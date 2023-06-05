How Can I Get My 12-Year-Old Daughter To Stop Pouting About Caring For Her Infant Brother, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My 12-Year-Old Daughter To Stop Pouting About Caring For Her Infant Brother?

I have a 12-year-old daughter, "Kayla," from a previous relationship. Kayla's dad is not in our lives. I also have a 6-month-old son, "Aiden," with my boyfriend. Becoming an older sister is not going smoothly for Kayla, and she often acts jealous or clingy about the time I spend with Aiden or my boyfriend. She's pouty about new chores and babysitting Aiden, which I guess is regular tween behavior, but with a new baby and a lot on my plate, I need her to grow up a little. She's nearly a teenager, so the clinginess is really weird — I was expecting her to start spreading her wings more. Also, one of her biggest complaints is that she doesn't get enough sleep because of Aiden's colic. I also don't get a lot of sleep! It's just part of having a new baby. Kayla's grandma on her dad's side, who has been involved in her life since Kayla was a toddler, lives nearby and offered to take her overnight during the school week so she can sleep better. Kayla is jumping at the chance, but I'm worried this will create a lot of extra work for me and might ruin our bond if she's already feeling so clingy. How do I balance my son's and my daughter's needs with my own?

Michelle Herman advises the letter writer to stop expecting help from her daughter. "Kayla is your 12-year-old child," she writes. "Stop treating her as if she's an extra adult whose purpose in life is to make yours easier." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Take Two Of My Children To Disneyland And Leave My Other Child Behind?

I have three kids: two girls and a boy. My oldest daughter is my biological daughter and our younger two are adopted. My oldest, "Annie," was 3-years-old when we adopted her sister and 6 when we adopted her brother. When Annie was 2, we took her to Disneyland. All three kids have been to Disney World, but only Annie has been to DL. My other daughter is turning 10 this year and my son has been having some medical problems, so we'd like to take the two of them on a fun trip for their birthdays. We would take them during the offseason (fall) to save money. If I took Annie, it would cost more, and since Annie is in middle school it would be a lot more work to make up. Is it okay to leave Annie behind since she's already been? I know life isn't supposed to be fair, but it seems weird to leave a kid behind, even if it's only for a long weekend. Thoughts?

Doyin Richards points out that Annie almost certainly doesn't remember going to Disneyland at the age of 2. "Ask Annie if she wants to go, and if the answer is yes, then you need to do whatever it takes to make it happen and create memories as a family," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Ex From 30 Years Ago To Respond To My Letters And Voicemail?

About five years ago, I began to realize that a woman I dated 25 years earlier was someone I had stronger feelings for than I was mature enough to appreciate at the time. I had questions for her about why we hadn't blossomed into the kind of relationship I now think we both believe we were destined for. In the past five years, I've continued to have those questions, then dreams, etc., which led me to do a paid search for her address. I wrote her twice and left a voice mail. My messages have been about old friends I bumped into who reminded me of her, what I've been doing and how I'd like to hear from her. That is, nothing too serious or about what's been on my mind. I haven't received an answer. I've thought through the reasons she hasn't corresponded, and why I needed to talk with her, and am still at a loss. Would asking her my questions directly in a letter be a way to coax her to reconnect? Telling her that, apart from this midlife crisis of mine, I'm happily married and successful, and that all I want are answers?

Carolyn Hax explains that the ex's lack of response is a response. "Here's why you're scaring me, and therefore, presumably, your ex: When you ignore an obvious sign that you should stop trying, it leads a person to wonder what exactly will make you stop," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Accept That Pulling Pranks Is A Big Part Of Who I Am?

One of my friends in elementary school started calling me "the Prankster" because of the hilarious tricks I used to play on even our favorite teachers and girls I had a crush on. The name sort of stuck, and by high school, my friends were calling me "TP" for short, which you have to admit is funny, especially since pranks are what they count on me to pull at all sorts of times and places. I started seeing someone I hooked up with a few times when we were both on our year abroad in Italy. After we got back, we lost touch, but then she moved not too far from me, and we reconnected. Compared to the other girls I've been with, she is what my dad calls a "quality woman." He said he doesn't get what she sees in me. (My dad's a funny man too.) I thought she was good with my pranking people, but she told me she doesn't think some of what I do is very funny, and some of it is outright cruel. I never think of myself or what I do for a little fun is cruel. Even when I went back in my mind over some of my pranks, they seem more like just a fun thing to do, with no one getting hurt. I really like this girl, and I want this to work. But I don't know if I like her enough to change who I am. I figure if she doesn't get me, we're not going to work. How do I get her to understand I never mean to be mean, and pulling pranks is a big part of who I am, and what people have come to expect from me?

Susan Writer predicts that either the letter writer or their girlfriend will need to meet in the middle to preserve their relationship. “That someone you admire finds your behavior out of line is possibly a good indication that perhaps you do go too far at least sometimes, and/or that you and your girlfriend have very different ideas of what constitutes humor,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My 3-Year-Old Not To Paint On The Walls With Nail Polish?

I have a 3-year-old. Recently, we have been doing our nails together with baby nail polish (meaning it is nontoxic). I noticed the other day that she had used the polish to paint on the wall in her bedroom. There were red streaks on the wall that could have come from her nail polish only. I was so upset that she damaged the wall, but I did not lash out at her. I haven't said anything yet. How should I address this? She has to learn that she should not use the paint in this way.

Harriette Cole urges the letter writer to keep the nail polish out of their child's reach. "Take her to the wall and ask her if she painted it," she writes. "Hopefully she will admit it. Either way, explain that nail polish is not for walls." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Report My Neighbors For Not Mowing Their Lawn?

Summer is almost here and a house on our street has a really unkempt lawn. It looks like it hasn't been mowed at all. We live on a nice street with small front lawns, and all the neighbors take pride. There is a local ordinance regarding this, but I'm on the fence about turning in these people. Another neighbor mentioned reporting them, and we were both wondering what you think.

Amy Dickinson observes that the neighbors might have health problems or other reasons for not mowing their lawn. "You don't seem to know this family, but before turning them in, you might want to knock on their door and offer to cut their front lawn for them," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







