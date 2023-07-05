How Can I Get My Daughter To Stop Calling My Cooking 'Bland' And 'Unappetizing' Because I Refuse To Use Salt And Spices, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days







How Can I Get My Daughter To Stop Calling My Cooking 'Bland' And 'Unappetizing' Because I Refuse To Use Salt And Spices?

I take great care in my cooking. All the produce I use is freshly picked from my organic garden. I don't cook with salt or spices, as it is healthier and my family has a history of heart disease. I taught myself how to cook in my youth and it is a passion of mine. My husband adores my cooking. However, lately, my daughter has been belittling my cooking abilities. "Jenna" is 15 and has gradually stopped eating any of the food I make. She has started cooking her own meals after my husband and I eat, as the kitchen isn't free until after we've tidied up. She spent the birthday money her grandparents gave her on cookbooks and spices, and has been begging us to buy her certain kitchen appliances. I'm happy that she shares my interest in cooking, but her refusal to eat my food is deeply insulting. I've asked her about it and she claims that it is "bland" and "unappetizing." The nail in the coffin was last week, when Jenna brought a couple of friends over to our house for a movie night. I was making burgers and I asked the girls if they wanted any. All the girls besides my daughter said yes, and then Jenna proceeded to say "just warning you, when my mom says she's making burgers she means burger patties without buns or condiments or fries." A couple of the girls said that it was still okay and graciously thanked me for offering them food. I was glad that Jenna had such respectful friends, but I also felt humiliated. The way that Jenna spoke about my cooking, as though it was something people needed to be warned about, hurt me to my core. I didn't say anything, but I was fuming inside. I know that it's normal for teens to go through a rebellious phase, but to have my own daughter criticizing something that is so precious to me is unbearable. Every time that she forgoes dinner with me and my husband and prepares her own meal later is like a slap in the face. I love the food I make and I'm sick of her acting like it's beneath her. Is there anything I can do about my daughter's behavior?

[Slate]

Nicole Chung points out that the letter writer seems to expect Jenna to appreciate her taste even though she doesn’t appreciate Jenna's taste. "I realize that I'm probably not going to be able to convince you of the goodness of spices — not to mention salt, which in modest amounts is a necessary mineral and key to making food taste like much of anything! — if you've resisted them for this long, but I don't think it would kill you to take an interest in what your daughter enjoys," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Accept A Job Offer From The Very Famous Artist I’m Sleeping With?

There is a very famous artist I've been seeing for a few months. I was worried it was a "situationship," as we would always be at his place watching a movie, cuddling, and, of course, sexual intimacy. I decided to break things off with him as I felt I was being used, and that it wasn't a real relationship. We took some time off from talking (a month) and then he told me he missed me and would really like to see me again. We made plans. He picked me up, took me to dinner, and we spent time talking. We walked his dog at the park, and he said he would like to go to beach with me. Later, he said he wants to give me a job (I'm a college student). I can never tell what his intentions are. Should I take the job offer? I really like him but I'm worried that working for him might ruin our chances at a relationship — or make my feelings stronger. But also, working for him would be a good opportunity and I would love to help him any way that I can.

[Boston.com]

Meredith Goldstein urges the letter writer not to work for the artist. "What if you decided it was over, but you had to show up for work the next day?" she writes. "That would not be good." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Brother, Whom My Daughter Explicitly Excluded From Her Wedding, To Give Her A $1,000 Wedding Gift?

Four months before my daughter's wedding, she told me that her uncle (my brother, "Dave") would make her feel unsafe if he was a guest. She asked me not to invite him. My daughter is very politically progressive, as are many of her friends, and although she and Dave have always had a good relationship (I thought), he is a conservative voter and has supported candidates we all abhor. Dave has always been very nice, so my daughter's request surprised me. I wrote Dave a very nice note, telling him that we would not be comfortable with him at the wedding and that he would not be invited. Dave did not respond and did not attend. Afterward, I sent him a card and pictures from the wedding, all in an effort to make him feel like he was not being totally left out. I have not heard from Dave since then. When my siblings found out what I had done they were angry with me. That is just one problem. Another problem is that Dave has not sent my daughter and son-in-law a wedding gift. In the past, Dave has given family members wedding checks in excess of $1,000. She says she was counting on receiving the same type of gift. My husband says I should drop it — but I can't. Dave's behavior is upsetting and embarrassing to me. How can I get my brother to recognize and change his petty behavior? Please don't tell me that I'm the one who started this by not inviting my brother to the wedding. After all, he’s a grown man, while my daughter is young and just starting out.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson opines that Dave has behaved appropriately since being excluded from the wedding. "Brides who are too afraid of family members to invite them to a family wedding don't then get the pleasure of receiving their money," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue To Let My Son Sleep With His Partner At My House While Refusing To Let My Daughters Sleep With Their Partners?

I have three grown children living in my house — my son, 27, and my daughters aged 27 and 23. All three have boyfriends and girlfriends who occasionally sleep over. My son's girlfriend sleeps in his room, while my daughters' boyfriends sleep on the couch. The girls are now asking for their boyfriends to sleep in their bedrooms. I know they are not babies, but I'm not comfortable with it. What's your thought?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren observes that the letter writer's rule is a clear double standard. "Of course, the bottom line is that this is your house, and you get to set the rules," she writes. "Before you do that, look into your heart, figure out what is making you uncomfortable and have a frank discussion about your feelings with all your children." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Neighbor Wrote Me A Note Accusing Me Of Being A Pervert Because I Sometimes Watch Kids Play From My Porch?

My new house faces the local playground. With the weather being so nice, I would take my laptop and go work on my front porch. Last week, I got a nasty anonymous note basically accusing me of being a pervert because I will watch the kids playing sometimes. My doorbell camera caught the lady who put the note in my mailbox, and I have seen her around the neighborhood but I don’t know exactly where she lives. I really have no clue about what to do here. I don't want to start a feud, but being accused like this when I have done nothing but stayed on my own front porch pisses me off. What do I do here?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris counsels the letter writer to ignore the note. "I doubt this will happen, but if this person decides to confront you while minding your own business on your property, you can tell her that you appreciate her concern about predatory behavior, but you are simply living your life at your own home," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is There A Better Way To Say 'I Was In The Can'?

Some time ago, I was doing contract work for a large company. One day I passed my boss in the hallway, and she asked if I'd been at lunch, since I wasn't at my desk. I replied, "No, I was in the can." She seemed shocked at my response. I thought I was just being honest. In a performance review, she praised my work but said I was "too familiar" with people. She's quite a bit younger than I am, so I'm wondering if age was the issue, or maybe gender. I've referred to "the can" with other guys I've worked with, and none of them had a problem with it. Is there a better way to tell someone when you have to go or just went?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin rule that there are many better ways to convey this information. "But 'Excuse me' or 'I was indisposed' are the only ones suitable for polite company," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Read our last week's column here.