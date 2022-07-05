Should I Confess To My Husband That I Impersonated Him In An Email To His Ex-Girlfriend And Deleted The Evidence, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Confess To My Husband That I Impersonated Him In An Email To His Ex-Girlfriend And Deleted The Evidence?

Last week, I was doing some work on our shared desktop computer while my husband’s personal email was still logged in, which I didn’t realize until a notification popped up, and I caught sight of his ex’s name. This is the beautiful, sparkly, outgoing woman who swooped down and took his virginity when he was 27, dated him for six months, dumped him out of nowhere, and broke his heart. She is the only other woman he’s ever been with, whereas I haven’t been with anyone but him. As much as I know he loves me, our 4-year-old daughter, and the baby we just found out I’m pregnant with, I’ve always felt insecure about how he still seems to put his ex on a pedestal and agonizes occasionally over losing her. Unable to control my curiosity, I skimmed the long message she’d sent him, wherein she apologized for how she treated him, rambled on about her unloving parents, their nasty divorce, her abusive early relationships, mental illness, and drug problems, then told how she’d cleaned up, gotten into therapy and meditation, and now, heading into her late 30s, is desperate to become a mom. She said he was the only truly good man she’d ever known, and despite knowing he was already married and a father, she wanted to give their relationship a second chance. Almost without thinking, I replied as my husband, saying I was very happy in my marriage and to please never contact me again. Then I deleted the sent message, the original, and deleted them from the trash. I haven’t said a word to my husband, and as far as I know she hasn’t emailed him again. But I can’t help feeling guilty about snooping in his email and impersonating him. Do I owe him the truth, even if it ends up costing me everything?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas advises the letter writer to confess and interrogate her jealousy. “It’s not your fault that you feel insecure; that’s normal,” he writes. “But it might be an indicator that something is off in the relationship that’s probably only fixable by bringing things into the light.” Read the rest of his answer.

Am I A Jerk For Creating A Spreadsheet Of Female Classmates’ Interests And Sharing It With 40 Other Guys?

So freshman year of college, I began working on this project casually. I like to keep notes on women I talk to about their favorite things, activities they enjoy, gifts/candy they like, sappy shit like that. I suck at remembering things like that so I decided to keep a spreadsheet. Eventually after getting a handful of entries. I offhandedly mentioned it to my friend group. One had the idea that I share it with them so we could all keep new entries as they “caught” different entries. So this expanded further. Right now about 40 guys have access to it and it’s mainly the guys in my frat, and the women featured are girls from different sororities. We also added more information such as like where you should take them if you really wanna impress them. We don’t keep this information for any nefarious or scumbaggy reasons. Just to help us know what to do if we want to impress certain girls. Like the original idea of this was just to keep information like favorite color so I didn’t every forget their favorite colors. Now it’s helping a lot of guys. Somehow, a girl who was on the list found out and she was pissed tf off. She was eventually able to trace it back to me so I assume someone who was simping for her snitched when the Pokédex wasn’t making the girl like him. So she’s pissed off and she made it out to be a guide to hooking up with women, when it’s most definitely not that. It’s just to make impressing them on dates easier. That’s it. She’s made a big deal of this telling so many girls around campus and now they’re all saying that by the start of the fall semester, none of them will be visiting our fraternity or going to our parties. Now all the guys are mad at me, when I’m not even the one who told girls about the list and they were all also using the list. I also think it’s unfair to say the list was all about sex when it wasn’t at all. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer is the asshole here. “I was horrified when I got to the line about 40 guys have access to this information,” one of them writes. “It's fine if you want to make a couple notes about someone for your own memory issues, but this just sounds so creepy.” Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Continue Dating A Man Who Tracks My Period And Hounds Me For Updates Whenever It’s Late?

My boyfriend and I have been together for about six months, and he’s a great, loving, generous, fun and caring guy, but he’s so paranoid that I’ll get pregnant that it makes me crazy. When we got together, he told me that he’s not sure about kids and definitely isn’t ready now. That’s fine by me; I’m 24, six years younger than he is, just starting out in a competitive field and not even totally sure about kids yet, either. I’m on reliable birth control and have been since I was 18 with no problems. He also wears a condom, which is also fine by me. On top of that, he tracks my periods, and on the day I’m expected to get it, he’ll text me until I assure him that I got it. It makes me feel as if he doesn’t trust me or have my back, so I finally talked to him and he said he went through a pregnancy with a girlfriend when he was younger, and although the woman terminated in the end, it was all horrible. I’m finishing up something big at work, something that’s either make or break for the next step in my career, and, as always when I’m super stressed, my period was late last month. I explained this to him, but he still insisted I take a pregnancy test, which I did. Of course it was negative. He still didn’t relax until I got it. He asked whether the same thing could happen this month, and I said probably or that I might not even get it, and he’s completely freaked out but also asking me to be patient and not break up. I think I might love this guy, but I’m also wondering whether he’s worth this stress.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax encourages the letter writer to insist that their boyfriend get therapy or a vasectomy. “If a reasonably mature and healthy self-supporting 30-year-old is this maniacally opposed to raising a child, even an oops, then he needs to take full responsibility for 100 percent effective birth control, which means surgery or celibacy,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell HR That My Colleague Thinks Our Company Shouldn’t Hire ‘Women Of Birthing Age’?

