he, his wife, and Kim will stay away). I might be more inclined to cooperate if Kim was equally remorseful — but neither she nor her parents have apologized in the slightest, maintaining it was “just a stupid joke” and even insinuating Adele is violent due to her “blood.” I’m now torn because Adele is pushing hard to just apologize, pay the bills, and re-invite my family. Partly because she is mortified by her loss of temper and the blowup it’s become, and wants to try to repair relations with them; partly because she wants a “nice, normal” wedding with both sides present; but mainly because she is terrified of the slightest possibility of having to spend even a day in prison if Kim testifies against her. Should I go along with this, even though it would (A) cost us a lot of money, and (B) feel like giving my family carte blanche to abuse her — and, by extension, disrespect me — thus failing her at the very start of our marriage? Or should we stand firm, have our wedding without them, and trust that with a good defense attorney, no sane judge will sentence her to prison for reacting to such cruelty as she did?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas counsels the letter writer to defer to Adele. “Look, there’s plenty of blame to go around here, and at some point, you do need to talk to your family in a serious manner about their treatment of Adele,” he writes. “However, the fact remains she hit a 15-year-old with a rock.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get Past My Frustration That My Friends Didn’t Give Me Enough Cash Gifts At My Wedding To Cover My Costs?

We just had a big wedding and our baby’s first birthday celebration. We were a pandemic wedding that got canceled, so it was great to do a big party with friends. I’m struggling, though, because I’m surprised at how little our guests gave, and I’m feeling guilty about that. Generally, I’ve always heard you give $100 to $125 per person, particularly if you’re drinking and eating (we had an open bar). However, many people we consider good friends gave … much less. A few didn’t give at all. Getting about $100 each would’ve covered the cost of each person at the wedding. Of course, if they didn’t have the money, we’d understand, but many of them are very financially comfortable. I know it’s in the past now. But how do I not let this frustration and sadness color my friendships with these people? I know it’s not the point of the party, but it’s also hard to not feel like the celebration we threw was a bit underappreciated.

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers urges the letter writer to own their choice to have an expensive wedding. “[C]onsider the possibility that your friends did their part, which is to show up to the wedding — at your convenience and not theirs — and celebrate your marriage with you,” she writes. “I’m afraid the only person here who’s being unappreciative in an inappropriate way here is you.” Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Tell My Daughter-In-Law That She’s Young And Clueless For Accepting A Job In A ‘Crime-Ridden’ Neighborhood?

Okay, so my child lost his job more than a year ago; as a newlywed with his wife’s student loans it has been hard, but they are getting through. We have helped financially when asked, which hasn’t been often. He has picked up some gig work and has had some interviews, but no offers, and where they are, covid is still rampant and he has several risk factors. All of this to say, they are doing stuff right, and have limited choices. She has been offered a pay-raise, professional-track job in her field. Sounds great? Ready for the shoe? The location is in the center of a crime-ridden, notorious section of their large city. She does not drive; he would probably drive her rather than risk mass transit. So can a mother do anything other than lie awake imagining awful things? Can we counsel waiting for a safer option? No, we can’t, can we? She is pleased by the offer, as she should be, but yikes they are young and clueless. Sigh.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax points out that other people live in the neighborhood that the letter writer expresses so much anxiety about. “Maybe if we all saw ourselves as having equal responsibility and equal investment and equal roles in all parts of human industry — and the socioeconomic byproducts of these thereof — we’d lose less sleep over boogeymen and work better as a society,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.