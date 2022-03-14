How Can I Force My Son To Take Over The Family Business Instead Of Following His Dreams, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Force My Son To Take Over The Family Business Instead Of Following His Dreams?

I have worked on automobiles all my life. I was so experienced that after high school, I opened my own auto repair shop. I have built a solid business through word of mouth based on my good reputation for being knowledgeable and honest. I taught my son repairs along the way, assuming he would take over the business. When he would get home after school each day, I had him assist me so he could learn from someone who knows. What could be better than to walk into an established business and take over? My son recently announced he wants to go to school to be a chef. I exploded at him. I will not have my son be a cook or a chef, and I will not help him with money to study it. He argues that it's a creative career, that he doesn't like working on cars and refuses to do it. That business has supported my family for years. I don't know where he got this idea that he has to be creative. He might as well have told me he wants to work at a beauty shop. We argue every day now and I don't know how to put some sense into his head. I can't let him throw his future away on silliness.

Lindsey Novak observes that the letter writer’s son wants the same independence that the letter writer had when they chose to work in auto repairs. “You feel disrespected because his disinterest and rejection of the automobile industry is a slap in the face. But it really isn't,” she writes. “He is directing his creative thinking in a different direction than you did, but he has likely inherited his creative mind from you.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Coworkers To Stop Calling Me By My Husband’s Last Name Because They Think It’s Insulting That I Kept My Maiden Name?

I decided not to change my name when I recently married. It’s ridiculous that I am expected to jump through bureaucratic hoops to change my name and identity. It hasn’t been an issue between my husband and me. I realize this position is not mainstream. My decision was based on my career and not wanting to damage the brand I had created in my niche industry. Much to my surprise, all of the men in my office (I work with only men) are doing everything possible to sabotage my decision. They introduce me in meetings with my "new" name and even went to the point of getting IT to change my email address and sending it out to all our contacts. As I was changing my email address back to my maiden name, I got a lecture from the IT guy who informed me he would never marry someone like me. Despite this, my office mates continue to address all of my correspondence and introduce me to clients and new employees using my husband’s name. I’ve informed them multiple times that I’m not changing my name, but they are "concerned" it is insulting to my husband.

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to talk to a lawyer. “The behavior as you describe it is hazing, bullying, unethical, unprofessional and, because it is gender-based harassment, also illegal,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Agree To My Girlfriend’s Demands That I Give Up Shared Custody Of My Children And Move Away From Them?

I have been dating a woman for almost a year now and our relationship is nothing short of AMAZING! She is my best friend and the love of my life. She is 38 never married and has no children. I am 41, was married, divorced five years ago, and have two incredible kids who are 8 and 6, respectively. My ex-wife an I have a good relationship. The only talk that we have is about the kids. She lives about 15 minutes away in the next town over with her new husband and their new baby. He is a very nice guy and we get along nicely. The problem is now my girlfriend wants to take the next step in our relationship as do I, but she wants me to move out of my town and closer to her. This would be about 30-45 minutes away from where I live now. The kids would have to switch schools, and go to school in their mom’s town. The current custody arrangement is a 50/50 split, but my girlfriend is asking me to only have the kids every other weekend. Even when we talked about compromising so that I could have the kids every weekend she says that I need to be prepared to cancel if we have something going on. I have a fantastic relationship with my kids and fear that this could affect them now or sometime down the road. I also think that my relationship is a tiny bit stronger with them than with their mom right now only because because she does have a new baby in her house and that at times they may feel pushed aside (not intentionally, she is a great mom). When I ask my girlfriend about her moving out here she says she couldn’t do that because she does not want to live in the town where I started a life with someone else. I fear that my kids will feel resentful or abandoned. My girlfriends says that the way we take them back and forth to stay with me or by their mom is too much carting around and that they need a more stable environment. She thinks they should be her at her house during the week, instead of spending half the week with me. My girlfriend gets upset about why I didn’t move after my divorce and why I chose this custody agreement. I told her because I felt that I was doing the right thing by my kids, staying close and being involved, and there was never anyone in my life after the divorce until her. I never saw myself as a weekend dad nor have I ever wanted to be. Please tell me what you think of this situation.

