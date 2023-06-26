How Can I Get My Mom To Acknowledge That Being Married To My Absent, Neglectful Father Was Not That Bad, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







How Can I Get My Mom To Acknowledge That Being Married To My Absent, Neglectful Father Was Not That Bad?

My mom refuses to acknowledge the upside of her marriage to my dad. He was not the best husband or father, I'll be the first to admit that. He was wrapped up in his work and left everything else to her. But now that I've entered the same branch of science he was in, I get it. It had to be that way for him to make the breakthroughs he did. My mom divorced him two years ago, and he hasn't really gotten over it. He asks me when I see him whether she misses him, and I don't know what to say. I'm not saying she can't be happy, but she makes it all too clear that she doesn't miss him and talks endlessly about this guy she's dating like he's Mr. Wonderful. I know my dad can't see it, but it's kind of sickening that my sister and I can, though my sister says my mom is entitled to be happy. I'm not saying she isn't, but tone it down a little, you know? I tried talking to her about it, presenting the good of her 23-year marriage, saying she played a part in my father's work; she enabled him to do that research and write those papers, and she can be happy and proud of that. She said that, because of her children, she wasn't sorry she married my dad, but that she wasn't sorry she divorced him, either. It's like she didn't even listen to me. So frustrating. Should I try another way to get through to her or just let it go?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax encourages the letter writer to draw some healthy boundaries with their mom and other family members. "It's not appropriate to try to influence her feelings to make yourself feel better," she writes. "She 'didn't even listen to me' because you crossed into subjects that were very distinctly not your business." Read the rest of her answer.







What Should I Do After My Ex Convinced Our 11-Year-Old To Keep A Gap Between Her Teeth Because He Thinks Gap Teeth Are Sexy?

I share custody of my 11-year-old daughter with my ex, but he doesn't pay child support because I make more. We're talking about getting braces for her in the next few months because she has a very bad bite including a serious gap between her top front teeth. My ex thinks gap teeth on women are sexy and beautiful, so he wants the orthodontist to leave this alone while fixing the rest of her bite. (No, I don't think he has any creepy thoughts toward our daughter, he just wants her to be beautiful.) But I don't want to leave a major flaw in her teeth if I'm going to be the one paying for it, which I am. He has talked about this to our daughter, though, and now she wants to keep her gap! Should I respect this since it's her decision? Or put my foot down since it was influenced by her father?

[Slate]

Doyin Richards advises the letter writer to talk about their concerns with their daughter and their ex, separately. "Maybe your ex doesn't have creepy thoughts towards your daughter, but that doesn't make his thoughts any less creepy overall," he writes. "What type of dad talks about a child growing up to be 'sexy'?" Read the rest of his answer.







Am I Being Oversensitive If I Object To My Company’s Practice Of Giving Men Gifts Worth More Money Than The Women’s Gifts?

The company I work for decided last year to reward top sales performers with a nice cash bonus at the end of the year if they met certain sales goals. The bonus is tiered, with those selling the most getting a larger bonus. Additionally, we are awarded a trip and given a gift — but the gift is different for men and women. Just for an example, let's say we sell golf clubs (which we do not). The gift is a set of golf clubs for each person who meets the goal. All the men receive the same men's golf clubs and all of the women receive the same women's golf clubs and the golf clubs are fairly valuable. But the golf clubs the men received are valued at 30 percent more than the ones the women received, despite the fact that many of the women outperformed the men. I recognize that it is very generous of the company to give out these bonuses, which are substantial. However, any happiness I felt about my achievement is tempered by the fact that every woman received a less valuable gift. I think it would have been better to only award the cash bonuses and skip the gift if the gift was not going to be of equal value. Am I being ungrateful and oversensitive? Is there a diplomatic way to bring this to the attention of the powers that be?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the letter writer is not being ungrateful or oversensitive. "Your company is rewarding men with something of greater value than it gives women, and they're explicitly basing it on gender," she writes. "That's a problem, and it's a very reasonable thing to raise." Read the rest of her answer.







