How Can I Forgive My In-Laws After They Made An Easily Resolved Mistake On A Wedding Invitation, And Other Advice Column Questions

How Can I Forgive My In-Laws After They Accidentally Left My Daughter’s Boyfriend Off A Wedding Invitation And Then Fixed It?

My daughter, her boyfriend and our whole family are struggling to move on after other close family members hurt us. We need help, especially me, the mom! Background: My husband and I have three children, and my husband’s brother’s family has two. While the five kids were growing up, we enjoyed dinners together every Sunday night, shared every holiday, celebrated every birthday/graduation, went on vacation together and more. The two sets of parents retired in the same community and see each other often. My husband and his brother are very close. Our youngest daughter was in a years-long relationship, destined for marriage (or so we thought), that ended abruptly just before the pandemic. She was devastated, alone in her apartment, city shut down, furloughed from her job, and more. A very dark time for her (and us) that both families worried about. Two years later, she fell in love and is now gloriously happy with a wonderful man! Fast forward to last month. Our niece in the close family is getting married at the end of July. Our daughter and her boyfriend, who virtually live together and are on the path to marriage, will have been together for 8 months. The e-invitations arrived: The boyfriend was not invited to the wedding by name (bad enough), and my daughter was not given a “plus one” (unfathomable). My other daughter (very proud of her) immediately called her cousin, the “bride,” and it is fixed. Bride said it was a computer mistake. Crisis averted. But the damage has been done. My problem is, if it was a mistake, then it was negligently cruel. My daughter's feelings were not important enough to them to get it right. If it was on purpose, it was intentionally cruel. My daughter's feelings were not important to them at all. Either way, the feelings of our daughter and her boyfriend were roadkill in the world of arbitrary wedding “plus-one rules.” That they would want their cousin/niece to sit alone at the wedding with no one to dance with while her boyfriend sits in their apartment alone totally and completely escapes me. We would never in a million years behave toward our nieces in this way. Disclaimer: I said at the outset that my daughter and whole family are struggling to move on from the insult and hurt. More accurately, they have busy lives all over the country and are just glad it’s resolved. I am the only one having trouble figuring out how to deal with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, whom I see almost daily. My husband just wants it to be over without any more family strife.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax counsels the letter writer to find more productive things to spend her time on. “No ‘damage was done,’ unless you take your niece for a liar and/or redefine ‘mistake’ to include only malice and disregard,” she writes. “Even if your niece's explanation was a white lie, it was an inclusive, peacemaking one.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is My Husband Right That We Shouldn’t Expose Our Two-Year-Old To Any Form Of Make-Believe?

I would like your help with a disagreement I’ve been having for months with my husband involving the type of content we introduce to our 2-year-old daughter. My husband strongly dislikes all books and videos involving pretend or make-believe or unrealistic depictions of nature or the human experience. This includes things like Disney movies, Sesame Street, Clifford stories, and Dr. Seuss, as well as more generic things like stories with talking animals, fairy tales, and make-believe creatures like dragons or unicorns. He also doesn’t like YouTube videos with classic children’s songs because he says the images are too bright, too cartoony, or move too fast. When it comes to books, he only wants to read her stories with realistic-looking illustrations of children addressing realistic problems, and practically the only videos he approves of are nature documentaries, classical music concerts, and home videos of her and her cousins. He always says she’s too young to understand the difference between pretend and reality, and that she needs a stronger basis in the world before we introduce pretend things later, perhaps when she’s 5 or 6. However, I know that our daughter is bright, talkative, funny, and capable of imagination (e.g., she already makes up stories about the birds living outside our apartment and rearranges the words in songs to make us laugh). And anyway, at the end of the day, what’s the harm if she believes in fairies or talking animals for a little while? One last thing I should add is that our family lives in Western Europe. I am American, but we live in my husband’s native country. While my husband’s opinions might be an extreme case, there is some (founded, I admit) criticism of American culture and consumerism in the country where I live, which might be contributing here. Is it really so bad for a 2-year-old (almost 3!) to be exposed to make-believe, or are these things more developmentally appropriate for an older child?

[Slate]

Allison Price cites research showing that exposure to make-believe is critical to young children’s cognitive development. “We underestimate our children if we assume they can’t understand the difference between fact and fun, and we deprive them of critical learning moments when we restrict them from the wonders of imagination,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Quit My New Job To Calm Down The Puppy I Bought Despite Knowing Nothing About Taking Care Of Dogs?

