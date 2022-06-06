How Can I Convince My White Coworker That My Naturally Curly Hair Isn’t Cultural Appropriation, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My White Coworker That My Naturally Curly Hair Isn’t Cultural Appropriation?

In a bit of a perfect storm of hair care, I recently shaved my head and then decided to stop straightening my curls when working from home looked to be a full-time thing at my job. Then my company brought us back into the office on a hybrid schedule. The timing has made the hair situation look a lot more extreme than it will in a couple of months (because there’s now no weight in my hair to pull down the curls). This seems to have set off the marketing manager. “Fern” doesn’t believe white women have curly hair. She’s accused me of cultural appropriation and blackface. She’s even threatened to go to HR. (Fern is white, too.) It’s ridiculous. This is how my hair grows out of my head, ginger and spirals. However, I do feel bad because Fern is increasingly a laughingstock among people she’s ranted about this to. It also won’t reflect well on her judgment if she does take it to HR. So far, despite efforts by her friends, me, and one Black co-worker she tried to rope into this, she refuses to believe any evidence to the contrary. Can you think of anything I can do to convince someone who’s SO embedded in SUCH a bizarre, and random, belief that my hairstyle does exist? Some of her friends have offered to pay for me to get my hair straightened, since she won’t let it go. I don’t want to do that, although I do feel a bit of a jerk since I assume that her fixation on the curl thing, in the face of all evidence, is probably a sign of something else going on with her. It also seems overkill to make any sort of official complaint over such a ridiculous thing.

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas advises the letter writer to loop in human resources. “From the way you’ve laid out the situation, I don’t think there’s anything you can do to convince Fern that your hair is actually your hair,” he writes. “Her actions have taken on the fervor of a crusade, and while it may be noble in her mind, it’s also dumb.” Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Send A Facebook Message To An Attractive Restaurant Server Who I Think Was Flirting With Me?

I was recently at a sports bar with my parents, and we had an attractive waitress. We had a few interactions that made me think she was flirting with me. First, she said she liked my mustache; then, she asked me how old I was and seemed surprised to hear I was only 21. Finally, when we left, I caught her looking at me. It seemed like she was giving me the look. I didn’t do anything in the moment — but when I got home, I visited the restaurant’s Facebook page and found a picture of her. That led me to her personal Facebook profile. I thought about messaging her — should I?

[The Takeout]

The Salty Waitress forbids the letter writer from messaging the restaurant server on social media. “Your server is just doing her job,” she writes. “As a server, making friendly conversation is part of the gig. Sometimes, that includes complimenting a well-appointed mustache.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Friend Stay At A Job That Forced Her To Stay Home Due To COVID Exposures And Then Suspended Her For The Missed Shifts?

I have a friend who works at a large, reputable nonprofit organization that provides education and support services to vulnerable folks in our community. She is in college while working full time with an hourly wage because her employer offers tuition remission (after she stays for X months). The company seems to have a decent Covid protocol in the sense that folks who are exposed at work are immediately sent home and can’t come back until their corporate Covid hotline clears them (following a negative Covid test at a partner agency). My friend has been sent home so many times in the last few weeks after being exposed to Covid at work. Even though she immediately takes a home test (always negative so far) and goes to the designated clinic for a PCR test, the Covid hotline has often taken days to “clear” her due to their backlog. Every time she is home due to Covid exposure, she is not getting paid (the PTO options for hourly employees are meager at best). One time the Covid hotline took so long to clear her (even though her test results were negative) that she tried going to work with proof of her negative test — and they sent her home again. Last week, she came back to work after about a week off due to two Covid exposures at work. As soon as she arrived, she was suspended for taking so many days off. They told her it wasn’t personal, but they were just following the policy. It was understandably demoralizing for her to get suspended in addition to the financial stress of not being able to work. This is crazy, right? There are a bunch of other things she’s told me about this organization not treating their employees well, but this one seemed especially bad. Does she have any legal rights here to push back on this policy, or should she just move on and try to find another job, potentially forgoing the tuition perks?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that this company’s policy is indeed outrageous. “There’s no real legal recourse for her; none of this is illegal, just profoundly stupid and wrong,” she writes. “She should indeed look elsewhere.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Should I Respect My Daughter’s Boundaries?

