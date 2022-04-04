May I Continue Imitating A Train Whistle When I See And Hear A Train, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

May I Continue Imitating A Train Whistle When I See And Hear A Train?

I love trains. I can imitate a train whistle, and I like doing it. I learned how to do it about 10 years ago by listening to trains whistle for many years. I'm in my 30s now. I know there are places I shouldn't do it. Some people I know like to hear me do it anywhere. Others say I should do it only outside. Still others say don't do it at all. When I see and hear a train, I will sometimes automatically whistle. It's not the best thing to do, I suppose, but it's not the worst either. I don't drink, smoke or do drugs, and I'm fairly healthy. What do you think of my imitating a train whistle? Have you ever heard of anyone doing this?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren replies that she has never heard of an adult with this hobby. “I see no harm in doing it as long as it doesn't annoy the people around you by startling them or putting their hearing at risk,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Mother-In-Law To Stop Accusing Me Of Faking The Life-Threatening Condition I Experienced During My First Pregnancy?

When I was pregnant with my first child, I was diagnosed with a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum. It causes debilitating nausea, uncontrollable vomiting and dehydration, and in severe cases, can be life-threatening. During the course of my pregnancy, I had to go to the ER eight times, and was admitted to the hospital for four days at one point. HG also led to other pregnancy complications, and I delivered my son by emergency C-section 10 weeks early. It was by far the most difficult thing either my husband or I have ever been through. I am now pregnant with my second child, and thankfully am enjoying a normal pregnancy. The problem is that my mother-in-law has taken my good health now as a “sign” that I was never really sick the first time. She has expressed that my first pregnancy distress was really a psychological issue because I was “so afraid I wouldn’t have a healthy baby.” I’m not sure why she says things like this, and it really upsets me when she raises the topic. My husband says I need to learn that her opinions just don’t matter, but I’m still upset. Any advice on how to gracefully shut her down?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to draw firm conversational boundaries with their mother-in-law. “Because of her lack of compassion toward you, your mother-in-law has surrendered her privilege to know about or discuss your health,” she writes. “Your health — past or present — should be off the table.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make My Neighbors Understand That Being Jewish Means My Family Will Not Put Up Easter Decorations?

We are a Jewish family with young children, and we recently moved to a neighborhood that’s full of families with kids, which has been great — we have all enjoyed getting to know our new neighbors. Recently, one of the neighbors texted me that the block does a street-wide Easter egg hunt, and everyone was going to decorate their houses and hide candy-filled eggs in their front yards for all the kids to find on Easter morning. I initially responded saying that it sounded like a lot of fun, but that we wouldn’t be able to participate, and I wished them the best. My neighbor then asked me to hide eggs and decorate our yard, even if our kids weren’t available to participate in the Easter egg hunt. So I explained: we’re Jewish; we don’t celebrate Easter — I hoped they would have a great time. Well, now I’ve got two different neighbors telling me that “this is a secular event,” and “everyone does this!” and I “shouldn’t deprive” my kids of fun. Any suggestions for what I should do? I don’t feel comfortable decorating our home with symbols of a holiday that we don’t celebrate. And honestly, we’ll be way too busy hosting our out-of-town family for Passover that weekend to be simultaneously crafting an Easter egg hunt in our yard. Am I an Easter Grinch? I would happily let my kids visit a Christian friend’s house and celebrate Easter with them, but doing it at our own house seems strange.

[Slate]

Michelle Herman opines that the neighbors should have gotten the hint already. “I think at this point you are going to have to take it upon yourself to educate your new neighbors, explaining a little more thoroughly what it means to be Jewish — at least to the two who seem to have no idea,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can Convince Prospective Employers That I Regret The Illegal, Vindictive Activities I Engaged In At My Last Job?

I had an excellent career for more than 14 years in information technology, but I made a serious mistake that damaged my career. In my most recent position, the first four years were productive with excellent performance reviews, salary increases and a promotion. In my fifth year, I reported to a new manager who held a different management philosophy. I eventually realized he was trying to force me out to bring in his own team and I didn't know how to handle it. After leaving the company, I was angry and engaged in activities that resulted in a felony charge for unauthorized access. I received a one-year probation. I wrote the manager an apology for my actions. I also went through voluntary counseling. My resume is well prepared, I have excellent communication skills, a good work history minus the felony, great references and a wealth of IT experience. I have been upfront about my felony, but employers backed off. I changed my tactics and waited to explain my record after receiving a job offer. Each company rescinded its offer. How do I undo the damage? I sincerely regret my angry actions.

[Creators]

Lindsey Novak urges the letter writer to lean into networking to try to build connections that could result in a job offer. “Even one person who believes in you can make all the difference,” she writes. “The key is to meet people for informational interviews who, as they get to know you, might be receptive to overlooking your conviction and giving you a second chance.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue My Estrangement With My Daughter’s Family Over A Minor Disagreement Over Which TV Show To Watch?

I was at my daughter's house. While she and my son-in-law were working in their bathroom, my two grandsons and I were in the den. The boys were on their tablets and I was watching an episode of a reality show, which was almost over. Mind you, I had never seen this show before and I was very much into it. My daughter and son-in-law come into the den and sit down. My daughter says to me, "Mom, Buck wants to watch the news!" I'm like, "What? I am watching this show!" She says, "Well, Buck wants to watch the news!" My grandson then says, "We always watch the news." I'm like, "But this show is almost over!" They go scurrying about, my daughter into the kitchen, my son-in-law and grandsons walking past me to go outside. My son-in-law says, "You can watch the TV." I was like, "Oh hell no, not now!" I went into the kitchen, flabbergasted! My daughter then says to me, "Maybe you should just leave." Flabbergasted again, I said, "Yeah, I guess I should." Yesterday was over a year since that happened. I have gone over at Christmas time and put their presents on the stoop. I have sent birthday cards with "I love you" notes. I sent birthday presents. Nothing from them. I texted her and said I wanted to put an end to the silence. I have gotten angry with them in the past for disrespecting me, as well, and I brought it up in my text. She stated that they just don't want to be around me because they don't know when I'm going to drop a ball. I told her I will drop a ball when I am disrespected.

Should I not demand respect from my children? Should I have gotten upset over the TV? I'm over it!

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, encourage the letter writer to learn how to compromise. “Despite the exclamation points, it seems clear to Miss Manners that once your feelings were known, your family quickly surrendered the TV,” they write. “It is you who then refused their kindness and made it into an issue of respect.” Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Support My Friend After Her Parents Left The Diacritical Marks Off Of Her Fiancé’s Name On Their Wedding Stationery?

Please help! My best friend is getting married, I am the matron of honor, and her parents are paying for the wedding. I understand they feel this gives them a significant level of say in the wedding planning, but they have now, unsolicited, delivered to my friend and her fiancé personalized thank-you cards for them to write to the wedding guests that did not include her fiancé’s accent marks over his name! They did not even ask my friend and her fiancé if they wanted these thank-you cards in the first place, and they said they could not find anyone who “does” accent marks with letters. Overall, my friend’s parents are kind and well-meaning, but I do not think they understand how insulting and hurtful this is to the newlyweds-to-be. I want to find some additional stationery for them that spells his name properly! What else can I do to be helpful and supportive?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas counsels the letter writer to provide a sympathetic ear but otherwise not get involved in this conflict. “If your friend and her fiancé want to get new thank-you cards, they can,” he writes. “But this sounds like something that doesn’t concern you, and inserting yourself in this will only make things complicated for your friend.” Read the rest of his answer.