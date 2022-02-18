Would It Be Overreacting To Leave My Husband After Discovering He Was Already Married When We Wed, And Other Advice Column Questions

By LV Anderson

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Would It Be Overreacting To Leave My Husband After Discovering He Was Already Married When We Wed, Making Our Marriage Legally Void?

I recently found out my husband was married when he married me. I never knew he was married to anyone before me; I even asked before, and he said no. He was married in another state, so I guess that’s why it didn’t show up when we got married, but legally, this makes our marriage null and void. He told me he got married for military benefits and never even lived with the woman. We’ve been married for seven years now, but it was all a lie. I want to leave him; am I overreacting?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole encourages the letter writer to consult a lawyer and talk to their husband about what they both want. “What does he have to say for himself regarding this huge lie that he has been living?” she writes. “How can he make up to you for this betrayal?” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Stay In Ukraine To Become A War Reporter, Even Though I Have No Experience Or Training?

I'm an American citizen living and working in Kyiv, Ukraine. The embassy just released a statement recommending that we evacuate given the escalating situation with Russia, but I'm unsure that that's the right decision for me. In fact, I'm considering staying here and becoming an independent journalist to cover what happens should it actually come to a major armed conflict. My reason is pretty simple. I served here in the Peace Corps before taking my current job and I believe in democracy. The idea of leaving everyone I know here behind is racking me with guilt and I want to do something to support them. Frankly, if the US deployed militarily, I'd have my hand up to be the first one back. Of course, this might be a fool's errand. I have no military training. I don't know first aid. I don't even really have practice as a photographer/videographer. And the closest I've been to being a good journalist is a podcast on China that I produced with a close friend of mine from college. So it's basically me, my intermediate Russian, and a nice GoPro. At the same time, I've also felt insecure about not having a career as a 31-year-old guy for a while. My options stateside are not great, but I would find something eventually. The thing is I've always been this person who cares about the wider world, loves languages, and isn't afraid of being in danger, especially if it's for a purpose. Maybe this crap in Ukraine is none of my business, or maybe it's literally why God put me here. There's probably something saner that I could do from safety or something more effective that I can do, even if it's dangerous, but I don't have much time to figure it out. So should I stay and give this a shot?

[The Jordan Harbinger Show]

Jordan Harbinger and Gabriel Mizrahi consult a former war correspondent, Danny Gold, for a reality check about the letter writer’s plans. “It's exciting, but you have to do it with clear expectations and a solid plan. It'll be a steep learning curve. It could get dangerous,” says Harbinger. “Just make sure you're being thoughtful and safe while you chase this dream.” Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Convince My Colleague Not To Send Flowers To All The Women In My Office For Valentine’s Day?

I have a question about Valentine's Day at work. I have a colleague, "Martin," who works overseas in London, and he recently visited one of our U.S. locations and met several people in person for the first time. I work in a different office and have never met him in person. Martin messaged me on our work IM asking me what I thought about his idea for Valentine's Day — he wants to send flowers to all the women he met at the U.S. office he visited. I didn't think his idea was a good one, mainly because I feel like there's a bit of a sexist undertone to singling out the women for gifts on a day associated with love and romance. Why isn't he sending the men flowers? Why does he feel that women alone need some kind of present on February 14th? He said his intentions are harmless and compared it to sending someone a birthday gift, but I don't see how that's related at all. I suggested sending chocolates to the entire office instead, but he seems pretty adamant that his flowers-to-the-ladies is the way to go. What do you think?

[Inc.]

Alison Green agrees with the letter writer that sending flowers only to the women in an office is not a good idea. “Generally, when you’re treating people at work differently on the basis of gender, you're on the wrong path,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue To Chastise My Son And Daughter-In-Law Because I Dislike The Clothes Their Daughter Wears To School?

From time to time, I pick my granddaughter up from public school. This week, I picked her up on Tuesday and again on Friday. Both days, she was wearing the exact same outfit, a shirt/hoodie that was too small and hand-me-down jeans that were too big. On Tuesday, when my son came to get her (Mom wasn't with him), I told him I didn't like the jeans and the shirt/hoodie was ill-fitting. He said he thought the jeans looked fine… I have bought many clothes for my granddaughter, and I know she should have other options. I've always been under the impression that "No matter what you have, you always put your best foot forward." For reference, my son leaves home by 5:30 in the morning, and her mom takes her to school. Am I wrong to want to chastise my son and his wife for this? I sincerely think they are doing the child a disservice by allowing her to go to school this way.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer not to chastise her son and daughter-in-law about this. “Children these days choose their own outfits without help from their parents or input from their grandmothers,” she writes. “Your sense of style may be very different from your granddaughter's.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Try To Get My Son’s Wife To Start Buying Cards And Gifts For Our Family’s Birthdays And Milestone Events?

I have three grown sons, all married with children. The wives of the older two meticulously observe every family birthday and milestone event with cards and gifts. My youngest son didn’t marry until his mid-30s. While single, he often neglected these occasions. I would remind him about them, particularly for his young nieces and nephews, but he was spotty about acknowledging them. And I heard frequently from my daughters-in-law about hurt feelings. Now that he’s married, I had hoped his wife would take up the cause of cards and gifts for family unity. She hasn’t. And my other daughters-in-law still let me know about every omission. What more should I do?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes notices the sexism in this family’s expectations and urges the letter writer to disengage from this conflict. “If your sons or their wives tell you they’re upset about this, suggest they speak directly to your youngest son,” he writes. “This may be more motivating for him than hearing from you again.” Read the rest of his answer.

Why Aren’t My Teenage Children Interested In Hearing About My Work?

I am the father to three teenagers. When I was growing up, my father was not very involved in my life, and I never felt like I really knew him. As a result, I want my own children to be able to understand and relate to their father. I have dedicated my life and career to my greatest passion. I love my job and the fact that my work allows me to explore my area of interest. You cannot separate my identity from my work. I like to teach my kids about what I do: the ins and outs of my field, details of projects I’m involved with, my colleagues, my career history, the history of my field and people who are “famous” within my line of work, and the nitty-gritty on how my work is done. The problem is that my kids act bored when I talk about my career and have asked for a ban on “work chat.” To be honest, it’s a bit insulting that my kids don’t seem interested in my life. I wish that my own father had told me about his life, but I never had that opportunity. My kids are animated, insightful, and funny when they talk to their mother or amongst themselves, but when I talk to them they sit there with blank looks on their faces and quietly nod or say “okay” and “mmhmm” in monotone voices. How am I even supposed to relate to them if I can’t discuss my work? I have put my heart and soul into my career and you cannot separate who I am from what I do. This is what I enjoy discussing and I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do to have meaningful conversations with my children. How can I get my kids to be more interested in our conversations?

[Slate]

Doyin Richards sides with the letter writer’s kids. “You mentioned that your career is what you enjoy discussing, but have you given any thought as to what your kids want to talk about?” he asks. “If you’re truly interested in bonding with your kids, don’t make connecting with your kids about you. Make it about your kids.” Read the rest of his answer.