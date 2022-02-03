How Can I Convince My Husband That The Language He Grew Up Speaking Is Not A Real Language, And Other Advice Column Questions

By LV Anderson

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Husband That The Language He Grew Up Speaking Is Not A Real Language?

I am currently pregnant. My husband who is American and born to Haitian parents wants to teach our son Haitian Creole. I am apprehensive about this because Creole is not even an official language and it almost seems regressive for our son to learn Creole. The fact is French is the official language of Haiti, but only 5 percent of the population speak French because of limited education of the country. There are three dialects of Creole and my husband doesn’t even know which one he speaks. Additionally, he cannot even read or write in Creole. Creole is not a real language and I feel as though it’s not worth it for him to teach our son. I suggested he teach our son French instead. I’d prefer it over Creole. He says he won’t, and wants to teach him Creole. Am I wrong to think this way? We live in America, and we are both American. I want to focus on teaching our son English and mastering the English language first. What should I do?

[Slate]

Stacia L. Brown calls out the xenophobia and racism underpinning the letter writer’s attitude. “Why is it so difficult for you to accept that your husband wants to share what he knows about his own culture with your child?” she asks. “What’s driving this (erroneous) preoccupation you have with ‘real’ and ‘official’ language?” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Normal When The Person Who Shows Up To Start A Job Isn’t The Same Person Who Interviewed?

My husband works in IT and is on the leadership team at a midsized private company. He was part of a panel that recently interviewed a number of folks for an open position on his team. They are entirely remote. They had a few candidates for a first and second round, and had one make it to a third final round before an offer. “John” accepted the offer and started last week! Except … it’s not the John my husband remembers. My husband was confused and said the following things were odd: John has different hair and now wears glasses. John is talking extensively about working in a garage because his three children and wife are home. In the interview, he made references to being single and was visibly in an indoor desk area. John can’t answer a number of questions that they previously discussed in the interview, things pretty pivotal to the position. Husband describes John as being aloof and pretty timid whereas John was confident and articulate when they interviewed him. He is convinced this is not the person they hired. I agreed that all those things taken together make this very odd but each one could have a valid explanation. I told him the most likely explanation is the hiring committee simply mixed up the candidates (or HR did) and the wrong John was offered and accepted. He agreed but said since only one candidate made it to the third round, that is really unlikely (other candidates had already been sent rejections before the third round even occurred). He’s confident they couldn’t have been mixed up… So my question is … is this a thing?! In a now mostly virtual world, are people perhaps paying people to conduct interviews for them?!?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green reports that this is something that sometimes happens, especially in IT jobs, related to the rise of virtual interviews. “The idea is that one person interviews and another takes the job, or one person interviews while another person feeds them answers,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer (and several updates from the letter writer).

Am I A Jerk For Taking My Freeloading Brother To My Aunt’s House After She Chastised Me For Kicking Him Out?

My older brother (OB) is... a bit of a bum. It's mean to say but it's true. He can never hang onto a job for longer than a couple years max and when he inevitably loses whatever job he had he starts mooching off family and friends until he can find another job months later. This entails him freeloading at their place, eating their food, using their stuff, etc. He's lost friends because of how long he bummed off of them and I don't blame them for cutting him off. Well this last time he lost his job he went to our parents but they didn't have room because they were letting our eldest brother's (EB) family stay with them after he and SIL lost their jobs out of nowhere within the same month … So OB was pretty much SOL. So our parents, aunt, and uncle all started calling me asking if I'd take him in just long enough so he could get on his feet again. I (stupidly) let myself feel bad for him and said okay, but he only had a few months to get another job or he was out on the street. They all said of course, of course and so he came to stay with me. And it was a nightmare. He's a slob. He NEVER washes dishes, never washes his clothes, and eats pretty much whatever he wants. I guess since I'm his little sister he figured he could ignore me saying to get his shit together. Well after 6 months I told him he had to go. And gave him a couple weeks to find somewhere else. Well it seems he called our parents and cried about me kicking him out and they told him he knew he couldn't stay forever but they also ofc called my aunts/uncle and told them all about it. And my busybody aunt called me and scolded me for "being cruel to my brother" and "abandoning family when they need help". I let her talk and finally said she was right, helping family was important and I'm glad she showed me that. She seemed glad I "understood the right thing to do" before hanging up. So I followed her advice and packed my bro up and drove him to her house. I couldn't take care of him anymore (he was running all my bills up) but my aunt made a good point, family should help each other. So I dropped him off there (she has room since all her kids moved out) and then left. But I wasn't even halfway home before I was getting multiple calls from my parents and aunt. Parents were demanding to know why our aunt was blowing up their phones and aunt was leaving voicemails shouting at me to come back and get my brother. I explained to my parents and they said it was a good idea since aunt sounded like she wanted to help but my aunt called me an asshole and said she didn't want my brother there… AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit vote that the letter writer is not the asshole in this situation. “People love to point out problems, but offer no solutions,” one of them writes. “You did an awesome job of making sure that your aunt was part of the solution.” Read the rest of their answers.