I’m leaving my first professional job at a smallish, dysfunctional company (~150 employees), and I’m thrilled to be moving on! However, I’m friends with a manager in another department, and at lunch yesterday she told me, “I’ve tried to encourage HR to stop hiring women of birthing age since they’re likely to need maternity leave and may not even come back after it’s over.” I was flabbergasted. This coworker is the hiring manager for all folks entering her department, and the unethical hiring practice she described is discriminatory and, from what I understand, illegal. I was so shocked in the moment, I didn’t know what to say, so I said nothing. Now that I’ve slept on it, I’m angry, and I want to do something about it. I’ve got three options as I see it: (1) Go back to my coworker directly and tell her that what she’s described is unethical and illegal, and she should reframe how she’s hiring pronto. (2) Go to HR and tell them what happened. I would also suggest management training since it’s clear this coworker has poor judgement as a manager at best. (3) Keep my mouth shut and count my lucky stars that I’m leaving this dysfunctional place. What do you recommend? For what it’s worth, I’m a “woman of birthing age” and this coworker may have discriminated against me if I’d been interviewing for a position in her department, which makes this sting even more.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green strongly urges the letter writer to report the coworker’s comments to HR. “I’m concerned that she claims she’s already told HR where she stands on this (while encouraging them to illegally discriminate in hiring, WTF) because if that’s true and they didn’t immediately set her straight, the problem goes well beyond your coworker — but maybe there’s more to the story or she twisted it in the telling,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue To Withhold Money My Friends Donated To My Struggling Grandchild To Teach My Grandchild A Lesson?

My 26-year-old grandchild “Sal” (and roommates) lost everything in a fire earlier this year. I reached out through Facebook to lament their loss, and many of my friends responded through donating money generously. The (quite substantial) check was made out to me. They instructed me to handle it any way I thought best. I contacted Sal and asked how I should get them this money. The response was that they would pick it up sometime in the future from their parents and would share it with roommates. I know that this young adult is in dire financial straits right now, so I remarked something to the effect that I knew that Sal could probably use the money sooner rather than later. The response from Sal was: “Please do not give me unsolicited financial advice again. I’m very busy with this gig and can’t help you to set up Venmo. If you can cash the check and give it to my parents, I’ll pick it up from them sometime in the next few weeks.” I responded (sarcastically) that I was sorry to have offended, and that I could assure Sal that it would never happen again. Sal responded, “Thank you!” (Obviously the sarcasm went right over their head.) I truly don’t know what to do. I’m offended by the snippy, self-absorbed response; by the rudeness of it to anyone, particularly a grandmother. I put the money into my savings account. I admit I am very angry. To add insult to injury, Sal has never written one thank you email to any of my friends who donated to these funds, despite my sending along their email addresses. Please give me some guidance here. I’m torn between family duty and giving this young person a lesson they’ll not forget.

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson, weirdly, doesn’t note that people typically don’t write thank-you notes for gifts they haven’t received yet and instead offers the letter writer a script. “My friends and I rallied and answered a need,” she suggests telling the grandchild. “When you can figure out how to respond to this generosity with gratitude, I’ll be happy to send these funds to you.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make My Husband Understand I Don’t Want My Ex-Husband Living In A Van In Our Driveway And Working For Our Business?

I love my husband, but I'm getting tired of being a second-class citizen in my home. It started when we bought a van from a friend of mine. We talked about different things we could do with it -- fix it up a little and sell it, or use it for vacation -- but somewhere along the line it was suggested that we let my ex, "Paul," buy it from us because he's homeless and chooses to let everyone else take care of him. The van is now fixed. Paul lost his job and is now living in the van -- in my driveway. The problem is, he doesn't stay in the van. He crashes on my couch, uses my electricity, water, etc., and now eats my food. I told my husband this is not healthy for my mental well-being. My husband and I own our own business, and Paul has now become involved in that, too. My husband says he can use the help and it gives Paul money to move. The only problem with that is my ex doesn't use the money for bills -- he blows it on junk he doesn't need. I'm tired of raising a 41-year-old grown man. Help!

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren opines that this arrangement seems crazy and recommends setting a deadline for Paul’s departure. “He has a van, so whether or not he has saved enough for a place of his own, he won't be without shelter,” she writes. “Your mental health is more important than your husband having an extra hand in the business.” Read the rest of her answer.