How Should I Explain To My Children That I’m Shunning Our Friends Because They Own A Novel Written For Adults, And Other Advice Column Questions

How Should I Explain To My Children That I’m Shunning Our Friends Because They Own A Novel Written For Adults?

I have two children, my daughter “Pam” and a son “Eric,” age 12 and 10 respectively. Until recently, my husband and I were friends with our neighbors “Adam” and “Belinda,” who also have kids around the same age. About a week ago, we were over at their place, and as usual, the adults sat around and chatted in their library while the kids played. Pam was sitting with the adults and plucked a book off the shelf to start reading. Adam noticed almost immediately, said that that particular book wasn’t for kids, took it away from Pam, and offered her a different book instead. I was curious about the sudden and vehement reaction. Since I wasn’t familiar with the book, I quickly looked it up on my phone. What I saw sickened me. The hero is apparently a rapist with leprosy who has to go on this self-redemptive journey so he can ultimately save the day. I don’t understand how someone can keep such filth in their house. After some polite deflection, I left their house with my husband and kids and told them we aren’t ever going back. I’ve also been considering banning our kids from associating with theirs, but I’m not sure how to enforce that since they go to school together. The problem is that Pam especially keeps asking why she can’t go back to “Uncle Adam and Aunt Belinda’s” house anymore, and why we suddenly hate them. I’m not sure how to tell her in terms that she can understand, and I don’t want to frighten her with the notion that someone can appear to be a good person but is secretly a disgusting pervert.

Doyin Richards observes that the letter writer’s reaction to finding a book intended for adults at their friends’ house was wildly disproportionate. “[Y]ou can’t judge someone so harshly based on one book in their library,” he writes. “By leaving the house without explanation, you behaved in the most childish way possible, and it’s no wonder your kids are confused.” Read the rest of his answer.

What Should I Say The Next Time My New Hire Pretends To Quit As A Joke?

I hired an employee less than 90 days ago. The team had not been fully staffed for several months and was happy to have him. A month after starting, he came into my office and started a meeting by saying, straight-faced, "I've been here a month, and I've decided to offer my resignation." After a few seconds, he smiled and said he was kidding. He is not known for having a sense of humor. A couple of weeks ago, he walked into my office and handed me a single sheet of bonded stationery and again said, "I've decided to tender my resignation." After I took the sheet of paper, he explained instead that it was a thank-you note for being allowed to attend a trading program. I have a very good sense of humor. I didn't find either of these incidents funny. His work product is very good. His soft skills (beyond these incidents) are lacking. If he does something like this again, can I accept his resignation -- whether he was joking or not?

Alison Green urges the letter writer to address their employee’s lack of soft skills proactively instead of waiting for another fake resignation. “Meanwhile, though, if he does another joke resignation, say this: ‘That's a very odd thing to say if you don't mean it. Please don't do it again,’” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Sarcastic Should I Be The Next Time I See Friends Who Have Expressed Concern About My Erratic Behavior And Driving?

I have been a journalist and author since my early 20s — now retired and living in a gated community. After our last book group meeting, I got a call from our coordinator. (She’s a good friend but was unable to attend that meeting). She said, “Your friends are concerned about you because your behavior was erratic… and one member said you nearly drove her off the road recently.” My reaction was, “Well, these women are not my friends. I lost my darling husband eight months ago and not once have any of them reached out to me to invite me to lunch or dinner. Furthermore, if they have a problem with me, why didn’t they address me directly? Why are they hiding behind you?” I’m cutting our coordinator some slack because her husband is gravely ill. What do you think of my proposed response at the end of our next book meeting? I will say: “Well, ladies, I’m so busy with house guests and other commitments, plus I’m trying to finish writing my book, so I’m going to have to take a break for a while. But I’ll be back. Oh, and by the way, thank you for all the many invitations to join you for lunch or dinner. I was bereft when my husband died, so that meant a lot to me.” Of course, I don’t plan to return! These are catty women whom I never see, anyway. I have sons who visit, two good friends here, and several remote friends with whom I have great conversations. So that’s enough for me. What are your thoughts?

Amy Dickinson notes that it must have been very difficult for the letter writer to hear that other people are concerned about their behavior and driving. “Your wounded and defensive reaction has created a smoke screen, where you have completely glossed over this potentially important information,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is The Woman Supposed To Pay For The Wedding?

As a widow on a fixed income, I'm finding my wedding expenses getting steep. A younger friend of my fiance told him that the woman pays for the wedding. Is that true, even if you're both older? My fiance is 70 and I'm 66. Neither of us has children.

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, explain that the old-fashioned idea that the bride’s family pays for a wedding is premised on the expectation that the groom will subsequently financially support his wife. “If your fiance is using this argument, Miss Manners advises you to make sure that a lawyer ties up your assets before you marry,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

What Should I Do After Learning That My Future Sister-In-Law Has Tattoos On Her Arm?

My future sister-in-law, whom I have never met, just informed me that her entire left arm has tattoos on it, including skulls soaking in blood. I am not a tattoo person and I am kind of freaked out. I had planned on the bridesmaids wearing spaghetti-strap dresses. What do I do?

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to treat the tattoos as a nonissue. “Even if they did somehow affect or reflect on you or your wedding, which they most emphatically don’t, they still wouldn’t be worth tanking your relationship with your husband’s sister before it even starts,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Accept The Friendly Pigeons That Visit Our Balcony?

A pigeon couple has recently started visiting our balcony. They are very friendly: eating out of my hand, perching on my shoulders — acting like pets. My girlfriend is disgusted and terrified of them, convinced that they’ll swarm her if she steps out, so now she doesn’t use our balcony at all. I want to acclimate her to the pigeons so they’ll learn to ignore her, but she refuses. Should I press my case? Watch her avoid the balcony for the rest of her life? Start being mean to the pigeons so they’ll leave? None of these options seem very kind.

Jenée Desmond-Harris discourages the letter writer from either being mean to the pigeons or trying to force their girlfriend to make friends with them. “A good compromise here would simply be to stop feeding them,” she writes. “Rest assured that they will find snacks elsewhere.” Read the rest of her answer.