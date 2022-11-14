How Can I Convince My 10-Year-Old Daughter To Rename Her Horse, Whose Original Name Is 'White Flight,' And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My 10-Year-Old Daughter To Rename Her Horse, Whose Original Name Is ‘White Flight’?

My 10-year-old daughter is a horse girl. She’s outgrown her first pony, so we just bought her a new horse. This horse was priced right, he’s the perfect size, age, and temperament, and he’s trained in what she wants to do — we seriously could not have found her a better horse. Except for one thing. He’s an almost entirely white Pinto, and his registered name is [Farm Name] White Flight. I don’t want to know what his breeder was thinking. My daughter thinks it’s beautiful. But I would be embarrassed to have my child showing on a horse with this name, and I want to officially change it, or at least call him by another name. I’ve explained the meaning of “white flight” to her, but she still thinks it’s a perfect name for a white showjumping horse and says she wants to use it to mean something good, instead of something bad. How can I convince her to rename her new baby? Would it be too mean to say either the name is changed, or the horse is sold and she can’t have another one?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris argues that the phrase “white flight” is not in itself racist but advises the letter writer to change the horse’s name anyway. “[Y]our reasoning needs to be that forcing people to think about something harmful and deeply connected to racism — or worse, giving the impression that your family is making light of something harmful and deeply connected to racism — when they’re just trying to enjoy a little equestrian activity is not something you’re going to condone,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It OK That My Boss Keeps Trying To Tickle My Hand?

I feel attracted to my boss who is married and almost twice my age. I am in my 20s. I like his intellect, his charisma, and his witty replies. I’m preparing for further schooling as I continue my job, and he is very helpful and considerate when I need time for classes. The problem is that lately he tries to take opportunities to grab my hand and give me tickles. The first time he did it, I didn't decline, as I already had feelings for him and I enjoyed it. But after going home, I felt guilty. Now whenever he tries to tickle me, I make some or other excuse to stop him. But then he says it’s a joke and I should not take it seriously. My problem is that whenever he comes a bit close to me, I start developing feelings. And I also don't know whether I am overthinking and it and if it's OK if someone tickles in your hand.

[The Boston Globe]

Meredith Goldstein encourages the letter writer to send an email to their boss asking him to stop touching them. “You are not overthinking it. Your gut is telling you it's not OK — because it isn't,” she writes. “Your feelings for this man don't entitle him to touch you.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Children And Grandchildren About The Significant Crime I Committed Decades Ago — Before My Wife Tells Them?

Over 40 years ago, I committed a significant crime. No one was physically hurt, but I scared the devil out of a small group of people. The crime was for financial gain, and I had planned it in advance. My wife knew and begged me not to do it, but I felt I had no other choice. My wife benefited from the proceeds of the crime and willingly spent the proceeds. I was never caught. For 30 years we never spoke of this incident, as the memory was too painful for us both. Over the last 10 years, however, when she is very angry at me or is trying to force me to do something she wants me to do, she threatens to tell my adult children and our grandchildren about, "the kind of man you really are." It is pure blackmail. Sometimes she says she will tell the whole story to the family in her own way after I am dead. I have never repeated any unlawful acts in all the time since and have shared a good life and, I believe, have made a positive contribution to many people through my work. I have considered telling my children as truthfully and factually as I can, and have written and rewritten my confession many times to share with them… Do you see any other way? If my wife finally tells this story, it will be embroidered with her perspective and 40-plus years of whatever she wants to bring to the story. Her temper is legendary. What do you think I should do?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to confess to his family and go further. “I think you should meet with a lawyer, deliver a full and accurate account of what you did, and discuss your options, including admitting this crime and making restitution to the victims or institution you harmed,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Gently Ask My Son’s Fiancée To Cover Up Her Back Tattoo At The Wedding?

My son is marrying a lovely woman raised in a different religion from ours. Our family's religion considers tattoos to be taboo. How can I gently suggest to my son's fiancee that she consider a gown where her large back tattoo will not be visible? I'm afraid all the guests of our religion will be focused on the tattoo and not the bride. Am I being old-fashioned? My son and his fiancee are in their late 30s, so I'm unsure if it's appropriate for me to voice my concerns. How should I proceed?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, discourage the letter writer from bringing up this issue with the bride and groom. “If you would like to be helpful, perhaps you can remind your family that the bride does not have the same tattoo restrictions in her religion,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Should I Ask My Secret Friend With Benefits For A Professional Reference Letter?

I have a friends-with-benefits “situationship” with a person in my professional field. It’s a very conservative field on matters of sexuality, so though there’s nothing untoward happening, we have kept our non-workplace lives to ourselves. I’m applying for a possible dream job, and ordinarily my FWB would be someone I’d ask for a letter of reference. FWB is happy to write such a letter, and I have no doubt they could do so honestly, but I’m concerned about the ethics and possible ramifications. Thoughts?

[The Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams rules that the letter writer should not ask their friend with benefits for a recommendation letter. “It’s safest if you and your FWB keep your professional lives entirely separate,” she writes. “If word does get out, people are likely to take your previous secrecy as evidence that you were, in fact, doing something untoward, and will cast a jaundiced eye on anything the two of you might have collaborated on.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Tell Children Raising Money For Extracurricular Activities That I Want Them To Work For It?

Our family makes donations throughout the year to various organizations. However, I resent it when friends, neighbors and family send out blanket emails asking for money for their trip/swim team/baseball team/etc. I understand they need donations, but kids sending out emails asking for money just doesn’t sit right with me. I’d rather they do a little bit of work for their request, such as selling Girl Scout cookies or swimming one lap for every dollar donated. How do I approach the parents/kids whom I’d rather not donate to for these “easy money” grabs.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax counsels the letter writer to just not donate instead of lecturing anyone. “Consider: Not everyone agrees with you about selling something,” she writes. “To some, that amounts to adding more junk to the world and subtracting (often most) proceeds from the cause, because the manufacturer of the cookies/wrapping paper/whatever needs to use resources and must be paid.” Read the rest of her answer.