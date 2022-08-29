Should I Continue To Ignore My Friend's Frequent Racist Comments, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Continue To Ignore My Friend’s Frequent Racist Comments?

A couple of years ago we relocated and started hanging out with some of our new neighbors. We embraced one couple in particular and spend a good deal of time with them. It was after we developed this friendship that issues arose: “Linda” is a bigot. She talks down about Black people, Mexicans, Asians, you name it. She wasn’t like this initially, but her derogatory references have been increasing lately. I guess as she’s gotten more comfortable around us. We are of opposite political persuasion but never discuss politics or religion, and I certainly don’t want to open that can of worms. I find my side of our friendship fraying as I become more and more bothered by the references to migrants, immigrants and people of color, but I usually don’t respond. The look on my face when she drove up my driveway one day to warn me that “a carload of [unprintable racial slurs] are coming around the bend” gave me away, however. Because we became friends before she exhibited this kind of behavior, I don’t want to terminate our relationship. For now, I act like a duck and try to let her comments roll like water off my back, but I don’t know I can keep it up. Any suggestions?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to grow a spine. “That she showed her true self to you means Linda thinks your true self is like hers,” she writes. “She is going to keep thinking this about you until you show the moral courage to prioritize others’ humanity over your Yahtzee night.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Call Out My Former Boss For Urging Me To Follow Jesus?

My boss sent me this after I quit: “Good morning Jane! I wasn’t working on your last day and didn’t get a chance to thank you for your time with us. I sure appreciate you staying your last few weeks! With an employee/boss relationship I am limited on things I can talk about. Well … I am not your boss anymore. I am someone who cares very much about you. I pray for you quite regularly. I know by the messages you have on your vehicle that you might not think that matters. Oh Jane, it does. Satan is real; so very real. I know you have studied about Him and now seem to be inviting him to be Lord of your life. I beg you, Jane; please spend some time studying who Jesus is before you make your final decision. I was 44 years old when I decided to follow Jesus. Best decision I ever made. Eternity is a guarantee for all of us. I truly want you to be a part of mine.” I never responded. I don’t believe in God and have a hail Satan stickers on my car along with BLM, pro-choice, and pride stickers. She is very Republican and I know she’s religious from casual conversations we’ve had at work. And she also knows that I’m not a fan of mainstream religion from the same conversations. Those conversations have never crossed the line before, but I feel like this really crosses the line. I want to call her out but, she’s a year away from retirement and I don’t want her to get fired when she’s that close. I would feel bad but I don’t know what to do or if I should do anything.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the boss’s message was way out of line. “It’s so inappropriate that I would indeed report it to your former HR department, with a note saying, ‘I’m especially concerned because I’ll be depending on Jane for a good reference in the future’ just in case they don’t connect those dots themselves,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Exclude My Teenage Granddaughter From The Family Vacation I’m Planning?

I want to take my adult children and my grandsons — three tweens — on a vacation. Another of my adult children has a teen daughter who is very hard to be around. The teen granddaughter is grumpy and disrespectful to all, including her parents. I don’t want to travel without my adult children and the other grandkids’ kids, but I can’t stand the teen daughter. We will suffer if we don’t go on a family vacation, but if we allow the teen granddaughter to go, we will also suffer.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris encourages the letter writer to invite the granddaughter on the trip. “Unless she’s actively antagonizing anyone, I can’t imagine how she could ruin the trip for all of you,” she writes. “But I can imagine how your ‘I can’t stand her’ attitude could damage your connection with her in a way that will be really hard to repair.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Son And Daughter-In-Law, Who Just Had A Baby, To Stop Accepting Support From My Daughter-In-Law’s Parents?

My son, 29, got married in May. His wife, 25, was pregnant with their first child. Her parents insisted on the marriage and micromanaged the proposal, the baby reveal, the bridal shower and the wedding. The couple now has a beautiful baby. But my daughter-in-law chooses to stay at her parents’ house with my son rather than move into the beautiful home he renovated for them. I grant she had a difficult pregnancy, but she gave birth weeks ago and should be recovered by now. I’ve encouraged my son to move into their house. Should I say something to his mother-in-law about giving the couple some independence? She’s clearly the enabler.

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes discourages the letter writer from confronting her son’s mother-in-law. “[Y]ou are seriously minimizing the potential difficulties of the first weeks of a first-time mother, especially after a ‘difficult pregnancy’ and before we know how much your son is pitching in,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Convince My 12-Year-Old Daughter To Shave Her Armpits?

My 12-year-old daughter has always been somewhat counterculture in her style. She is very artistic and often wears clothes she has designed herself. Recently we were swimming and I noticed she had a lot of hair under her arms. I asked her mother if she had explained about shaving, and she had. Apparently our daughter doesn’t want to shave because (she feels) it’s a social rule she doesn’t want to follow. I get it, but I’m afraid the other kids are going to give her a hard time when they notice. I’ve tried to convince her with gentle prodding to consider shaving, to no avail. I don’t want to say, “Just do it!” but I think she should. Am I being unsympathetic? Am I supposed to just “let her be her” even if it means she’s unknowingly making her life more difficult?

[Slate]

Michelle Herman informs the letter writer that they are indeed supposed to let their daughter be herself. “Trust me: your daughter knows all about shaving versus not shaving,” she writes. “She’s made a decision about her own body that is absolutely none of your business.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get Rid Of My Neighbor’s Yard Sign For A Local Political Candidate Who Ran Against My Friend?

I live in a midsize city in the South. I am good friends with the mayor. He's a really great guy, and unlike most politicians, he doesn't have a dishonest bone in his body. He won reelection two months ago, getting well over 50% of the vote in a crowded field and avoiding a November runoff. Despite that fact, one of my neighbors still has a lawn sign of my friend's main opponent. I have to drive past that stupid sign every day, and it especially angers me because the opponent never called my friend to congratulate him. I was at his election night party, and around midnight, it became clear that he was going to get over 50% of the vote. He didn't want to give a speech until his main opponent conceded. But she didn't call that night, and she still hasn't called him. This was not even a dirty race. She just lacks character. I'm at a loss as to what to do with my neighbor. I really hate that sign, and I want it gone. I don't know the neighbor personally. I shouted "hi" from the street when my kids went to the door trick-or-treating one time. Please help.

[Creators]

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to put up a sign for their preferred candidate instead of worrying about their neighbor’s sign. “If we all voted for the same person and were not allowed to express our differing opinions, the world would be very boring and pretty horrible,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

For more good advice column questions, check out last week's roundup.