How Can I Convince My 20-Year-Old Daughter To Devote Her Entire Adult Life To Taking Care Of Her Autistic Brother, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My 20-Year-Old Daughter To Devote Her Entire Adult Life To Taking Care Of Her Autistic Brother?

I’m the mom of two kids, 20-year-old “Kayla” and 23-year-old “Josh.” Josh is autistic and needs a lot of support. We’re tied into all our local public, church, and other support services, but it’s still been really hard. Our kids were a strain on our marriage that eventually caused divorce, and I’m parenting Josh alone, although my ex provides some money. Kayla was a great babysitter and sister to Josh growing up, but at 18 she decided she wanted to go to college in another state, rather than staying local so she could help our family. This seemed like a bad choice since she has to pay rent instead of living at home, and we can’t afford to help her with any school costs. We argued, but she was stubborn and found her way into some kind of scholarship. She’s been distant while at school, but comes home to the family every summer. Last week, Kayla called and dropped two bombshells on Josh’s care and my retirement plans. She lied about going for social work. She’s been getting a math degree and will be going to a finance internship this summer instead of working here and helping the family. In addition, she announced that she has zero plans of moving home and taking over Josh’s care after college and that I’ll have to “figure it out.” I’m heartbroken that I’ve raised such a selfish kid, and that she would choose money over our family, and over loving her brother. I also have no idea how I’m going to arrange for Josh’s care as I get older. She won’t take my calls and ignores my texts. How do I get her to change her mind?

[Slate]

Nicole Chung advises the letter writer to apologize to both of her children for undermining their relationship by expecting Kayla to subsume her needs to Josh’s. “Your daughter isn’t choosing money over family or ‘bombing’ you in any way,” she writes. “She is choosing to live her own life and make decisions for herself — which she has every right to do — instead of allowing you to dictate what happens to her.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Office To Stop Expecting Interns To Buy Food For Everyone Without Reimbursement?

We have a longstanding tradition in my office that the interns bring in donuts or tacos, etc. on Friday mornings. There is sometimes a money collection that goes around, but more often than not the intern assigned to that week has to foot the lion's share of the bill. As a manager, I don't think it's fair that the people with the lowest pay end up buying food for partners, etc. It's not like they are buying a ton of food, probably $30 to $40 worth. The amount of money doesn't matter to me since it's more the idea itself, but my colleagues scoff at me saying this "immaterial" amount isn't worth causing a stir about. How do I eliminate this expectation without causing problems?

[Inc.]

Alison Green offers a script for announcing that interns will no longer be bringing in food, assuming that the letter writer has the standing to do so. “Forty dollars is a significant amount of money to most interns, and your co-workers' scoffing at that is extraordinarily out of touch, but even if it weren't, this would be a terrible practice,” she writes. “I can guarantee you that your interns hate it, and they should.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Wife To Stop Leaving Me And My Parents Alone With Our Two Kids One Day A Week?

My wife “Alice” and I are the parents of an 18-month-old, and a loved-but-accidental new baby. Money is tight, free time is tight, and a lot of the tension that appeared in our marriage with the first kid has increased with two kids. One of the big things is my parents. After the first baby, my mom spent a lot of time at our house to see her first grandkid; this was helpful, especially since I was working towards a big promotion at work and couldn’t just drop everything to be home if Alice wanted company. Alice was not very respectful to my mom, and she ended up putting the baby in daycare early and going back to work instead of letting my mom help. My mom was really upset and sad about this. When the second baby was born, Alice chose to travel two hours away to a hospital near her parents and have him there. She stayed with her parents for the first three weeks since he was in the NICU and abandoned me with the toddler. I couldn’t even visit my own baby because of the distance. We’re now all home together, and have worked out a compromise where my parents come every Sunday to see the kids. The thing is, rather than see my parents, Alice leaves the house all day when they visit. She leaves me with two kids to manage, and will not back down about staying to parent, no matter what happens. This is way too hard for me, and my parents deserve an apology, but she literally threatened a divorce the last time I brought this up. How do I get her to stop doing this?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux observes that it’s not unreasonable for the letter writer to be expected to take care of his children, especially with both of his parents around to help. “I can’t help but wonder if you’ve internalized the notion that mothers are the main parent and that they should be primarily responsible for their kids,” she writes; “by the way, leaving for one day a week doesn’t negate the possibility that your wife is primarily responsible for your kids on most occasions.” Read the rest of her answer.

