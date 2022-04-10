Is It OK To Defy My Family By Wearing A Black Dress To My Goth Halloween Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Is It OK To Defy My Family By Wearing A Black Dress To My Goth Halloween Wedding?

I'm 26 and I'm getting married to my fiancé next October. We have started planning the wedding, booked the venue and are now planning the attire and finalizing our save the dates. My 62-year-old mother is an old school Catholic. Both of my parents are from Peru. Since our wedding is in October, we have decided we are going to be having a Halloween-themed wedding. That being said, I never wanted to wear white to get married and have told my parents I will be wearing black and so will my fiancé, while the guests will be in dark colored attire to fit the Halloween theme. I have already received backlash from my extended family about wearing black for my wedding, and it is because of my mother’s big mouth. My 66-year-old father is OK with whatever makes me happy, even though he prefers that I wear something with at least some white, but he respects my choice. On the other hand, my mom has now vocalized her opinion one too many times when I try to talk about the wedding, and feel I can’t speak to her. She was recently talking about how she’s going to invite her friends to my sister's wedding, in August, instead of mine because my sister is wearing white. I feel that my mom doesn’t care for my feelings or for my special day. I would love to include her in everything having to do with the wedding, but at this point I feel that my mental health will be impacted if I hear more negative things about the dream goth Halloween wedding that my fiancé and I both want. It doesn’t help that I’m bipolar, and I generally struggle to make choices that make me happy because I care about what everyone else thinks. The situation with my mom has gotten to the point where she has now threatened not to attend my wedding because I won’t wear white. I told her if that's her choice, I don’t want her there. Am I wrong for wanting to wear black for my wedding even if it means my mom won't attend?

[USA Today]

Alejandra Nagel advises the letter writer to consider which would cause more regret: forgoing the black dress, or having their mother skip their wedding. “It sounds like you need to set a boundary with your mom for the sake of a healthy relationship,” she writes. “Today, it is the color of your wedding dress but tomorrow it could be strong-arming you on how to go about your marriage, raising children, etc.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I, A White Professor, Say The N-Word In Class While Quoting A Speech?

I teach business law at a private university. One undergraduate course I teach is employment law, which covers discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. I believe it is important to explain the groundbreaking significance of this legislation to my students, so I delve into the de facto apartheid in the South, with its Jim Crow laws, the widespread discrimination against all types of minority groups and the resistance by many legislators, especially in the South, to the passage of this law. Senator Strom Thurmond was a vocal opponent of the bill, and I quote from an earlier speech of his in which he used the N-word. And herein lies my dilemma. Do I use the actual word in class? I believe that using the actual word dramatizes how shocking and offensive his speech was and that using the watered-down version robs it of its power. I strongly believe that I am entitled to use the word for pedagogical purposes. On the other hand, I know that the use of that word is effectively forbidden, and some students may be offended by it, especially coming from a white professor. Also, I know that faculty members have been dismissed because they quoted literary passages that use the slur. I am at a loss. I keep changing my mind, at times determined to use the word and at times thinking it wiser to obfuscate. I wonder if you can provide some guidance.

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah counsel the letter writer not to say the N-word in class. “It would announce that you’ve chosen to violate a norm your students mainly subscribe to and defy a demand many Black people have made,” he writes. “Some of your students will take that as a gesture of disrespect.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Make My Neighbors Stop Walking On My Street, Which Causes My Dog To Bark At Them?

My family lives at the end of a short cul-de-sac in a small neighborhood. There’s rarely a reason for anyone to walk past our house, which is good because our dog cannot stop herself from barking hysterically any time she sees a human being who is not part of the family. A new family moved into the neighborhood about a month ago. Every morning, after dropping the kids off at the school bus, the parents walk around the whole neighborhood, including our little cul-de-sac. The dog is inconsolable until we let her out to bark at them in person (we have an invisible fence so there is no danger of her getting hurt). She doesn’t calm down for a long time. This is annoying for us and our next-door neighbors, so I asked the walkers to please cut our cul-de-sac off their route. The said they understood but they have continued to walk by our house and upset our dog. I know not everyone is an animal lover, so how can I convince them to leave our poor dog alone?

[The Washington Post]

Three Carolyn Hax readers urge the letter writer to train their dog and consider apologizing to their neighbor for asking them to alter their walks. “You are the pet owner, and you are responsible for your pet’s actions,” one of them writes. “The new neighbors are not doing anything ‘to’ your dog, contrary to your assertion that they are not leaving your poor dog alone.” Read the rest of their answers.

Should My Partner Continue To Sign The Hastily Drawn-Up Contracts That His Boss Presents Him With At Work?

