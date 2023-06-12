How Can I Get My Sister To Stop Overreacting After My Dog Mauled Her Toddler, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







How Can I Get My Sister To Stop Overreacting After My Dog Mauled Her Toddler?

I've had my dog Max for three years. He is a big, sweet, goofy guy who has helped me get through some tough personal issues. He is truly my heart dog. During a recent visit by my sister's family, Max nipped my almost 2-year-old nephew. Max was lying on the floor with a bone when my nephew walked quickly on that side of the room, which provoked Max to freak out. Fortunately, we were able to get him off after a couple minutes. My nephew ended up needing some stitches on his cheek, forehead, and scalp, but long term he should be fine except for scarring. When I was texting my sister for updates while they were in the hospital, she was obviously upset and worried but didn't seem mad at me. The doctors must've reported it, because I got a call from animal control a few days later. Luckily, they said that since it was Max's first serious incident, I had the choice between getting him put down or getting him six weeks of intensive training. I chose the training. When my sister found out, she lost it. She said she just assumed I'd put Max down and couldn't believe that I wouldn't. She accused me of not thinking what happened to her son was a big deal and of not caring if it happened again to someone else. Obviously, I'm sad about what happened and totally understand if my sister doesn't want her family around Max anymore, but euthanasia is a big overreaction. She said she'll have to rethink our relationship because I'm not who she thought I was if I won't do "the right thing." I love my sister but I'm not killing my dog to appease her. I'm going to give her time to calm down and get in a more reasonable headspace before I talk to her again. When I do, what is the best way to approach this with her? How do I convince her not to blow up our family over this one accident?

[Slate]

Doyin Richards points out that the future of the letter writer's relationship with their sister is ultimately going to be up to the sister. "I know you love your dog, but the way you're talking about this — and perhaps discussing it with your sister — is coming off as a little too nonchalant given the facts," he writes. "Your dog attacked a toddler badly enough to leave him with scars. It's not shocking that his mother feels this way." Read the rest of his answer.

Why Does My Husband Keep Watching Porn During Sex With Me, Even Though I've Told Him I Don't Like It?

My husband and I have been married for 31 years. We have an active sex life (four to five times a week) but I am feeling serious resentment towards him. Quite honestly, I am disgusted by him at times. He seems unable to orgasm through vaginal sex, and can also only reach a climax with porn turned on, which I don't like. No matter how much we discuss this or I explain my hurt, he continues to do it anyway. I feel useless and no longer attractive. I'm not an eyesore of a person. I'm damn hot for 51! What is wrong with him/me?

[The Guardian]

Pamela Stephenson Connolly recommends couples counseling with a sex therapist. "Communication has become difficult and you are engaged in a power struggle," she writes. "It is understandable that you feel angry and have a great deal of resentment towards him — which in itself will lower your desire for him." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do When My Neighbor Takes Potshots At Me After I Did Him A Favor By Not Reporting His Kid For Damaging My Car?

My neighbors' 14-year-old kid sideswiped my old car and my neighbors begged me not to get insurance involved. So I got an estimate and they gave me the cash to fix it. At the same time, my parents decided to get a new car and gave me their older one. I decided it wasn't worth fixing my old car and I sold it as it was to a friend. My neighbor is convinced I defrauded him somehow and he takes potshots at me every time we are together at a neighborhood event. Before we had a distant but civil relationship, but now I am getting irritated enough to escalate things. I don't want to start a feud but I feel I was more than fair to my neighbors. His kid stole the keys to the family car to take a joy ride. They are very lucky I didn't just call the cops there and then. What do I do here?

[Slate]

Athena Valentine advises the letter writer to have an adult conversation with their neighbor. "You can share as little or as much as you'd like about your new car, but broadly explain the situation and note that overall, it made more sense for you to take advantage of the gift rather than fixing your old vehicle," she writes. "It won't hurt to remind him that going through insurance likely would've raised his rates." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Wealthy Fiancé Told Me A Wedding In My Hometown Wouldn’t Meet His Friends’ And Family’s Standards?

