How Can I Get My Ex-Husband To Understand Why I Refuse To See His New Fiancée At Our Kids’ Events, Even Though I Initiated The Divorce, And Other Advice Column Questions

How Can I Get My Ex-Husband To Understand Why I Refuse To See His New Fiancée At Our Kids’ Events, Even Though I Initiated The Divorce?

A few years ago, I initiated a separation/divorce. Just a couple of months after I moved out, my husband started dating someone. It really upset me, and I spent the next year trying to recover from what I saw as his betrayal of our hopefully “friendly” divorce. Now our divorce is final, and I do not want his now-fiancee attending our children’s events. I want him to attend with me and show our kids we can still be friends, because the divorce has been very difficult for them. It makes me uncomfortable to have this woman there. The kids asked their father not to bring her because it upsets me, but he won’t comply. I refuse to attend if she is there, and I am tired of missing out on my own kids’ (three teenagers) activities! Shouldn’t she find something else to do? Just because they live together doesn’t mean she needs to be involved with family things. How can I get them to see this?

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to stop asking their kids to take sides in the divorce. “If you want to show your kids something valuable, then show them a mother who makes a mature decision to take responsibility for her own life and choices,” she writes. “If you want an amicable divorce, then be amicable.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Stepdaughter To Let Me Attend Her High School Graduation Instead Of Her Sister Or Grandmother?

I need some help navigating a situation in my blended family. My husband has two daughters (14 and 17) from a previous marriage. The original marriage ended when the girls were toddlers. His ex-wife remarried five years later. My husband and I married when the girls were 10 and 13 after a whirlwind romance. We had to move out of state for my job shortly thereafter. The girls’ primary residence has been with their mother, stepfather, and grandmother. Initially, they would both come and stay with us in the summers, but those extended visits have dwindled as they expressed interest in spending their summers engaged in sporting activities and at camp, which we have been supportive of. I have always had what I would consider a friendly relationship with both girls. The issue is with the eldest child’s high school graduation, which will be in June. Each student only gets five tickets. My stepdaughter wants her tickets to go to her mother, stepfather, grandmother, sister, and father. I would be left in a hotel room to celebrate with them at dinner after the ceremony. To her credit, my stepdaughter called me herself to explain the situation, but the conversation went sideways. I was taken aback when she said that she wanted the people closest to her at the ceremony. I do not think it is fair that I am being treated as less than her stepfather or grandmother. I pointed out that her father continued to provide support above and beyond what he was required to even after we married (private school, camps, etc.) and that our household should be treated with equal respect. She became distraught and ended the phone call. I have proposed a number of solutions to my husband: both her stepfather and I can refrain from going; her grandmother could take a step back and allow the parents and stepparents to attend together; my younger stepdaughter could skip the ceremony and join us afterwards. My husband is reluctant to push the issue and has asked me not to make him choose. My stepdaughter is hoping to procure a ticket that one of her classmates will not have use for, but I’m not sure how to proceed if she can’t get an extra ticket. I want to preserve the relationships going forward, but I also want to make sure my husband and I are maintaining appropriate boundaries regarding not excluding anyone.

Nicole Chung advises the letter writer to accept their stepdaughter’s decision and to apologize for how they’ve handled the situation. “I’m really stuck on the fact that you felt okay throwing school tuition and summer camp expenses (?) in your stepdaughter’s face during your phone call with her, thereby implying that she’s insufficiently grateful to you for … what?” she asks. “Letting her father fulfill his responsibilities as a parent after you were married?” Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Right To Feel Annoyed That I Offered To Pay For Someone’s Meal, And They, Unaware Of My Generosity, Ordered Some Extra Food To Go?

I grew up in an all-military community. My husband and I are not rich, but we made a vow to always pay the restaurant bill for men or women in military uniforms who are dining at the same time with us. The last time, there were six military members in line to pay as we waited for our table. We walked up and told the cashier, who was also the owner, that we would be paying their bills. I was a bit shocked at how high the bill was for only six of them, but paid it anyway. After the owner rung up our credit card, he proceeded to hand over several to-go bags to one servicemember who had ordered a bunch of food for his family. We didn't say anything, but I was upset that the owner or the person who ordered it didn't inform us about the to-go order. We still continue with our vow of paying for meals for men and women who are serving our country, but I can't help but feel a bit ticked off whenever the occasion arises. My husband said I should let it go.

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, point out that the recipients of the meal were not expecting anyone else to pay for it. “You cannot impose terms and exceptions — or expect unknown violations to be confessed retroactively,” they write. “So Miss Manners is in agreement with your husband.” Read the rest of their answer.

How Should I Confront My Neighbor After She Used One Of The Street Parking Spots I Blocked Off?

I recently moved to a quiet residential street in the west end. The night before my furniture was to arrive, I put out pylons and an explanatory sign blocking off two parking spaces. Later, one of my neighbours moved the pylons and parked there anyway. She sent a note to our neighbourhood group chat saying she had a minor kid crisis on her hands and would move when asked. She eventually did, but I don’t like the entitlement. I moved to this street for the sense of community. How should I address her antics?

The Urban Diplomat rules that the neighbor, not the letter writer, behaved as a model community member. “When it comes to parking in Toronto, there is no home-court advantage, and you don’t have the right to reserve a space, let alone two,” they write. “Moving the pylons and owning up to it on the group chat was both justified and neighbourly.” Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Help My Mother Force My 20-Year-Old Niece To Stop Wearing A Nose Stud?

My 20-year-old niece, "Andrea," came to visit her grandmother wearing a nose stud. Andrea is quiet, is polite to her grandparents and aunt and is in her third year of college. Her grandmother is livid at her daughter for "allowing" the girl to do this. (It appears Andrea may be trying to rebel at this age.) Her grandmother is footing the bill for her college. Who can help the grandmother to get her granddaughter to stop this behavior, and how? Andrea has never done anything like this before, and this is not like her. Her friends don't look or act like Goths or punks. This is so out of character. She earns good grades, and she is usually a quiet girl who never speaks to anyone other than her mom or brothers. Please advise.

Abigail Van Buren observes that the niece is an adult, not a “girl.” “If Granny has a bone to pick with Andrea about her choice of jewelry, she should discuss it with her instead of railing against her fashion choice behind her back,” she writes. “From my perspective, this is a tempest in a teapot.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Romantic Partners And I Buy A Castle In Scotland, Even Though One Partner Wants To Live Near His Family In Seattle?

Me and my two male lovers are in a happy polyamorous relationship. We’ve been living in the same city for two and a half years, but we all know it's time to make a change. We are financially secure and live together in a small apartment, but all of us have an itch for more freedom and adventure. One of us, we’ll call him John, wants to move closer to his family in Seattle. He’s hesitant to leave if we don't move closer to his family. My other partner, who we can call Craig, has the far-fetched idea to buy a castle and move to Scotland. Both him and I know this is a lofty goal; we can’t afford a castle! However, the urge is strong. I even have Scottish heritage! The idea of moving is definitely daunting, but we all know it's time to make a change. Additionally, I am the most successful in my career, so it’s assumed that I will be paying the majority of the cost of the move. However, I’m not sure this is the right idea for me, and I want more of a say in what we do if I’m to pay the majority of the costs. We need to move, but it’s causing a rift in our relationship. I don't want this to end, and can see the three of us being life partners, so we need to find a solution, and quickly. Help!

John Paul Brammer poses some questions that the letter writer and their partners ought to discuss before making any decisions. “[A] sturdy relationship will be around for both the exciting things and the banal,” he writes. “In this situation, it’s less about where you move … and more about how you move.” Read the rest of his answer.