Recently my significant other told me that his boss frequently makes him sign personal “contracts” at work. These are not contracts through his (very well known luxury car brand) employer, but a quickly typed Word document with a few sentences. The most recent ones he was given stated, “I will work every Saturday or else I will be fired” and “I will not park in the grass or else I will be fired.” His direct boss always tells him that refusal to sign will also lead to his immediate termination. Is this … okay? It seems manipulative to me, and my partner has been signing them because he is afraid of losing his job. The GM of their store does not know this is a thing and HR doesn’t know either because they approved a recent Saturday off, which led to this most recent “contract.” None of the terms he signed directly with his boss are part of his actual employment contract. We both understand his boss uses these contracts as a way to avoid actually being a manager. He doesn’t like correcting/managing employees so when someone does something wrong, he makes everyone in their department (about five people) sign them. But regardless, we are scared he will be immediately fired for something like this, despite him having a great reputation there, all because he signed an agreement with his boss. He is applying to new places as we speak but we imagine it will be a while before he finds something suitable. In the meantime, how should he handle these “contracts”? I suggested that he tell his boss he needs time to review it with a lawyer before he can sign something his boss seems to believe is legally enforceable, but it feels too serious a statement for a single sentence hastily typed on a Word document. He needs to take off a Saturday nine months away for a wedding we will be going to, and he already knows that when he requests the time off, his boss will be mad and cite the “contract” he signed. Does he have any recourse or does he just have to deal with these half-baked threats?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that this is a very weird and toxic habit and counsels the letter writer’s partner to talk to a higher-up or human resources. “[Y]ou could frame it to HR as, ‘These seem like changes to the terms of my employment so I wanted to find out if this is coming from the company officially and whether I should consider these legally binding,’” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Pry More Information Out Of My Friend About Her New Baby?

In the years following college, I had a close group of friends. As the years passed and our lives moved in different directions, our contact with each other gradually lessened, but we’d still keep in touch via Facebook, email, text, and the occasional dinner get-together. One of the girls in this group, “Sheila,” moved to a different country several years ago. She was single and "looking." In my communications with her afterward I tried not to pry about her dating life since I realize that not everyone likes being asked about that. Fast-forward to a few months ago. Another friend from that group who was staying in that country thought she saw Sheila post in a Facebook group (in that country’s language), asking for things for a four-month-old baby. My friend asked me if I knew of anything about Sheila having a baby (I didn’t). My curiosity got the best of me, and I asked another one of our friends who had been keeping in closer touch with Sheila if she knew anything about this. She apparently didn’t want to tell me anything about the situation herself and suggested that I ask Sheila directly. I felt awkward bringing this up out of the blue with Sheila, but that’s what I did. She replied that things have been really busy with her and she’d like to catch up soon. I didn’t hear from her for a few more months, and then just yesterday she messaged and said that she had a baby a couple weeks ago and that mother and baby are doing well. I replied with a congratulatory message and that for some reason I thought she had already had a baby before. She is being very evasive about all this baby news. I’m guessing because this did not happen in a traditional way (she has made no mention of a significant other). Do I just need to wait this out to find out more details about this huge milestone in her life?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to be patient and defer to Sheila’s timeline for sharing information about her baby. “The most respectful way to respond is to react to her news exactly the way she has presented it, not to gossip or speculate about her to others in your circle, and to express your genuine happiness that she and her baby are doing well,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Sister I Don’t Think People Will Dance At Her Wedding If She Hires A Band?

My sister is getting married this summer and is planning an expensive wedding. Her future in-laws gave them a significant amount of money with one stipulation: They wanted a live band instead of a DJ. My sister was ok with this, saying all she wants is for people to “dance all night.” The problem is nobody I know thinks people dance much at weddings with bands. She’s getting married in a different part of the country, so maybe there are different traditions there, but a ton of dancing certainly wouldn’t happen in our home city, especially with all the young people that will be coming. I just have never heard a live band play good, fun, dancing music. It’s almost always couples’ dancing music. I’m not sure if I should bring this up to her. She’s already really stressed and didn’t take kindly to a text I sent to the group chat about another issue. I could try to go through my mom, but I still don’t know if that’s a good idea. I wouldn’t normally care all that much, but she said this is the one thing she wants to happen at her wedding, which is the only reason I am thinking about bringing it up. What do you think I should do?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas reports that guests danced at his wedding despite the live band. “Don’t bring up your concerns to your sister. It will only stress her out more,” he writes. “She’s not going to give the money back, nor should she.” Read the rest of his answer.