I am recently engaged. My fiancé and I both prefer to have the wedding in our respective hometowns. We are not settled in an area, and therefore are not considering any other options. He comes from wealth and a much more expensive area. He has hesitation around considering my hometown, as I come from an economically depressed area, and he worries it is not up to the standards of his family and friends. He only told me this after I confronted him regarding his hesitation to look into venues in the area, and he is conscious that his opinion could hurt my feelings. Admittedly, my hometown is not a particularly beautiful place. I am attached to the idea of having my wedding in my hometown, as I lost my mother and feel her presence would be more significant for me if I had the wedding at home. Additionally, my family does not have much money, and I worry they would not attend the wedding in his state, which would be disappointing for me. He says the wedding location is ultimately my decision, but I am hesitating due to fear of the judgment from his family and friends. Any advice on how I decide what to do?

[The Washington Post]

Sahaj Kaur Kohli encourages the letter writer to have a broader conversation with their finacé about their respective values. "Before exploring different scenarios of where to have the wedding and what is most important to both of you, get on the same page about how you will pay for this wedding and what your budget is," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Wrong To Want To Leave My Longtime Boyfriend Because He Pretends I Don’t Exist Whenever His Mom Comes To Visit?

I have a boyfriend of 7+ years; we are both in our 40s and have teenage children from previous relationships. We live in separate houses in the same city for various logistical reasons. Last summer, he was seriously injured in a bike crash and his mother, who lives in a different province, came to "take care of him," which involved her turning up to run the show. I became a "visitor" on par with his casual friends who were allowed 10-minute visiting windows. When I pointed out this was inappropriate — we are partners — she banned me from seeing him, semi-conscious, altogether. I went months without seeing my partner. He needed the care, I was working full-time, while she stayed at his house and "didn't want to see me," which meant I couldn't see him at all. He recovered, but now she pretends I don't exist. This means I was prohibited from their Christmas gatherings (one week at her resort town, where I generally go while my kids are with their dad's family) and she pointedly excluded me from a 10-day vacation to Aruba in the winter. Flash-forward to now. She continues to come to town for long weekends, holidays, and birthdays. During these times, I cease to exist. My partner doesn't consult me about these visits in advance, or he acts as if he has no say. Or that saying no is sacrificing his and his son's relationship with his mother. Except I just found out I have breast cancer (a diagnosis which occurred because of and during a pregnancy which ultimately had to be terminated). Literally four days post-diagnosis, she's in town for a week for my step-son's birthday (which I'm banned from attending, obviously, and during which time I cannot see my partner). I begged my partner for any sort of compromise — maybe he could spend a just night with me, because I am shattered, while he spends days with her, etc. — and nothing. He characterizes me as needy and controlling. I'm exhausted by this situation. I want a relationship where I can live with my partner and count on him to be physically present when, for instance, I receive a life-changing cancer diagnosis. I'm scared for the future when my partner's mother decides to come to town and I cease to exist. Am I wrong to want to leave?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris rules that the letter writer is not wrong to want to leave. "I hope this diagnosis is a manageable one with a good prognosis, but either way, I imagine it has given you some clarity about how you'd like to be treated by the people you spend your special time with," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After Discovering That My Boss Had An Affair With My Boyfriend?

I recently had a horrible break-up with my man of four years, and we just had a baby boy back in October. When I came back to work because we really needed the money, shortly after I found out that my boss was the reason for all this. She was sleeping with him, and when he left he moved right in with her. I'm devastated and heartbroken. I had to quit because I could not bear to think of working and having to listen to her tell me what to do. What do you think I should do? I lost everything because of her?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green expresses sympathy for the letter writer but observes that there's probably not much for the letter writer to gain by filing a complaint. "It would be awful under any circumstances, but to find out that your boss — someone with whom there's a certain vulnerability built into the relationship and who you generally assume isn't actively working to destroy your personal life — was the person your partner was cheating with would add a whole additional level of betrayal to an already horrible situation," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