I wasn't allowed a dog in my childhood, so as soon as I found a job and moved out, I got one. I didn't know anything about taking care of a dog, but I wanted one for so long that I felt I had to. I took off a couple of personal days to get him settled and went back to work. When I got home that day, I had a nasty note on my door saying he screamed and cried all day. I called work that next morning explaining I had to stay home for a few more days to calm down the puppy. My boss was worse than my parents. He said, "I can't tell you what to do but you should have thought about that before getting a dog. I need you at work." I agreed with him and apologized, but also told him about my childhood. He wasn't sympathetic and said I can't keep taking off since I didn't have any time coming to me. Then he asked, "What are you going to do?" I told him I'll figure it out and I'll get back to him. I really don't know what I am going to do. It's a job. Not a great job but it's in an area I am interested in, and I could grow with the company.

[Creators]

Lindsey Novak advises the letter writer to look into doggy day care. “If your salary just covers your day care, it is worth it,” she writes. “You get to keep your dog and your job for now.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Boss That My Colleague Has Been Treating Me With Hostility Since I Declined To Donate My Vacation Days To Her?

Eight months ago, my colleague “Andrea” lost her husband. They were married for 20 years and have two children under 18. It’s obviously an awful situation, and Andrea still understandably struggles a lot with her grief. We are fortunate enough to have a great workplace that is very flexible — Andrea took three weeks off paid, and another three weeks unpaid. (Yes, I know I said they’re great, and they are — they are a small company that cannot afford to give someone 1.5 months off paid. They did tell her that her job would always be there for her if she needed more time, and they’ve also been completely supportive of her changes in schedule now that she’s a single parent.) A little over two months ago, my cousin suddenly died. She was the same age as me, and we grew up basically as sisters. We were extremely close, and went through a few tough situations in each other’s lives together. I was (and still am) devastated. I took off a week to mourn and am planning on taking another week soon to go with family members to my cousin’s lake house to celebrate her memory. Andrea found out and confronted me, basically saying that I’m a terrible person because I “only” lost my cousin, while she lost her husband/father of her children, and I should be donating my paid time to her, instead of “taking a nice vacation” while her whole life is turned upside-down. I was completely caught off guard and had no idea how to respond, so I said, “Andrea, I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Please know you’ve always had my full support.” Well… she took that to mean I was agreeing to give her my vacation time, and I had to stop her, because she literally turned around to walk to our boss’s office to tell them. I said that wasn’t what I meant, I’m sorry she misunderstood. She called me a bitch, and now I’m public enemy No. 1. Around our boss, she dials it down by just not interacting with me, but otherwise, she’s pretty much openly hostile, and a couple of other colleagues have confided that she’s been trash-talking me up and down. I honestly don’t even care about that. They haven’t taken sides, and I don’t expect them to — as long as they’re still civil and neutral toward me at work, I don’t care if they let her vent in private to them. But I cannot keep working with her blatant hostility. I don’t know what to do — I really don’t want to involve our boss (who I do think suspects that something is up), but there’s no way I can talk to Andrea. For clarity: I don’t think Andrea would get in trouble if I reported this; I just don’t want my boss to have to play mediator. So, what’s the solution here?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas encourages the letter writer to talk to her boss. “Part of your boss’s job is to manage the company culture and work through employee disputes,” he writes. “This isn’t something that you can solve on your own, particularly since Andrea has decided to involve other employees.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Grandmother To Stop Embarrassing Me On Facebook In Front Of My Music Industry Friends?

I need some advice! I am a young adult who is hoping to break into the music industry. I use social media to network and connect with other artists — posting events, photos, etc. My well-meaning Nana leaves comments and shares all my posts to her “page.” It’s completely embarrassing and comes across as unprofessional. How do I get her to stop without hurting her feelings or blocking her? Help!

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to mute their grandmother. “Once you make it big(ger), you'll be able to ‘own’ this with pride,” she writes. “In fact, your Nana's fandom could be your secret superpower.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Have Told A Strange Woman To Stop Pinching My Baby?

Standing in line with my infant son, an elderly woman behind us started pinching his legs lightly and said what a “well-fed boy” I have. It really bothered me that she was touching him, but I didn’t want to offend her. So, I said nothing. Should I have?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes rules that the letter writer could and should have told the woman to stop. “We can be respectful to other people even if we need to shut them down,” he writes. “You have an absolute duty to protect your son (and fend off grabby strangers).” Read the rest of his answer.