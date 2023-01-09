How Can I Get My Boss And Coworkers To Stop Barging Into My Home Multiple Times Per Day, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Boss And Coworkers To Stop Barging Into My Home Multiple Times Per Day?

I need your help in reclaiming my home. I am an employee at a small consulting company (my boss plus three employees). We all live in the same small town and I often see my boss and coworkers at social functions around town. We each work from our homes and there is no central office. I live in a very convenient location right downtown, and this has led to my house being used as the central location for the business. For example, my home functions as a place for people to exchange work materials and a place to meet up and park vehicles before working out of town. If my boss wants to meet in person, he invites himself to my house. He does Zoom calls from my house because I have better internet than he does. He also makes me store large pieces of equipment (when I pushed back against this, he said it’s because I have a large house and garage while he lives in a small apartment). I had to train a new hire in my dining room (a five-day endeavor). One of my colleagues (who I considered a friend before she was hired here) has started imposing even more by asking me to make her coffee, asking to borrow clothing from me, and storing personal belongings at my place when we go on work trips. She’s also using my bathroom twice a day, a few days a week (when we meet at my house to start at a day of work out of town, and when we get back after the workday to pick up her car) ... I have dealt with some of this by occasionally saying no or coming up with excuses such as “my husband is napping so you can’t come over” or “I ran out of coffee filters so let’s meet at the cafe instead.” I also suggested that my boss rent a local coworking space but he said it was too expensive. My boss and colleagues aren’t getting the hint that I want my house to be off-limits to them. Now I’m considering having a meeting with my boss to set some boundaries. Ideally I would not want anyone at my house anymore for any reason. I am happy to have my own home office where I complete my work, but I don’t want my boss or colleagues to be at my house anymore, period — not even for non-work reasons at this point. How do I graciously set this boundary without seeming rude or unwelcoming? This has been going on for about 1.5 years. I have started job hunting but in my small isolated town there are few opportunities.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to tell their boss that the company cannot use their home as a hub anymore and to come up with a plausible cover story if necessary. “It’s not reasonable for your boss to assume your house can function as a central office hub,” she writes. “It’s not reasonable for him to assume everyone can park their cars there, or you’ll store equipment there or hold a five-day training session there.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Teenage Son That His Girlfriend’s Very Quiet Demeanor Is A Sign That Their Relationship Is Toxic?

I have a 17-year-old son, “Evan,” who brought over his girlfriend “Rachel” (which is a first for him). Granted, I was meeting her for the first time, but what I saw troubled me. Evan did almost all of the talking, and there wasn’t a single time Rachel voiced disagreement with him on anything. She spent most of the time at our home wrapped around his arm and looking at him. I did eventually manage to get them in separate rooms so I could talk to Rachel a bit privately. But when I told her that she didn’t need to kowtow to any man and that I was on her side if Evan was stifling her, she pretended not to know what I was talking about. I am convinced this relationship is extremely toxic, maybe even abusive, and I want my son to clean up, both for his sake and for any woman he might date now or in the future. But I don’t know how to go about it. This came out of nowhere for me; normally he’s such a sweet and respectful young man. What can I do?

[Slate]

Nicole Chung urges the letter writer to continue to observe Evan and Rachel’s relationship dynamic instead of jumping to conclusions about abuse. “She could be shy or withdrawn or somewhat passive for reasons that have little to do with your son,” she writes. “She could have been quiet because she was nervous about meeting you for the first time, or responding to the weird vibes in the room.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Normal That My Sister-In-Law Wants All The Mothers Attending Her Wedding To Wear A Specific Color And Style Of Dress?