Should I Tell My Husband's Friend Not To Zip Up My Husband's Pants?

I need advice regarding my husband's friend and how I should handle a delicate situation. My husband has a woman friend. (She has a boyfriend.) They recently helped us move, which we really appreciate. She likes to make sexual jokes, and my husband does, too. I'm not a prude, but I don't enjoy the kind of flirty vibe she puts out. When they were helping us move, we went out for meals. She and I had privately shared that my husband and her boyfriend would sometimes forget to zip up after using the bathroom. Well, while we were walking to the car, she zipped up my husband's zipper for him! I laughed it off, but it kind of caught me off guard. Later, my husband told me he thought it was weird, and so do I. Should I tell her it was crossing a line? She seems pretty clueless, but I don't want it to happen again.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren observes that this friend has a poor grasp of boundaries. "Because it made your husband uncomfortable, he should tell her that what she did was weird and, if he forgets to zip up in the future, she should tell him his zipper is open so he can fix it himself," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







What Should I Do After My Parents Announced That They Won’t Let Me Come To Family Gatherings Unless My Boyfriend Also Comes?

My boyfriend is carnophobic (has a strong fear of meat, presenting usually as needing to throw up at the sight of it) and is vegan. He is also autistic, which impacts his ability to eat a usual variety of foods, as he has an aversion to many tastes and textures, meaning that plain carbs and sugary foods are the only safe ones. I am also vegan/plant-based but have a wide diet, and am happy to be around meat-eaters–I grew up eating meat myself. When we move in together, I know he will be willing to try my cooking and hopefully make his diet a little healthier, but my main problems come in with my family. One of my parents has many dietary intolerances/IBS meaning that fish is a significant part of my parents' diet, and my grandparents are very traditional and like meat-based dishes. However, my partner struggles to attend events where these dishes are being eaten (and if he does manage to, cannot maintain a conversation due to the stress it puts him under). I love attending these events — family is very important to me, and I’m aware that my grandparents are getting older and want to make the most of the time we have. However, my parents have decided that as they will not "split up a couple" once I move in with my boyfriend; either both of us have to turn up to family events, or neither of us. If my boyfriend cannot attend, I can't either. And this would continue if we had children. My boyfriend regularly misses events with his own family but I would be sad to miss this with mine. This puts me in a very torn position — I am aware that my boyfriend struggles to be around meat and struggles to eat my parents' food even when meat is not present, and that this is uncomfortable for everyone — and I do not want to put him under more pressure. Yet I also am upset that my parents would not allow me to attend any events without him. I love my family and do not want to be essentially exiled from family gatherings/celebrations, but neither do I think that forcing him into situations is necessarily helpful. He, meanwhile, believes that my family will bend and maybe have more vegetarian dishes to accommodate him, but I don't see that happening, and also feel it is unfair to my parents' dietary needs. I'm worried that this will eventually spell the end of the relationship, as I am struggling to see a way forwards where everyone ends up happy. Any advice would be much appreciated!

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris calls the letter writer's parents' stance ridiculous. "This is not the way loving family members behave, and it makes me wonder if there are other ways in which they've disrespected and tried to control you," she writes. "Is this a good moment to ask yourself whether they are pleasant to be around?" Read the rest of her answer.







Should I Educate Panhandlers About Atheism When They Say 'God Bless You'?

I keep granola bars in my car to give to people who are begging at stoplights. Often, the recipients say, "God bless you." As an atheist, I grimace. Religious people don't have a monopoly on acts of kindness. I would like to respond, "Let’s leave God out of this." Can I turn this into a didactic moment?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes urges the letter writer to let panhandlers express gratitude in their own way. "Look up 'didactic' in the dictionary," he writes. "It often conveys a heavy-handed, patronizing manner that's better avoided." Read the rest of his answer.







Read our last week's column here.