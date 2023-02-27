How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Waking Me Up To Hang Out With Him Whenever He Can’t Sleep, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Waking Me Up To Hang Out With Him Whenever He Can’t Sleep?

In the words of my MIL, my husband “has never been good at being awake on his own.” Apparently from the time he was a small child he would wake someone else in the house up to essentially hang out with him if he couldn’t sleep for whatever variety of reasons. Early in our relationship, it was endearing that he wanted to talk to me, watch a movie with me, whatever when he couldn’t sleep. Now, 8 years in, I’d just like to sleep. I’ve had the discussion with him before that if he can’t sleep he’s welcome to get up and do whatever he pleases, but he instead wakes me to let me know he’s going to the living room, watches loud videos on his phone and/or flops around until I’m awake to talk to. Our third (and final) 3 ½-month-old baby is exclusively breastfed, and for the past 2 weeks has been waking up every 1.5-2 hours. I’m exhausted. Last night, I woke up after 1.5 hours of sleep to my husband poking me in the arm to talk about what we were going to make for dinner this week since he couldn’t sleep. I talked to him for a bit, since I figured the baby would be awake soon anyway, but the baby slept for 3 hours! I’m so angry that I could’ve slept for 3 hours for the first time in weeks but instead was woken up by my husband for no reason. As I said, we’ve had this discussion before and it obviously hasn’t stuck. How do I drive this point home to him?

[Slate]

Emily McCombs advises the letter writer to encourage their husband to talk to a therapist to learn how to cope better with being alone in the middle of the night. “The alternate explanation (which I shudder to consider) is that your husband can tolerate being alone just fine and is simply being extremely insensitive by waking an underslept breastfeeding mother of three, including a newborn, just because he feels a little bored, in which case he should be sent directly to prison without a trial or at the very least divorced,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Shouldn’t I Have A Say In What My Daughter-In-Law Eats While She’s Breastfeeding My Grandson?

My daughter-in-law gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy, and started dieting a few weeks after giving birth to my grandson, even though she is breastfeeding him. I remember all sorts of things going around when I was her age and nursing my son, but it was more to do about not eating or drinking certain things if you did not want your baby to have those things in his or her system. Now, my daughter-in-law tells me she can go back to her pre-pregnancy diet plan to lose weight. She had been avoiding a lot of different kinds of even healthy foods, which seems like not the best idea to do while nursing. Even though I understand her need to lose weight, I cannot help worry that it will not be good for my grandson. She tells me she runs everything by her doctor and the pediatrician, but it sounds strange to me. She has told me quite plainly that she knows what she is doing and that I should have some faith in her. But as a grandmother, do I not have a right to have a say in my grandchild’s wellbeing?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer rules that if the daughter-in-law’s doctors have signed off on how she eats, it’s probably fine. “It’s natural for you to be concerned about your grandchild,” she writes. “But you also have to take into consideration that his wellbeing is, or should be, of the greatest importance to his parents and their primary job.” Read the rest of her answer.

Shouldn’t My Boyfriend’s Boss Have Gotten Fired After She Commented On My Weight And Told Me I Could Do Better Than Him?

My boyfriend, “Joe,” and I work in different divisions for the same company and for the last two years it’s been wonderful. That is … until two days ago when I was blindsided by my boyfriend’s new supervisor. Joe had the day off so he asked me to grab his phone charger off his desk and bring it home. When I went to grab it, his supervisor, “Cora,” called me into her office, then shut the door and proceeded to engage in a weird conversation. She asked me if I was happy with Joe and told me that I could do so much better than him. She actually said, “Sometimes ‘big girls’ can feel like they have to settle but you can certainly do so much better than him.” It made me extremely uncomfortable. I was so taken back and flustered. I can’t for the life of me imagine why this person that I barely know thought discussing my weight or personal relationship would be appropriate. It took me a second to compose myself enough to respond. I told her that her comments were intrusive, rude, and frankly just plain odd, then quickly left. I was so angry and upset that I went straight to my supervisor and told her what happened. She called in the HR director, who wrote out an incident report. They were both very kind and super apologetic. I was told that Cora was recently promoted a few months ago and still has a lot to learn but this is unacceptable and she’d be strongly reprimanded. It’s made Joe feel very uncomfortable, so today they moved him to another section but it’s in a position that is less enjoyable and with far less promotability. He’s decided to just find another job ... It’s so uncomfortable for me to simply move on from this though… She made an egregious error, yet he is the one having to move positions. I don’t feel like this was resolved properly at all. Joe said no matter what happens, he just wants to just move on to another company that’s a better fit for him personally. He says that I shouldn’t rock the boat on his account. I, however, am angry and still very uncomfortable with how it was resolved. Do you think I should I go back to HR or talk to my supervisor? Is this the best outcome I should expect in this situation?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees that Cora’s comments to the letter writer were completely out of line. “You just don’t have the standing to insist she be fired or demoted,” she writes. “Your company has presumably handled it in the way they think best, and they’re not likely to let you dictate a different outcome.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Common For Business Owners To Record Everything Employees Say At The Office?

I have a new job in a small office. I have never been comfortable meeting new people or learning a new job, so in order to appear friendly, I'd chime in to the office conversations. A couple of times, I have revealed too much of my life. Later, I found out the owner audio records the office. Everyone else knew it, but I was NEVER informed. Now I'm more embarrassed than ever, knowing that my information is now on record. I have since learned to self-censor. Abby, is it a common and legal practice for employers to bug offices?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren urges the letter writer to speak to an employment lawyer. “In several states, it is illegal for an employer to record conversations without first informing all the parties involved,” she writes. “You should have been informed at the time you were hired that this was company policy.” Read the rest of her answer.



How Can I Convince My Husband That I Shouldn’t Have To Do Most Of The Chores Just Because He Earns More Money Than Me?

My husband makes two times if not three times more than me. We have combined bank accounts and credit cards. We don’t “split” anything we just pay out of our joined accounts. However, he went to law school and has a bunch more debt and he has bad credit. I take care of a lot of household chores but he consistently maintains that he “works” more than me. His time is worth more than mine since he is literally paid more, so it’s fair, in his mind, that I have more household chores. We don’t have kids but have four pets. He takes care of our dog mostly, but I take care of the cats and 90 percent of other “boring” household things. I feel slighted. I have a very challenging job at a major tech company and work really hard. He just “downshifted” to in-house work. Despite the fact I know he works hard it still feels unfair. How do I tackle this? He’s a lawyer so I need my argument to be 100 percent.>

[Slate]

Lillian Karabaic observes that splitting domestic labor fairly is a matter of respect and offers the letter writer a logical argument for why she should not have to do more chores as the lower earner. “[Y]our leisure time is equal to his because market forces do not determine its value,” she writes. “If he valued your happiness and free time as highly as he does his own, he would share the housework more fairly.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Normal To Have Dinner With People You Met On Social Media?

Do you think it normal (or wise) to meet your Facebook friends? My husband arranged a dinner with a "friend" he met on Facebook through one of his news sites. He’s not happy that I didn’t want to attend this meeting. He arranged another dinner with someone who was a member of his fraternity from college. I attended this dinner only to find out they didn’t personally know each other! My "friends" on Facebook are people I know and even if I haven’t seen them in years, I enjoy their news about family and their activities. To randomly collect friends that you have no personal background with seems desperate and unwise.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson opines that meeting up with friends from the internet is neither desperate nor unwise. “Any time you personally connect with a ‘stranger,’ there is some risk involved, but in my opinion, meeting people you’ve gotten to know online is a natural and positive impulse,” she writes. “I’ve done so many times.” Read the rest of her answer.