My husband’s sister is getting married in a year. She is requiring all of the mothers at her wedding to wear a specific color and style of dress. I am not in the wedding so I assumed that as a wedding guest I would be able to pick out my own appropriate dress; however, I was recently told by my mother-in-law (her mother) that the bride also wanted me and the other two sisters-in-law to wear the same color and style of dress as “the mothers.” I was quite surprised, since I’ve never heard of a bride requiring people that weren’t in the wedding to buy a specific color and style of dress. I have seven weddings to attend next year so I was going to buy a couple of new dresses for the year and re-wear them since different groups of people will be at different weddings. This now requires me to buy a specific type of dress I would not usually buy. I understand this when I’m a bridesmaid, but I have no such role in this wedding. This comes off really controlling to me and has not made me feel great because the way I was informed was strange (my mother-in-law mentioned it to me multiple times over the course of one day). I got married this past year and did not dictate what any of the in-laws or mothers had to wear to our wedding. Is this an unusual ask?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson laments the trend of brides asking guests to wear specific colors and styles and encourages the letter writer to say no. “You can do that by promising to dress appropriately but sit in the back of the venue — or skip the photos (if that’s the bride’s focus),” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

After Losing A Bet With A Friend Whom I Relentlessly Trash-Talked, How Can I Get Out Of Following Through On The Terms Of The Bet?

One of my good female friends graduated from a rival college of mine. We love talking smack about who has a better football team. When her school loses games, I gloat. One time this year, I said her school had zero chance of winning against my school. I did this level of trash-talking for two months, practically daily. She said that if I was so confident, then I should put it on the line. I told her to name the stakes. She said if my school lost one game in particular, starting Jan. 1, I would have to post a new picture of myself on social media in a thong every day for a year, holding a sign saying, "My school sucks." Well, my school lost, and it was never close. She texted me during the game talking smack. I said the bet was just a joke. She said it was not and that she could show our friends our text receipts. I'm worried what people will say if I start posting the kind of content we discussed. My friends from high school and college plus my coworkers would see it. Is there any way I can get out of this?

[Creators]

Annie Lane counsels the letter writer to try to negotiate with their friend. “Assure her that if the game had gone in your favor, there's no way you would actually expect her to post these photos online, either,” she writes. “Perhaps a happy medium would be repping her team's spirit wear instead of your alma mater's in a single defeat post.” Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Overreacting For Wanting To Call The Police On Neighbors Who Were Walking Around Naked In Their Own Home?

I have heard and read stories about neighbors who “forget” they’re in the buff while walking around their house without window coverings. I never thought I would encounter it in my own neighborhood, though. Last week I got proved wrong when I was taking my second grader son and a neighbor’s fourth grade kid to the bus stop and we were waiting on a corner to cross the street and I heard giggles from the two boys who had stopped in their tracks to stare at the woman and man walking back and forth in the picture window, neither of them having on any clothing. I could not believe what I saw, and grabbed the boys and headed on to the bus stop, where another mom asked what was going on with the giggling boys. When I told her, she burst out laughing too, but I don’t find the situation so funny. If people want to be nude in their own homes, I don’t care, but for God’s sake, don’t prance around where everyone can see you. My husband also found this funny, but I want to call the police and report it. Am I overreacting or is everyone else underreacting?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer recommends that the letter writer research public nudity laws in their area before calling the police. “You may discover that your uninhibited neighbors are perfectly within their rights to be nude, even if visible from outside their home, provided they’re not crossing the lines into behavior that would legally be defined as lewd or obscene,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Wouldn’t Social Media Be Much More Enjoyable If People Followed My Posting Guidelines?

Social media would be more enjoyable if people followed a few guidelines. First, some people post too much — several times a day. Please recommend no more than three or four posts a week. Also, some people post too many pictures of their children or grandchildren. They may be dear to the family, but other people's interest in them is limited. People should ask themselves: Is this very similar to something I posted recently? Types of posts that should be minimized in number: posts about your children, posts about political or social organizations, ads for businesses (unless it's really special or to announce that you are starting a business), inspirational mottos, personality tests and movie quizzes. "Memories" posts should be limited to things that are really special (such as weddings), not just your children at an earlier age. There is sometimes a setting for "See fewer posts like this," but that isn't always successful. So it would help if posters would follow some guidelines.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, offer the letter writer a different perspective. “[C]urrently, Miss Manners has her hands full asking people not to post insulting rhetoric and lewd propositions,” they write. “In the face of all-out verbal warfare, slipping in an extra picture of their grandchild seems like a pretty minor infraction.” Read the rest of their answer.