What Is A Fair Way To Divide My Estate If I Marry A Much Younger Woman Whom I’ve Never Met And Who Doesn’t Speak English?

I am 78, have been married twice and have been corresponding with a 53-year-old lady in Shenzhen, China, who is a shop owner. She gets a government pension but does not have much in the way of assets. She is divorced (at least once), no children. She is not fluent in English. Our letters are translated. I have invited her to visit me in the USA and to cover all incurred costs. I have a feeling when we meet we may fall in love. I wouldn’t marry without a prenuptial agreement. I would want the agreement to be also in Chinese and have her consult a Chinese-speaking attorney. I have two grown children, ages 55 and 52. My daughter (52) is married and has a 12-year-old son. My son, 55, has never been married and has no children. He is in a 16-year committed relationship. Both my children are financially stable and comfortable. I have a nest egg of about $13 million, invested mainly in index funds. I continue to fund a 529 college plan for my grandson that has sizable assets now. I still work part time. My questions concern two issues. What would be a fair settlement in the event we divorce? I envision something like a 10-year vesting period. In other words, she would get half after five years, the full amount after 10. I thought a fair settlement after 10 years would be $8,000 a month (she would have to pay taxes on that amount). I want to be fair. Any terms would be negotiable. She doesn’t know about this and may counter with something quite different after meeting with a lawyer. What about death? In all probability, she would outlive me. I would like to leave $5 million to each of my two children. My son is the current executor. Options for my wife include $8,000 per month for life or a lump sum. If the balance stayed the same, she would get $3 million and my children would get $5 million each. Given her age, I don’t think it’s reasonable to ask her to work. What do you think is fair? I think my son favors no lump sum, but I want to do the right thing and acknowledge my son’s thinking may be unreasonable.

[The Penny Hoarder]

Robin Hartill gently points out that the letter writer may falling victim to an online romance scam. “I can’t help but be skeptical about this relationship,” she writes. “Even if the woman is exactly who she claims to be, the distance puts incredible pressure on you both to make things work.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Teenage Son That I Was Right To Delete A School Essay He Wrote About A Video Game?

I have a 14-year-old son, “Charlie.” Charlie was recently asked to analyze an interactive piece of art for school. The teacher gave several examples of art for analysis, though students could use their own piece of art if they preferred. Charlie did not use any of the teacher’s examples, and instead wrote a paper about this old video game “StarCraft.” He did not reach out to me for support, and I simply found the paper while looking over his shoulder as he wrote. I told him that video games are not art. Especially not violent video games like that one which do nothing but encourage school shootings. I deleted his file and told him he still had enough time to do one of the listed examples if he worked at it. I also got in touch with my ex (we have shared custody) to give him a piece of my mind about letting our son play that sort of filth. Now Charlie barely speaks to me, and he’s been rude and sullen almost all the time when at home. How do I get him to start taking things like this seriously and act his age, not his shoe size?

[Slate]

Allison Price encourages the letter writer to apologize to their son. “Honestly, destroying something you don’t agree with without having a conversation is not adult behavior,” she writes. “You have a 14-year-old who apparently takes initiative, thinks outside the box, and felt capable of doing his work without you ‘supporting’ him—and you punished him for it.” Read the rest of her answer.

Do I Need To Apologize To My Girlfriend Because She Dreamed I Cheated On Her?

About a week ago, my girlfriend of 18 months woke up and seemed angry at me, so I asked her what was up, and she said she had a dream I cheated on her with her best friend. I kind of chuckled it off, but seven days later, she’s still distant and cold, and last night we had an argument where she said I didn’t respect her feelings as being real despite it being a dream, and to give her space — and, well, I think I’m two stops from being dumped for a dream. Do I really have to validate this or apologize for my dream self’s actions?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to call out the unfairness of their girlfriend’s behavior. “Even if this is (so far) an isolated incident, she still has given you a glimpse of a me-first side of her that I hope you take very seriously,” she writes. “Start by standing up for yourself, calmly but unflinchingly.” Read the rest of her answer.