Am I Wrong To Be Alarmed That My 42-Year-Old Brother Angrily Dumped His Soiled Sheets On My Laptop When He Was Sick?

A week ago, my sister-in-law asked if I could babysit for a day when she had to go into the office. I’m a self-employed florist, so it was a bit awkward, but she’s family. So I grabbed my laptop so I could at least do some admin and headed over. It wasn’t my nephew, who’s 5, whom she needed me to take care of. It was my brother. He had a stomach flu (not COVID, he’d tested). I thought it was a joke at first, because he’s a grown man who was briefly in the Army, but no. There was a list of things he wanted to eat and when to take him up water and the level to keep the TV at. I figured I was already there, it’s been a long pandemic, and my SIL is just over the top. So I set up in the kitchen and waited for my brother to come down. He was a man-child the whole morning. His toast wasn’t right. He wanted this. “For F’s sake, can’t I do anything right?” I was about to leave in a huff when he came into the kitchen and he’d soiled himself (because stomach flu). Thankfully he’d cleaned himself up, but he had a load of fouled sheets and pajamas that he wanted me to wash for him. I told him no and he threw an absolute tantrum, swearing and yelling that ended with him dumping everything on my laptop. So I left and now I am at a complete loss. My SIL has apologized for him and offered to pay for my laptop, and my mom has said that he was always a nightmare when he’s sick, but they seem to think it was within the bounds of normal bad behavior... I seem to be the only one that thinks it was grotesquely bizarre behavior from an adult man. He’s 42... Am I wrong? Isn’t this the sort of behavior that should result in a visit to the hospital? ... I’ve not seen my brother since, and I’ve no idea how to approach our next meeting now. I just feel that no one else is alarmed enough about this behavior?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris agrees with the letter writer’s assessment that the brother’s behavior was bizarre. “​​I would have supported you in leaving the moment you found out the person you were caring for was not a child,” she writes. “But there’s no way you could have expected this and you did nothing wrong.” Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Out Of Line To Tell My Friend I’m Sick And Tired Of The Food She Serves When She Has People Over For Dinner?

When a friend of mine "makes dinner" for invited guests, it's either takeout Chinese food or delivered pizza. Frankly, I am sick of it. Last Thanksgiving, they invited me and several others over for dinner. You guessed it! Chinese food. I told my friend I was surprised and not in the mood for Chinese food, offered my apologies and left. We didn't talk for four months. This past year I was again invited to Thanksgiving dinner. I declined and, when asked why, said, "I'm sick and tired of what is being offered." The response was, "Then I guess I'll stop inviting you. And I don't need your friendship." I replied, "Glad we are on the same page!" Abby, this "friend" knows how to cook and could certainly order something different. Was I out of line? I have no regrets the friendship has ended.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren rules that the way the letter writer declined their friend’s invitation was rude. “You could have inquired about the menu and asked if you could bring something more ‘traditional,’” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Get Rid Of My Cat Because My Mom Thinks It’s Evil?

My kids love animals, and after watching “Black Panther,” I became interested in the history of cats in Africa. I thought it was interesting that they were regarded as sacred creatures because they kept pests out of homes. With us living near a wooded area, it is always a task to keep pests from invading our patio and feeding on my plants, so I decided to face my lifelong fear of cats and adopt one. It’s been about a year now; the cat has been no trouble, not to mention the free pest control and mental benefit for me in facing my fear. The only problem is that my mother will not come inside our home anymore because she views cats as evil. Should I get rid of the cat?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole encourages the letter writer to keep their cat but also to treat their mother with compassion. “What you can do potentially is to put your cat in a separate room or crate while your mother is there, so that the two of them do not need to interact,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.