How Should I Respond After My Father-In-Law Told Me That Getting Gifts Is My Job As A Woman, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Should I Respond After My Father-In-Law Told Me That Getting Gifts Is My Job As A Woman?

My family and my husband’s have very different gift-giving preferences/expectations, so we agreed from the start of our relationship that we would each take care of the gifts for our own families as needed and appropriate, marking the gift from both/all of us (now that there’s kids). Well, my mother-in-law’s birthday was last week. My husband got her a card that he wrote a nice note in and some of her favorite candies and then asked me if I would make a batch of the cupcakes she really likes. I love baking and he gave me plenty of notice and bought all the ingredients for me, so no problem there. He had asked her what she wanted and she told him just spending time together would be perfect. The day before her birthday, we took the kids to their house and hung out for most of the day. As we left, my FIL pulled me aside and asked if we would be bringing her gift over the next day. I said we’d brought everything with us and wouldn’t be coming over since it was a workday and already chaotic. He asked what we’d gotten her, and I said she told my husband she just wanted to spend the day together and we’d brought the cupcakes, candies, and card. He was upset we hadn’t gotten her a “real gift,” and I said he should talk to my husband about it since he took care of it, and in any case, MIL seemed happy. FIL said getting gifts was my responsibility as the wife/mother of the family and that he would tell my MIL her gift had been delayed in shipping, but I should have something for her the following weekend. I knew my FIL was a bit “old-fashioned” (read: sexist) in his rigidity to gender roles, but this is the first time it’s majorly come out towards me… Should I handle this myself with my FIL or enlist my husband?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris encourages the letter writer to enlist her husband to intervene. “He should tell his dad that he received the message through you, that your genitals did not make you not the designated ‘gift lady’ in your household, and that he will decide whether an additional present is needed (which it surely is not — you baked!),” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Hold My Relatives To Professional Standards When They Do Unpaid Handy Jobs As A Thank-You For Staying With Me?

We have relatives who stay with us twice a year, for a week or two at a time. We very much appreciate their visits; their presence is welcome. As a thank-you for their stay, they offer to "do whatever needs doing" around the house and yard. My husband and I are the parents of a busy young family, and our area is rural enough that services like lawn care and housekeeping aren't widely available, so we welcome extra help when we can get it. In the past, we've saved odd jobs for them, but lately I've become frustrated. Time and time again, we'll give them a job that's well within their scope, and they'll cut corners to get it done faster. They then laugh about how they minimized their work time so they'd have more relaxation afterwards. For example, the trim work on our house is done in contrasting colors, but they painted it all one color — it seems using two colors was "too hard," even though I gave them the paint and brushes to do both. Next time they visit, my husband is inclined to either not let them help or just figure beggars can't be choosers if we ask them to do something. I'm inclined to politely say, "I'd love to have you help with this task, but I'd like no corners to be cut, as was done in the past. If it feels like too much, please don't start the job at all." But maybe neither one of us is right.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin deem the letter writer’s expectations of their house guests unrealistic. “Long-term guests who offer to help should properly be understood to mean that they will perform a simple errand or clear the table after dinner — not build a new deck, clean out the basement or paint the house,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Get My Mother-In-Law To Stop Rearranging My Furniture Every Time I Go On Vacation?

Whenever my husband, kids and I go away, my mother-in-law insists on staying at our house. She then rearranges the rooms in my house, moving things to where she thinks they should be. She also manages to leave behind her toiletries in the bathroom. More than once she has thrown a party for her friends during our absence. It drives me crazy. Going on vacation stresses me out because I have no idea what I'm going to come home to. When my husband tells her I don't like when she rearranges things, she gets defensive and cries about how she "can't understand why I hate her." I don't hate her; I just wish she would respect my boundaries in my house. Advice?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to set firmer boundaries. “The next time your MIL insists on housesitting while you are on holiday, say you have made other arrangements and do not waver,” she writes. “(If necessary, change the locks.)” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get The People I Manage At Work To Invite Me To Social Gatherings?

I manage a small tight-knit team. The people I've hired in the last two years socialize together quite a bit, which is great. The downside is they don't invite me or the other managers; the junior members will hang out together and not invite the managers. The disappointing part of this is that this team has historically been very close and (we hoped) didn't feel hierarchical. As we hire more people, I would prefer that the environment feel inclusive. It's a little awkward when five people spent their weekend together and are talking about it and the remaining three weren't invited. Recently at a team dinner, one of them said to someone outside the department that "everyone went" to an event together. The person asked me if I had gone and I said, I hadn't been invited. My team member said I wouldn't have gone anyway. The managers do have babies or life responsibilities that keep us from socializing together after hours. We also have more friends outside of work than most of the junior members so the likelihood of us participating is low. But we still would like to be asked and feel a little hurt to be left out while recognizing that the team should feel free to hang without being obligated to ask us to come. I guess they don't want their managers to come along and that is tricky for us because we really encourage a "flat" culture and it's put a small us vs. them vibe into the team. I'm not exactly sure the best way to handle this or if there's anything to handle at all.

[Inc.]

Alison Green rules that it’s both normal and healthy for people not to socialize with their bosses. “You can and should have warm and friendly relationships with your employees, but you can't ignore the power dynamics inherent in your roles,” she writes. “It's not fair to expect them to treat you like peers or to be hurt if they don't invite you to socialize.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Respond When People Ask, ‘Why Are You Bald?’

I am still in my 20s but already as bald as Larry David, and without as good a sense of humor about it. I really struggle with people feeling free to comment on it. Strangers, co-workers and neighbors hit me with questions such as, “Did your dad go bald early?” and, “Why don’t you wear a hat? You’d look so much younger,” and, “Have you looked into hair transplants?” and even, “Why are you bald?” I’m never really sure how to respond to these questions. I’ve tried your advised, “Wow,” but I usually get something back like: “What? I’m just asking a question. Don’t be so uptight about it.” Can you think of any follow-ups for when the “wow” doesn’t work?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax and her readers offer the letter writer new strategies and one-liners for responding to rude questions. “The commenters are just projecting their own specific insecurity on you,” one of them writes. “So that’s the way to respond: sympathetic engagement with the vulnerability they’ve just revealed.” Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Refuse To Comply With Societal Pressures Around Valentine’s Day Without Disappointing My Girlfriend?

Here we are at Valentine’s Day again, and I’m sick to my stomach. My girlfriend is so cheesy about these things. She expects me to get her a gift, take her out, buy her flowers — all the things we see in ads. She has been dropping hints for weeks about us doing something special for this manufactured holiday. It makes me ill. Don’t get me wrong: I love her. But I don’t appreciate the hype. I have told her time and again, but here we are anyway. How can I refuse to comply with societal pressures around Valentine’s Day but also ensure that she knows I care about her?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole urges the letter writer to at least acknowledge Valentine’s Day for their girlfriend’s sake. “If this one thing is super-important to her, perhaps you should pay more attention to it,” she writes. “Similarly, if there is something that you are passionate about that doesn’t inspire her so much, ask her to give you some grace in that area.” Read the rest of her answer.