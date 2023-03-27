How Can I Convince My Teenage Brother That I’m Not Secretly His Biological Mom, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Teenage Brother That I’m Not Secretly His Biological Mom?

This is a weird problem. I have two brothers. One is Zach (38). The other is my younger brother Gil who’s 15 and is convinced that I’m his biological parent and that I was forced to give him up to be raised by our mom and dad as a teenager. He’s believed this since he was 13. It isn’t true. I was 17 so it was technically possible, but it never happened. The problem is that there is no way that I have found to convince my brother of that. He will let go of it every now and again, but then it will bubble back to the surface. He approached my ex-boyfriend to ask if he was Gil’s “real” father, called our parents “grandmother and grandfather,” and made bitter, inappropriate comments about me “raising my other children” at family events. My children are toddlers and don’t really understand him, but I want this sorted before I have to deal with that too. Zach wants us to do a DNA test to settle this but other proof we’ve offered (photos of me that year not pregnant) just made Gil dig his heels in harder. I believe Gil needs some real psychological help. And anyway, our parents won’t agree. They say we shouldn’t dignify his delusion by addressing it. That said … his birth was really weird. I was in France for a semester and Zach was at college — neither of us ever saw mom pregnant. The idea that our parents might have adopted a baby is weird (From who? And why, when they’d always expressed relief that she would have an empty nest soon?) but not impossible. It’s a box of worms that I worry about opening when Gil is already in such a weird place. So with that in mind, what seems like the best way to get Gil to stop harassing me about being his mother? I feel mean writing that, and I know he’s always struggled that Zach and I aren’t as close to him as we are with each other, but I also just want him to stop.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris suggests doing a DNA test to put the issue to rest. “I agree that a two-year-long obsession with this topic is troubling, but who knows, maybe his instinct that he’s not being told the whole truth is right,” she writes. “Either way, it seems it would be worth it to put his mind at ease (or nudge your parents to tell him the truth about his adoption!).” Read the rest of her answer here.

How Can I Get My Colleague To Stop Making Comments About My Body Being ‘Too Muscular’?

I am currently working in an allied health field as a practitioner in a private practice, and am (mostly) very happy with my job and my career. I am also an avid gym-goer, which has led to this problem. We have a practice manager, “Jane,” who is not really my boss as I don’t report to her, but she is the head of the administrative side of things which I guess puts her higher up the ladder than me. We didn’t often interact until recently due to office re-arrangements. We now see each other much more often. Jane has begun to make several comments on my body, saying that I am “too muscular,” and that she doesn’t “like men that big.” Jane has also stated that my tattoos are inappropriate (two sleeves of snakes, skulls and flowers, nothing outrageous) and insinuated that I am “intimidating” to clients, saying that clients may be physically intimidated by my physique and tattoos and also that clients who are not in good physical shape may feel insecure about my fitness. Furthermore, Jane has made comments to myself and others that I might have outbursts of “roid rage.” I do indeed use steroids, but I have no difficulty with temper and am in fact a very quiet guy. I did not tell Jane this though, and fail to see how it’s any of her business as long as it doesn’t affect my work. I am unsure of what to say to her, as Jane is senior to me and I hate confrontation in general, and was hoping you could help me with a script. I am especially worried that she already sees me as potentially unprofessional and aggressive, and am hopeful you can give me something that will convey that I want her to drop the issue without giving her more ammunition.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green offers the letter writer some scripts for telling Jane to stop bringing up this topic. “Small medical practices are notorious for not having real management structures in place, and I’m guessing you don’t have anything like HR or even a person above Jane you could go to,” she writes. “But if you do, skip everything above and go to that person.” Read the rest of her answer here.

What Will My Life Have Amounted To If My Son And His Wife Don’t Want To Have Kids?

