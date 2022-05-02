How Can I Convince My Daughter That My Husband’s Homophobia Isn’t A Big Deal, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Daughter That My Husband’s Homophobia Isn’t A Big Deal?

My husband and I have an adult daughter, who in turn has a 2-year-old son. She and her husband are both pretty nontraditional in their parenting. My husband has lots of opinions about their choices and no filter. This has led to a variety of petty arguments between him and our daughter. It came to a head this past weekend when my husband made the mistake of insinuating that she was raising our grandson to be gay and she … lost it. That’s the only way I can describe it. I’ve never seen her so angry. She just laid into us for being unsupportive and homophobic. Her husband did not intervene at all, and just disappeared with the baby. My husband and I felt that what she said was completely untrue and frankly abusive. My husband tried to defend himself saying that he was just trying to better understand her parenting choices because they were so different from ours, and she screamed that that was deliberate and she does not want her child to grow up the way she did. We had no idea she felt this way. She ended the conversation by saying she needed some space from us to consider if she still wants a relationship with us! We are shocked and hurt. I reached out to her today to ask her if she really meant that and she said that if we want to be a part of her family, we need to keep all our opinions to ourselves and never talk about sex or gender around her son ever again. First of all, we are her family, she can’t change that. Second, I have no idea how to have a conversation without stating an opinion or mentioning someone’s gender; she’s basically asking us to bend the English language in order to be able to see our grandson. I think she’s being horribly unrealistic and trying to make us bow out of her life so that she doesn’t have to be the one to end the relationship. But I’m devastated at the thought of never seeing our grandson again; he has been such a source of joy for us. How can I get through to my daughter?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas points out that the letter writer’s daughter has made it very clear what her boundaries are. “Whether you intend it or not, the way that you observe and criticize your daughter’s parenting is creating a wedge in your relationship,” he writes. “If you would rather have an op-ed page conversation than build a healthy relationship with your grandchild, that’s your choice.” Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Normal That I Feel Really Uncomfortable With My Husband’s Desire For Me To Stay Home Doing Nothing All Day?

My husband is basically asking me to sit on my butt all day while he's working his off. We're both 25 years old and I currently have an income coming in (along with benefits through my company) but my husband has some very strong views on marriage roles and has told me his goal in life is to provide a stable home for me and for our future children so we can have anything and everything we need. He says that besides the house just being "tidy" and the care I put into his meals, all he wants is for me to spend the day practicing self care and “cocooning." All while he is juggling working, completing his next step in his degree and also balancing our relationship. We’ve never even had a fight, but I am struggling with my mental health. I feel guilty thinking that he's putting in 80 hours a week while I am cleaning our apartment for 40 minutes a day. He has also said when I am pregnant he wants a very active role in our child's life on top of all he's taking on. For whatever reason, spending his money and sitting at home while he works isn't sitting right with me — even if one day I'll also be the mother to his children. He said I need to chill out and accept life is finally giving me a break because I deserve it. Is it normal to feel so uncomfortable about something that seems to come from a place of love?

[USA Today]

Morgan Absher asks the letter writer to consider what she really wants. “I know I would feel vulnerable not having my own source of income, and it can be risky to depend solely on someone else,” she writes. “I would sit down and have a heart-to-heart with him about his views, where they could be coming from and what you want for yourself.” Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Really So Bad For Me To Criticize My Daughter’s Appearance?

I’m the mom of an adult daughter who has two elementary-age kids. For a few years, it seemed like my daughter was “letting herself go.” She gained about 40 pounds and no longer took much care with her clothing. She “retired” from her job that had been very high-paying but also very demanding, to stay home with her kids. I made the mistake of making some comments about her appearance. Since then, she will no longer appear on screen when I Zoom with my grandkids — she will only speak off-screen — and she only visits about once a year. What can I do at this point? Did I really screw up that bad?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to reflect on her behavior and apologize. “Have you done this before — have you missed her inner struggles because you couldn't get past the surface?” she writes. “Have you hurt her when she needed help? Have you done it a lot, a little, just this once?” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Hasn’t My Friend Given Me Feedback On The Personal Essays I Gave Her To Read On Vacation?

I am a self-supporting working woman. Over the past decades, I’ve written personal essays for various publications. I don’t make money at this; I wish I could! I have a portfolio full of my work. Some pieces are humorous; some are serious. I moved to a new town three years ago and made a new friend. She was going on a long car ride, so I offered to give her a few of my essays to read while she was away. She has not said a word about any of the essays. I'm surprised because two of the pieces mention how my son battled cancer as a teenager. I had never discussed this extremely personal topic with my friend. I thought this was a good way to enlighten her. (My son is now cancer-free.) I finally asked her if she read any of my work. She said she did. She had no comments. Nothing positive; nothing negative. I find this very odd and a bit insulting. I am not a terrible writer. If the pieces were poorly written, they wouldn’t have been published in the first place. Is my friend upset that I never broached the subject of my son’s illness before? I believe she’s the type of person who would let me know that the omission upset her. She didn’t comment on the humorous pieces, either. Wouldn’t a friend say SOMETHING? I just don’t get why she hasn’t said a word about something very close to my heart. Any ideas?

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson gives the letter writer permission to ask her friend about her non-response to the letter writer’s writing. “You should republish your work on a website, so in the future anyone who is interested in your writing can easily find and read it on their own, without you pressing it upon them,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Slowly Replace My Daughter’s Coffee With Decaf Without Telling Her?

My college-age daughter who still lives with me is addicted to caffeine. I am considering slowly replacing the regular coffee with decaf without telling her. I don't want to tell her, as this may get in her head, and she may react by having withdrawal symptoms. I don't think she would be angry, because she knows I am always looking out for her. What do you think?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to talk to her daughter instead of tampering with her coffee supply. “Withdrawal symptoms from caffeine are real, and your daughter might wonder what's wrong when she experiences symptoms of withdrawal if you keep her in the dark,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Brother The ‘Full-Ride Scholarship’ Offer He Got In His Email Is A Scam?

My brother received an email from an unverified address offering him a “full-ride scholarship.” He started telling everyone about it immediately, but I did some research and could not find anything that proves that the offer is legitimate. I tried to warn him about my suspicions, but he’s convinced that the scholarship is the real deal. I don’t want him to be crushed. I also don’t want him to keep telling people about the news so prematurely. He won’t hear me at all. What should I do?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole encourages the letter writer to keep investigating the scholarship offer and talking to their brother. “The worst thing that could happen is for him to be unable to attend college because he didn’t calculate how to finance it properly,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

