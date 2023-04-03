How Can I Convince My Boyfriend To Let Me Bring Furniture Into Our Shared Home, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







How Can I Convince My Boyfriend To Let Me Bring Furniture Into Our Shared Home?

I just moved in with my boyfriend of eight months. This is quicker than I’d normally move in with someone, but I had problems with an awful landlord, and my boyfriend had just bought a house. Things have been going really well, except for one issue. My boyfriend’s hobby is woodworking, and he plans to furnish the house exclusively with pieces he builds himself. He’s really talented, but has limited time due to a demanding job, so one piece can take him months. In the meantime, we are going without a lot of furniture: sleeping on a mattress on the floor, eating dinner on the floor, etc. I offered to pay for secondhand furniture to use until he finishes replacements, but my boyfriend claims that living with substandard furniture will “pollute (his) imagination.” (He has lots of odd views about things, which 99 percent of the time I find funny and endearing, but can make it difficult to reason with him on occasion.) Should I insist on temporary furniture? It is his house, and he was kind to let me move in rent-free, so I’m not sure if it’s within my rights, and after a lot of rocky dating history I don’t want to start an argument with a guy who could be “the one.” But I also don’t want to spend the next couple of years making friends sit in a circle on the floor when I throw a dinner party!

Jenée Desmond-Harris observes that the boyfriend’s stubbornness is a bigger threat to the letter writer’s relationship than any potential argument. “You want to be partnered with someone who cares about how you feel and is open to compromise,” she writes. “I’m not sure how clear you’ve been with him about your needs, but make sure he understands how important this is to you and see if he changes his mind.” Read the rest of her answer.







How Can I Get My Family To Stop Walking Into My Apartment While My Girlfriend And I Are Having Sex?

I’m from a big, tight-knit family where everyone is in each other’s business. Even though I live alone, my parents, siblings, cousins, etc. have keys to my apartment, and sometimes drop by. About a month ago, my new girlfriend “Becca” and I were having sex on the kitchen floor when my mom walked in unexpectedly. My mom was shocked and called her a rude name in surprise, and Becca pretty much ran for the shower and left me to deal with things. The conversation was awkward, but things only got more awkward when they left. Becca now is weird about sex at my apartment at all, and if I initiate she will insist it has to be in the bedroom with the door locked. I tried to talk to her about calming down on this since awkward moments happen to everyone. I even told her how my dad walked in on me with an ex a couple of years ago, but she only got more upset and said I needed to start deadbolting the apartment when she was over if I was going to share my keys. My family has come over multiple times when we’re just watching TV or making dinner when they should have been fine to come in but are locked out and teased me about the deadbolts. Becca has told me she’ll walk away if she doesn’t feel like there’s enough privacy. I feel like I’m caught in the middle between two pushy sides. How do I get them to leave me alone? I’m 35!

Rich Juzwiak advises the letter writer to start by asking their family to stop dropping by unannounced. “What you describe goes beyond ‘awkward moments,’ and Becca is only ‘pushy’ by your family’s invasive standards,” he writes. “Privacy is actually a fairly commonplace ideal in Western culture.” Read the rest of his answer.







How Should I Tell My Adult Son, Whom I Abandoned As A Child, That I’m A Better Man Now But Still Can’t Handle A Relationship With Him?

Many years ago, I left my wife and child. I’m not proud of what I did, but I acknowledge that I basically abandoned them. I did pay child support (most of the time), but I moved to another part of the country and basically started over. I am a better man now. I have a solid marriage and two children I love and care for. I have not seen my son from my first marriage since he was 9 years old. He is now in his early-20s and has contacted me. He obviously wants to have a relationship of some kind with me, but I don’t want to have one with him. I don’t think I can continue on the positive path I have in life if I have to go back and pick up the pieces from my previous mistakes. I’m wondering how to tell him this. I’m hoping you can give me some ideas.