For years, my oldest son and his girlfriend said they would never get married; she was against it. Then, five years ago, she relented and they got married, by all accounts happily. They are financially secure: well-paying jobs, no debt on their advanced degrees, a rental property they own outright, a manageable mortgage on their home, late-model cars. Indeed, my son and his wife have worked hard, but we and the in-laws have also provided our ongoing support. But there is a rub: Our daughter-in-law steadfastly refuses to consider having children — and our son stands by her decision. Her reason — or the reason they are standing behind — is climate change. In her opinion, it would be the height of cruelty to bring a child into a world that faces such an apocalyptic and nihilistic future. I will grant you that our country has this and other major problems. But there is an existential question here: What have my and my wife’s lives amounted to, if we have not inculcated a basic will to survive to the next generation? To make matters more complicated, they channel all their time and energy into biking, hiking, rock-climbing, kayaking, etc. We despair that our younger children will make the same lifestyle choices — especially under the influence of their older sibling. To many observers, it would seem our kids have been spoiled. And on some level, that is true. But the urge to face an uncertain future and procreate in the face of adversity is supposed to be part of the human condition. Every generation faces some dire threat. My father’s generation was told to go shoot Hitler. My generation learned to “duck and cover” to avoid nuclear annihilation. How can climate change be worse? Any advice?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to back off and respect their son and daughter-in-law’s boundaries. “Some might think it is a tremendous accomplishment to rear children who see a life for life’s sake as meaningful and complete,” she writes. “‘Some’ being me. I think that.” Read the rest of her answer here.

Should I Continue To Sleep With A Much Younger Man Who Now Has A New Girlfriend Who Expects To Marry Him?

I lost my husband of 20 years a little over two years ago. Last year, I moved to another state to be close to family. I rented an apartment, and my best friend moved with me. Shortly after, I met a much younger man. He was immediately interested in me. He's sweet, kind and very handsome. It took me months to realize that I'm also interested in him. We began spending time together, including bedroom fun. He has told me at least twice he loves me, and I told him the same. His demeanor and expressions match his words, and we agreed for the time being to be friends with benefits. Three months ago, he met someone much closer to his age. But even in front of her he holds me close and tells me he loves me. She has now slapped a ring on his finger and is pushing him for marriage. He keeps saying he's not ready. We feel that until the day he says "I do," it's OK for us to continue our bedroom fun. I'm new to the dating world, and he's my first since my husband passed. Am I doing the right thing?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren informs the letter writer that they are not doing the right thing. “No one ‘slaps a ring’ on another person's finger unless that person holds still for it,” she writes. “When he marries his fiancee, you will be history once she realizes you are more than a good friend he ‘loves’ but also a former bed partner.” Read the rest of her answer here.

Is It Reasonable That My Feelings Are Hurt Because My Doctor Didn’t Personally Reach Out To Me To Tell Me He Had Pneumonia?

The doctor I have gone to for years recently took a five-month medical leave of absence. His office would not tell me anything, which I understand. I had been extremely distraught not knowing if he was all right. There was even gossip that he had passed away. Turned out he had pneumonia. He once told me that if I ever moved out of state, we could still communicate and be long-distance friends. It is for that reason that I thought I would get some message from him saying he would return and would be OK. But I received nothing from him. My feelings are hurt. I see him next week. What do you think?

[Creators]

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to cut their doctor some slack for not personally reaching out. “If you feel that he is your friend and your doctor, then be a friend to him and allow him to take the space and time he needed to heal from pneumonia,” she writes. “His not responding to you about his absence didn't have anything to do with you and everything to do with him and his trying to get better.” Read the rest of her answer here.

Was It Reasonable For My Mom To Open Baby Gifts On My Behalf When I Was Pregnant?

When I was pregnant, my mom would receive gifts from her friends for my baby. She would open the gifts in front of them and give me the opened gift. Should she have let me open the gifts, or was opening them in front of her friends so she could share the enjoyment of said gift the proper timing?

[The Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams rules that the letter writer should have gotten to open the presents. “It doesn’t matter who knows the giver better; what matters is who the intended recipient is,” she writes. “That was you — well, technically, your baby, but you get to open them because your child isn’t physically capable of doing so.” Read the rest of her answer here.

