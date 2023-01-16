How Do I Salvage My Relationship After I Bought My Girlfriend Midol Because She Didn’t Want Help In The Kitchen, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Do I Salvage My Relationship After I Bought My Girlfriend Midol Because She Didn’t Want Help In The Kitchen?

My girlfriend thinks I’m trying to undermine her. How do I prove to her I’m not? My girlfriend “Katie” (33F) and I (30M) have been dating for three months, and so far it had been going very well. I even thought we could become very serious. However, something has changed, and I’m worried that she’s getting cold feet. This all started a few days ago, when my parents dropped by my place to chat. Katie was in the kitchen, making the two of us dinner. My parents and Katie have met a couple of times before, and they seem to get along. Additionally, Katie’s normally very calm and easygoing. However, when my mom walked into the kitchen to help out, Katie seemed to become irritated. She said that she “prefers to cook alone,” and when my mom grabbed a knife and some carrots and started to chop them up for her, Katie asked her not to cut them because they have to be cut “a certain way.” Katie told my mom that she didn’t want help and demanded that she go back into the living room area. I’d never seen Katie this upset, and I wasn’t happy with how she treated my mom. When my mom left the kitchen, I hugged her and said, “Sorry about that.” I asked Katie what was going on and she said nothing, but at the time, I was alarmed and suspicious. Later that evening, I had to get some groceries, and while I was at the supermarket, I decided to pick up some Midol as a nice gesture. I didn’t know if Katie was on her period, but knowing that she isn’t normally this irritable, it seemed possible to me and if she was, she might appreciate the gift. When I got back, Katie was watching the World Cup, and I silently placed the Midol on top of her bag. Katie gave me a weird look and asked why I had bought her Midol, and I said it was because of how she had acted with my mother earlier. Katie did not like this explanation. She said she was annoyed because she didn’t want someone interfering with her cooking, not because she was on her period. She said it made her think that I don’t take her feelings seriously and am trying to “undermine the legitimacy of her emotions.” I explained that this wasn’t true, but I don’t know if she believed me. I think the damage might have been done. How can I salvage the relationship and win back Katie’s trust?

[Slate]

Shannon Palus advises the letter writer to apologize to Katie. “Giving someone medication in response to their behavior is actually pretty rude, even if their behavior wasn’t great,” she writes. “You were undermining her emotions by giving her the Midol, even if that isn’t what you meant to do.” Read the rest of her answer.

Didn’t My Son’s Wedding Guests Owe Him And His Wife Gifts After Traveling Thousands Of Miles To Attend The Wedding?

A few years ago (pre-COVID), my son had a destination wedding in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He and his fiancee invited their parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and about a dozen of their closest friends. We provided dinner and drinks for all guests after the rehearsal, and the bride's parents provided dinner and drinks for the wedding reception. I was truly irked when I learned that the guests did not cough up some wedding presents when everyone arrived home. They said they didn't need to give presents because they had blessed the couple with their presence (my words). Geez Louise, they were treated to two nights of dinners and unlimited drinks! I know I shouldn't let it get to me, especially after all these years, but it may be helpful to other out-of-country wedding guests to know the proper etiquette when attending weddings.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin rule that wedding guests are not obligated to give presents. “[W]hat you fail to appreciate in your somewhat oblivious rant is that by attending an out-of-country wedding, your guests have already coughed up at least a couple of grand — on airfare, hotel, additional meals and the oxymoronic ‘beach formalwear’ that the invitation undoubtedly demanded,” they write. “Not to mention the sacrifice of personal vacation time.” Read the rest of their answer.

What Should I Do After Sending My Friendly Acquaintance A List Of Grievances With Her Latest Piece Of Writing?

“Cheryl” and I are both writers who connected through the internet. We’ve never met in real life, but we have common interests and enjoy each other’s writing. However, recently, she sent me a piece that had some pretty major issues that I considered uncharacteristic of her. I sent her a long list of grievances I had with the piece, and perhaps I was a little less tactful than I could have been. She neither accepted the critique happily nor negatively, but merely sent me a curt note back acknowledging receipt. I feel incredibly awkward now. It would almost be preferable if she had called me a bitch and told me to go screw myself. I didn’t respond, as I’m completely caught off guard and have no idea how to move forward. Do I ask if everything’s OK? Change the subject and talk about something else entirely? Say nothing and wait for her to email me again? Help!

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris offers the letter writer a script for apologizing to Cheryl. “If I’m reading you correctly that feedback like this hasn’t been a norm in your correspondence, it sounds like she was kinder to you than you deserved,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Tell My Partner I Lied To Him When I Said I Enjoy Leaning Off The Top Of A Skyscraper With Only A Harness Securing Me?

My partner and I have been together for six months, but something is eating away at me. On our first date, I lied about loving the CN Tower’s EdgeWalk to seem adventurous. Then, as a Christmas gift, he bought us EdgeWalk tickets for the spring. It was adorable how excited he was, and I played along. In truth, I’m terrified of heights, and I wouldn’t try that horror if someone paid me. I’m worried that the truth will break us up. Please help.

[Toronto Life]

The Urban Diplomat urges the letter writer to come clean to their partner. “If you expect to have a future with this person, he needs to know your hopes, dreams, fears and foibles,” they write. “He may be upset, but you’re still in forgivable territory.” Read the rest of their answer.

Should I Tell My Neighbors I Think It’s Ridiculous That Their Toddler Doesn’t Wear A Hat Between Their Car And Their Front Door?

We live across the street from a married couple — man and woman — who have a 16-month-old girl. Every time they get her out of the car, no matter what the weather is, they have nothing on her head. Even when the temperature was in the teens, and another time when it was pouring rain, there was nothing on her head. I'm 60. I raised three daughters and always covered their heads with some kind of toboggan hat, hood or rain gear when appropriate. The couple's defense, I'm sure, would be that they're just going from the car and up about 20 steps to the house, but still, I think it's ridiculous. I'm not sure if I should say something to them or not. Should I?

[Creators]

Annie Lane discourages the letter writer from intervening. “Assuming that they have a jacket on the 16-month-old and the girl does not seem in distress, i.e., freezing or crying uncontrollably, it's probably better not to say anything,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Get The Guy I’m Dating To Make The First Move And Things Like That?

I am a sophomore in high school, and I recently got into a relationship. This isn't my first rodeo when it comes to this type of stuff, but in this instance, the guy I'm dating has never been in a relationship before. This is his first time. Because I've done this before, I know what to do in certain situations and understand social cues. How do I go about teaching him about certain aspects in a relationship? Like, how do I get him to make the first move and things like that?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to be patient. “Don't pressure him. Remember, everyone advances at their own rate,” she writes. “If what you want is a kiss, ask him for one.” Read the rest of her answer.