Wendy Atterberry urges the letter writer not to give into his girlfriend’s attempts at manipulation. “Your kids are so, so lucky to have two co-parents who get along with each other and are really present and engaged in their lives,” she writes. “If your girlfriend sees a future with you, she has to accept that you’re a packaged deal with your kids.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Won’t My Wife Tell Me What She Whispered In A Priest’s Ear 20 Years Ago?

I'm still bothered by memories that are over 20 years old. I mostly just want to know the truth of this situation. Here is the incredible and unlikely story that I have shared with no one. My wife and I became good friends with a Catholic priest whom we both respected. We would occasionally invite him over for a meal at our house and shared good times for a couple of years. We all got to know each other well. The more we got together, the more I could tell my wife was becoming more and more infatuated with the good-looking priest. Let's just say the look in her eyes told the entire story. We had two children, and I was working nights at the time. There were some occasions when they spent time alone together at our home. I figured it was OK since he was a priest, and I trusted my wife. Well, on one of the late nights of having our guest over for dinner, I pretended to fall asleep on the couch to see how the two behaved when I wasn't watching. The flirting from my wife went into HIGH gear. It was all I could do to just lay there and listen to it, and a couple of times, she whispered things to him that I could not hear. After he left, I let her know of my ingenious ploy of fake sleep and pleaded with her to tell me what she was whispering to him. She claimed that she could not remember what she'd said. I did not believe her, but I loved her so much that I wanted to. I've tried many times over the last two decades to get her to tell me what was said. I wish I had called the priest the next day to see if he would tell me. I'm guessing I would not like what was communicated, but I'm sure I could cope with the truth of the matter better than hearing her say, "I still don't remember what I said to him." There is no information (even sexual) that could make me want to end our marriage. We still enjoy every day together, but I would greatly appreciate the truth even all these years later. Her unwillingness to open up about it sometimes reminds me of Bill Clinton's repeated lies under oath where he claimed no wrongdoing.

Annie Lane advises the letter writer to seek couples counseling and to make an effort to make peace with this incident. “If you're sure there's nothing — actions or words — that would make you want to leave her, then clearly what you have is more important than murmurs from decades ago,” she writes. “Don't let this weigh on you for another 20 years.” Read the rest of her answer.

What’s A Tactful Way To Let Someone Know They’re Grieving Too Much?

An adopted family member tragically lost a close member of her biological family a while ago. Her grief has been intense, and she continues to air it on social media. The rest of us have been drenched in her tears long enough. She needs to get on with her life, which includes a husband, two kids and an adoptive family that has loved and supported her through her time of grief. What would be a kind and tactful way to let her know she has overstayed her time on the pity potty?

Abigail Van Buren begs the letter writer not to say anything. “Everyone grieves differently. Some heal quickly; others never get over their loss,” she writes. “Because you can no longer cope with the poor woman's grief, quit reading her posts.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Prevent My Grandchild From Picking Up His Other Grandmother’s Poor Grammar?

I know very well that it is passe to correct others' speaking grammar, and I don't, but here is my situation. I am a retired English professor who lives across the country from her grandson. Soon, the nearby grandmother will be taking on daily care of this grandson, and her grammar is poor. It is easy to say, "No worries — so long as the parents' grammar is superior, the child will have enough other influences on his day-to-day speech," but honestly, I am saddened to think that phrases like "I seen it" will be in his ear for hours on end on a daily basis. I know my daughter needs child care help, and that loving care from a family member is a great thing. Still, I cringe. I have cultivated a relationship with the other grandmother, and in texts, I often respond with a corrected form of the grammar she has just trounced ("Oh, you SAW that last week?"). When I do visit, we cook and listen to music together; I think about selecting tunes like "I Saw (not SEEN!!) Her Standing There." If I did so, and she sang along, I wonder if that would be an opportunity to gently raise the issue, but I fall back on my former sense that one just does not do this. I am looking now for toddlers' books that reinforce grammar. Is there anything else that I can do? I know as time goes on and travel becomes easier, I will see my grandson more, and as he grows, I am sure to, with him, reinforce proper grammar, but what will I say if he says, "But (other) Grandma says (insert nongrammatical phrase)"?

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin counsel the letter writer not to say anything. “Children are good at compartmentalizing,” they write. “[S]urely your grandson can grasp the concept that (other) Grandma likes to talk one way and you like to use proper grammar.” Read the rest of their answer.