Is It Normal For My Boss To Psychoanalyze Me Every Time I Ask A Workplace Question, And Other Advice Column Questions

Is It Normal For My Boss To Psychoanalyze Me Every Time I Ask A Workplace Question?

I’m a new therapist two months into the job, and I have noticed that my clinical supervisor has a tendency to analyze me to my face when I have a question she wasn’t anticipating, when we disagree on a non-clinical issue or are attempting to solve a workplace issue. She is also my direct managerial supervisor, so I think something is coming up from the dual relationship. To give examples, she will say things like, “I don’t know what’s in your story to make you think that [insert really common workplace norm/expectation].” “It seems your mind is imagining scenarios that are making you fearful” [about a legitimate, common workplace question that wasn’t accounted for in the employee handbook and she later agreed to include because “I’ve learned from couples work that sometimes the way to get the other person to work with me is to humor their unreasonable request, even though it shouldn’t take that.”] There is a lot more, like opening a salary/benefits discussion a few months ago stating “from my view it seems you have been having ‘racing thoughts’” — because I had sent her a simple, bullet-point list of questions, as she had no information on my benefits and I was due to start in less than a week. Telling me I “have a paranoid part” when in our initial interview discussion I learned they weren’t sure if they had funding for the position, but they wanted me to accept the offer on good faith they would secure a grant — that they had been rejected for the previous year. (I waited until they got the grant to accept.) It seems anything I do can and will be analyzed. I just want to know — is this normal? It makes me really uncomfortable and angry to have someone question “my story,” when I just have a question about PTO ... I want to say something, but I know that some amount of therapizing during the clinical part of supervision is normal (example: “what came up for you when your client said XYZ?”). Ironically she is an incredible clinical supervisor, so it also worries me that I’m damaging our relationship when I push back. Recently when discussing a major part of my contract that was left out, we got into a tense back and forth because I wanted it in writing and she wanted me to “use your knowledge of me and trust me to honor this, let that guide you, not your fear of workplace power dynamics.”

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that this is not normal. “Frankly, some of it sounds … abusive is too strong a word here, but manipulative? Gaslighty?” she writes. “She’s weaponizing the language of therapy to avoid dealing with very basic employment issues.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Two Autistic Children To Stop Accusing Me Of Favoritism Toward My Neurotypical Child, Who Is Essentially Perfect?

I have three children: two girls (ages 13 and 4) and one boy (age 9). My 13-year-old “Lottie” and my son “Carl” are both autistic, and my 4-year-old “Lila” is not. Lottie and Carl have always been very close, and Lottie in particular has never really connected with Lila (understandable given the age difference), and recently Lottie and Carl have started resenting Lila because they see her as mine and their father’s “favorite.” They refuse to spend time with her, and although they are never outright mean, they won’t help her at all (like get her food or drinks, or get her ready for bed, as I would expect from Lottie especially). I think Carl and Lottie are being unreasonable. Spending time with and helping their sister is the bare minimum that any sibling should do. One point Lottie and Carl often bring up is that me and my parents speak about them negatively, but only positively about Lila (e.g., I will speak to my parents about how Lottie will sometimes refuse school and how Carl sometimes gets aggressive, and we will have that conversation). The reason I speak negatively about them is because I am human, and when I’m frustrated I need someone to talk to. I don’t speak negatively about Lila because I have no problems with her and she is essentially perfect. According to Lottie and Carl, I “treat them differently” than Lila. Of course I do. They are autistic and she is not; I will obviously treat her differently. How do I get Carl and Lottie to see that they are being unreasonable?

[Slate]

Nicole Chung observes that the letter writer does indeed appear to favor their youngest child. “If you can only see the good in one of your children — the one currently without an autism diagnosis — this problem is more about you than it is about your kids being ‘unreasonable,’ and you have some real soul-searching, learning, and changing to do,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Break Up With The Woman I’m Dating Because It Upsets My Ex?

Two months ago, my girlfriend of 18 months and I mutually broke up. We were generally happy, but there had been some recent stress in the relationship, much of it related to her moving 100 miles away six months ago. She felt we had been trending more toward being best friends than romantic partners, and she wanted both of us to have a chance to date other people. She was my first serious girlfriend, and she said I need to date others before deciding whether she is the one for me. We left the door open to getting back together someday and stayed in touch by phone and text, saying “I love you,” etc. We said we’d tell each other about any romantic encounters, and she subsequently told me when she hooked up with someone. I was fine with it, because we broke up, after all. But I met someone new. When I told my ex, she flipped out, accusing me of “replacing” her and saying she will hate me forever if I date this new woman. She now says that she wants to get back together and that I never should have agreed to the breakup. This feels terribly unfair. I want to see where things go with the new woman, but I feel guilty that my ex is upset. We have been through a lot together, a lot of it related to helping her work through past trauma. I don’t want to cause her more pain. So is there any way I can date the new woman without feeling guilty? Do I need to cut off contact for a while? Or should I not be dating anyone right now, even though we broke up specifically so I could?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax discourages the letter writer from giving into their ex’s guilt trip. “You took her at her word,” she writes. “It is unfortunate that she didn’t mean it, but that’s also good information to have.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Relatives That I’ve Been Helping My Mom Financially, Not The Other Way Around?

My mom and I have always had a messy relationship — despite my attempts, I was always the kid among my siblings who didn’t measure up. But I do love her, and want the best for her. She lost her part-time job in the pandemic but her spending hasn’t changed, so I’ve been helping pay her rent since 2020, which is tight but not impossible for me. Recently, I went home for a visit and noticed the cousins and aunts were treating me more coolly than usual. I was confused until my aunt confronted me: Apparently, my mom has been claiming that she’s helping me pay my bills, that I’ve been irresponsible with money, and that I have a spending problem! I was so shocked and hurt that I burst into tears and even though I tried to explain it was a lie, I don’t think she believed me. I’m home now and want to stop sending money and clear my name. I’ve never made waves but I’m so hurt and angry about having my generosity thrown in my face. How do I clear this up and be believed? And also, how do I stick to my decision? I’m in nursing school so I don’t earn much yet, but my siblings are all high earners and could help her out if she was really in an emergency.

[Slate]

Sarah Thankam Mathews urges the letter writer to talk to their siblings first. “Tell them how hurt you are and that you can no longer send your mother money,” she writes. “And then ask them — if they are sensible people who can be counted on in some way — how they think you can ‘clear your name’ among the larger network of the extended family.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Bad That We Say No When Our Friend Asks To Bring His Cat Every Time We Invite Him Over?

A friend of ours asks — every time we invite him over — if he can bring his cat. Is he for real? We don’t want his cat at our house. How bad is it that we say no every time? We can’t truthfully claim to have allergies, but we will do so if it helps.

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes offers the letter writers a script for continuing to say no to the cat. “As hosts, you are entitled to create your guest list,” he writes. “It may be hard to refuse your friend repeatedly, but you are doing nothing wrong.” Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Force My 6-Year-Old, Who’s Terrible At Basketball, To Find A New Activity?

My 6-year-old son started playing basketball last year and if I’m being honest, he’s really bad at it. It’s to the point where I cringe every time I watch him play in a game. The thing is that he absolutely loves to play, and when I try to steer him into another activity, he always comes back to basketball. Should I force him to find something that he’s better at or should we stick with it?

[Slate]

Doyin Richards points out that virtually all 6-year-olds are bad at sports. “Whatever you do, don’t pull him away from a game that he loves,” he writes. “Instead, support him in any way that you can.” Read the rest of his answer.

