How Can I Get The Director Of My Team At Work To Stop Bringing Up Employees’ Personal Losses In All-Hands Meetings, And Other Advice Column Questions

How Can I Get The Director Of My Team At Work To Stop Bringing Up Employees’ Personal Losses In All-Hands Meetings?

We have a new director who has started doing monthly all-hands meetings. The meetings are fine (general updates) but for the past three months our director has started a “Condolence Corner” where he takes a few minutes to call out team members who have experienced personal losses (a parent, a spouse, one woman who had a late term miscarriage) and publicly offered the team’s condolences and invited people to speak about their loss. I’m not convinced that these people were asked before their losses were shared in this format based on their expressions the first time it happened, and I personally would be horrified if my loss was shared with 60+ people, most of them strangers, in this kind of way. I’m am very junior, but is this something I can ask my boss to push back on?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green encourages the letter writer to bring up their concerns with their own boss. “If he’s sharing people’s losses without their permission, that is horrible — invasive and inappropriate and violating,” she writes. “And inviting people to speak about their loss at a team meeting?! Most people are not going to want to do that.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Disabled Nephew To Stop Bringing His Service Dog To My Parents’ House, Since My Wife And Kid Are Allergic To Dogs?

My nephew is 9 years old. He has cerebral palsy and suffers from limited mobility (he uses a wheelchair), vision impairment, cognitive impairment, and a seizure disorder. He has recently been matched with a service dog who is primarily needed to alert the family to seizures, but also provides him with support to be more independent. I am very glad that he has the dog to assist him. The problem is that my wife and one of my children are allergic to dogs. We live a few hours away by plane and visit my parents twice a year (they come to visit us twice a year). When we visit, we stay with my parents. Unfortunately, my parents watch my nephew after school one day a week. This means that the dog is in the house at least once a week. Even with deep cleaning, that is likely to set off an allergic reaction in my family. My parents have suggested that we begin staying in a hotel. My kids are very disappointed because they love Grandma and Grandpa’s house—they love the candy drawer and my dad’s woodworking shop and sleeping in a tent in the basement with all my old toys. My wife and I don’t want them to lose that experience. We’ve asked if my parents could watch my nephew at my sister’s house, but they said the commute is too far (his special needs school is near my parents’ home, but about an hour from my sister’s home). We asked if the dog could stay home on the day my parents babysit, but that was shot down, too. I’m not sure how to proceed from here. They do not seem willing to compromise, and I don’t want my kids to feel less important than their cousin.

[Slate]

Nicole Chung rules that the nephew’s need for the service dog outweighs the letter writer’s desire to visit their parents’ house. “If you keep pushing your parents and sister, focusing on how unfair you believe this arrangement to be, or allow your children to conclude that they are ‘less important’ or being wronged, you’ll be encouraging your kids to resent their cousin, sowing discord in your family, making your nephew’s and sister’s and parents’ lives harder, and, I cannot stress this enough, really telling on yourself,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Right To Resent My Brother-In-Law’s Parents’ Affection For My Children Because They Might Not Leave My Kids An Inheritance?

I have a newborn daughter and a toddler son. I lost both my parents before either was born, and the only remaining grandparent they have is my husband’s father, an, err, eccentric roaming nomad who uprooted his life after the death of his wife. He has met neither of my children and it remains a sore spot for me as I mourn my parents and the wonderful grandparents they would have been to my kids, just as they were to my nieces and nephew. I think having elders in a child’s life is important, though, and so my brother-in-law’s parents have been more than happy to swoop in. My BIL’s parents send typical cheesy holiday cards and gifts to my kids, things like matchy outfits, and refer to themselves with cutesy grandparent names, but I find myself struggling to accept this on several levels. First, it feels a bit…unearned? They live too far away to do any babysitting or help in any other way, and even when they visit, their health issues keep them from being as hands-on with the children as real grandparents would be. Honestly, I like them fine for brief visits, but they are very traditional and not the affectionate, funny, and worldly people my parents were. As much as they ask me for pictures of my children, and want to visit often, I have a gnawing resentment that they are here and my parents are not. And then there’s this: they give my kids small gifts, while I know my niece — their actual grandchild — stands to inherit a lot of money from them (several million dollars, in fact). We are comfortable and don’t need their financial help, but it irks me that they swoop in, playacting as grandparents for the fun of it, and bragging about my kids to their friends and congregation, but we have no idea if they intend for my kids to inherit anything. Can I get a reality check here? Am I holding them to the lofty standards of the memory of my parents or does it read like these people are getting the grandparent experience on the cheap?

[Slate]

Michelle Herman urges the letter writer to appreciate the love and kindness her brother-in-law’s parents are offering her children. “These people are stepping (not swooping!) in and offering your children love,” she writes. “‘Small’ gifts or not, inclusion in their wills or not, getting down on the floor to play with them or not, they want to be a part of your children’s lives.” Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do When I Suspect My Friend Is Trying To Get Us Stuck In The Wilderness?

I think my friend is trying to get stuck in the wilderness. This year we have started taking weekend backpacking trips together and have a nice time. Last time, we were hiking to the trailhead on Sunday and there were dark clouds gathering in the sky, but according to the weather report it wasn’t supposed to storm until afternoon. I thought we could make it easily but it seemed like he kept stalling along the way, and finally he said that we wouldn’t make it out in time and we should set up camp and wait out the weather. He seemed weirdly cheerful about it. I said that was unnecessary and sure enough we got to the car with plenty of time. It made me realize that he often suggests that kind of thing, like that we can’t keep going (on the way back), or that we’ll have to wait out the weather. One time he said the trail was impassible, but we eventually got through. I’ll admit I felt a little thrilled at the thought of staying out, too, but I quickly thought better of it. My friend loves survival shows and often says that he would do well on Alone. Am I off base for thinking that maybe he’s trying to make that happen in real life? To be clear, I don’t feel scared, but I do feel like on some level he is wanting us to get stuck out there. Is this dangerous? What is the best way to handle it?

[Outside]

Blair Braverman advises the letter writer to consider more ambitious trips with this friend but to keep an eye on his behavior. “If you ever for a second get the vibe that your friend is sabotaging your trips — intentionally losing the trail or misplacing the map, forgetting or damaging vital supplies, things like that — then you should hightail it away from this guy and never go backpacking with him again,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Wrong To Threaten To Withhold Gifts From My Nephew If He Continues Calling Me By My First Name?

I love being an aunt, but my teenage nephew calls me by my first name. More than once I have asked him to call me Aunt, but then I get corrected by other relatives who say what a silly tradition it is. Recently, I told my nephew if he's too old to call me Aunt, then I'm certainly too old to send gifts. Am I wrong?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren discourages the letter writer from withholding gifts from her nephew but validates her desire to be called “Aunt.” “You are entitled to be called whatever you wish, and ‘other relatives,’ including your nephew, should respect your wishes,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Say When My Friend Responds To Baby News With ‘No One Should Be Bringing Children Into This Terrible World’?

I have a friend whose daughter-in-law is pregnant. When I told her a few weeks later that my daughter is also pregnant, she said, "No one should be bringing children into this terrible world." I was so stunned I didn't respond, but I am rather certain she will make such comments again. Annie, I have no clue what to say in response! Any thoughts?

[Creators]

Annie Lane offers the letter writer a couple of scripts to refocus the conversation on her own excitement. “You can't change her outlook on the world necessarily, but you can try not to let it put a damper on your own,” she writes. “If you find over time that she's consistently negative, share your enthusiasm with other friends who are equally happy about your newest member of the family.” Read the rest of her answer.