My daughter is in her late 20s and I am 65. She was married last summer and has no children. I have felt for many years that she has kept me at arm’s length, starting in her early teens, and it seems to have worsened in recent years. We had many clashes during her wedding planning over things like attire, my choice of song for the father-daughter dance, and the guest list, to name just a few. My wife and I got to the point of saying virtually nothing in the weeks before the wedding so as to not have her upset with us on her wedding day. The wedding was beautiful and went off without a hitch, although my wife and I both felt that our daughter didn’t include us as much as she could have on the day itself (e.g., with getting dressed, hanging out in the day or two ahead, etc.). Of late, she has asked me to see a counselor and sent me an explanation (in chart form) on boundaries. I feel like I can’t speak to her regularly, even though I don’t think my one or two brief weekly “check up” calls are harassing. In conversations with her, my wife and I have often felt that she was angry and that she lectured us about one subject or another. Her biggest complaint to me is that I continue to treat her “like a child,” and that I need to respect her boundaries. The problem is: I don’t think I want the “bounded relationship” she has set, which amounts to one to two calls per month at her convenience. She really went off on me recently because I sent her a new house listing after she had asked me not to send any. Also, she always involves my wife, and that causes a problem between my wife and me, even though I have asked her not to do so. If she is asking me to respect her boundaries, shouldn’t she respect mine? I love hard, and the love of a father for his daughter runs deep. Any advice would be appreciated.

[The Atlantic]

Lori Gottleib reframes the letter writer’s daughter’s boundaries as an attempt to connect with her father. “Boundaries are what create trust, comfort, and safety in a relationship by defining what is and isn’t okay,” she writes. “You say that you don’t think you want a ‘bounded relationship,’ but all healthy relationships — romantic, platonic, and familial — are ‘bounded relationships’ in the sense that relationships aren’t free-for-alls.” Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Wrong To Feel Aggrieved That My Daughters-In-Law Won’t Let My Infant Grandchildren Stay With Me Overnight?

I am the proud grandmother of two beautiful girls, 5 months old and 2 months old. They are the daughters of two of my sons, the first for each. I am impatient for the quality memories I have planned for. I have asked several times to have the girls for a few hours or overnight, and the mothers always give me excuses, which I am sure seem valid to them, such as they are breastfeeding, the babies don’t like bottles, they just got their shots. We all live less than two miles apart. I really want to be patient, but it hurts when the excuses seem never-ending. I have a room set up for the babies (never used). The crib remains empty, the baby bathtub dry, the swing idle and the stroller folded. I have decided to return the room to its former condition just to stop seeing how empty a room full of stuff can be. Am I wrong to feel restricted, or am I just impatient?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax counsels the letter writer to try helping her daughters-in-law instead of placing demands on them. “Maybe most important, give them a little respect,” she writes. “Breastfeeding isn’t an ‘excuse’ for saying no to an extended visit, it’s a reason.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Mom Warn Her Friends And Family That My Brother’s Baby Registry Has Both Expensive And Inexpensive Items On It?

My mother and I agree that we are very much NOT fans of registries — wedding, baby or otherwise — and find them rude. For my part, I can understand the idea behind them, but I still find them tacky. My brother and sister-in-law have created a baby registry ahead of their shower and it is, in our opinion, outrageous with a capital O. Along with big-ticket items costing several hundred dollars, there are also specific children's book titles, loads of stuff no child would ever need at any age, and what I call "grocery store items" such as petroleum jelly and plastic bags! My mother, especially, is super embarrassed about having her friends and relatives who will be invited to the shower see this registry. Conversations with the parents-to-be go nowhere, especially since we feel we should tread lightly in the first place. The expectant parents think it is completely reasonable and don't understand how it could be offensive. Is there a way to curtail any judgment on the part of our friends and relatives who will see this registry? I suggested to my mom that she just tell her friends/family in advance that it is coming, it is ridiculous, and that she finds great shame in it. Added info: Our immediate and extended families come from much more modest means than my sister-in-law's.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, weirdly agree with the letter writer that the baby registry is rude. “While Miss Manners has sympathy for your situation, she assures you that telling your friends and relatives of your family's impending shame is not the best way to celebrate this new baby's arrival,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.