Amy Dickinson points out that the letter writer is not, in fact, a better man now. “I suggest that you tell your son much of what you say here, acknowledging that you abandoned him, that you are ashamed, but that you are not brave enough to have a relationship with him now,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







Should I Be Concerned That A Colleague Gave Me Advice On How To ‘Gracefully Resign’ After I Gave Notice?

I gave my three weeks notice at my current job yesterday, and things have already gotten weird! About an hour after I had the conversation with my manager, I received an email from a colleague who is close with my manager, but who I am not close with. He congratulated me on my new position, and then sent three web links to articles on how to “gracefully resign.” All three links have these in the title, it seems like that’s the phrase he googled. Am I being paranoid, or does this seem as pointed as it feels? I’m not sure where it’s coming from, as I’ve never had any negative feedback about my professionalism, and so far, my resignation has been very by the books. I’d like to ask him whether my manager feels that I haven’t been professional in my resignation, but I’m wondering if it’s just better to let this one go? The details of my resignation: Yesterday, I emailed my manager in the morning asking when she had time to meet and talk. She’s a busy person, so she asked if I could call, to which I responded that I would rather talk in person. We confirmed a meeting time but not five minutes later, I got a call from her asking for a “hint.” I said that I would just need to have the whole conversation, a hint would be hard, and she said to just tell her. So I did! I told her that it had been a hard decision, that I had enjoyed working here, but that I had accepted another job offer and that my last day would be three weeks out. I also let her know that I still wanted to meet in person, because I was working on a transition plan but wanted to make sure our priorities matched up. It was a short call, but it seemed to go okay at the time. If anything, she seemed disappointed or sad. For what it’s worth, my manager does have a history of speaking poorly of people behind their backs once they’ve done something to make her unhappy. I’m concerned that she’s not telling people the truth about my resignation, but I’m not sure if that matters.

Alison Green rules that the letter writer handled their resignation perfectly and that the coworker’s email was bizarre. “[E]ither he is extremely weird and inappropriate (is he?) and did this on his own, or your manager misrepresented what happened and he’s still weird and inappropriate enough to think this is okay for him to do,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Secretly Taking Photos Of Me And Sending Them To Our Family, Friends, And Coworkers?

My husband is a very sweet, good-natured guy. But lately, he keeps upsetting me with a particular annoying (and in my view, very inconsiderate) habit. He loves taking photos of me, including candid photos when I don't realize he is taking them. I accept it is part of who he is, and I try to be patient about it. The really upsetting part is that he sometimes sends these photos out without my consent, even if I find them embarrassing. For example, he sends them to his family on a group chat that includes nine relatives. Today, he even sent an embarrassing photo to one of my friends/co-workers. I never find out until after these pictures are sent. I have repeatedly tried to explain that this upsets me and is an invasion of my privacy. I also explained that some moments are intimate and should be left between us. But he doesn't get it and laughs it off. He claims all the photos are "cute" or "beautiful" and that I shouldn't mind. The last two times that I found out he sent photos, I felt rage. What do I do?

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin urge the letter writer to find out why their husband is OK with upsetting them. “He is not all that sweet and good-natured if his idea of fun is to hound, upset and embarrass his wife,” they write. “This is not ‘part of who he is,’ as you assert; it is something he chooses to do.” Read the rest of their answer.







What Should I Do When My Neighbor Leaves His Trash Bins At The Curb For More Than Two Days?

My next-door neighbor (a single man) is a traveling salesman. He lives on the road from Tuesday mornings until Thursday nights. The problem: Trash pickup is on Wednesdays — which means he brings his trash bins to the curb a day early and leaves them out a day too long. I find this unsightly and rude. Any advice?

Philip Galanes suggests that the letter writer volunteer to take their neighbor’s trash bins to and from the curb while he’s traveling. “Many people’s lives are hard, as your neighbor’s seemingly arduous schedule suggests,” he writes. “Don’t make them harder.” Read the rest of his answer.







