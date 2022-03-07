Was I Justified To Ask My Friend To Punish Her Son For Giving My Son A Piece Of Cake, And Other Advice Column Questions

By LV Anderson

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Was I Justified To Ask My Friend To Punish Her Son For Giving My Son A Piece Of Cake?

My son is 8 years old and recently attended his friend's 8th birthday party. This friend is my best friend's son. I don't let my son have any/much junk food at all and usually he brings his own snacks (for this incident it was carrot sticks and ranch) to events that have a lot of sugary foods. My best friend bakes a lot, and made a special chocolate cake for her son's birthday. When it comes to my son, I don't let him have cake. This is personal preference for his health, not for any allergy reasons, and he is not diabetic or gluten free. My son knows he isn't allowed to have cake because of the additives. When he told his best friend this at the party, his friend apparently got upset and told him it was "good cake", not bad like I say, because his mom made it, and it was his birthday cake. My son ate cake, got a sugar rush, and crashed, making him cranky for the rest of the day after we left the party. I told my friend she needs to have some kind of consequences for her son to teach him not to peer pressure other children into eating things they're not allowed to have. She said because it wasn't an issue of allergies or health, that she's sorry my son was cranky but she won't be punishing her son or talking to him about it on his birthday. She says also that she'll just that she'll watch more closely/make sure her husband does in the future, as well as have a chat with him on another day about respecting food habits. (I love my friend, but historically, her and her husband have always said 'yes' to their son and not given him any consequences for anything.) Both of us were present at the party and did not see them sharing the cake (they were outside eating in the backyard with their fathers and some other parents supervising while we cleaned up) so it's not an issue of anyone going behind anyone's back, just teaching children boundaries and respect. I let my son stay for the rest of the party and be with his friend, so it's not like I ruined the day. AITA for being upset with my friend's son and the fact that she won't punish her son for pressuring my son into eating cake?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer is a jerk, both for expecting their friend to punish her son and for severely restricting their son’s diet. “It was one piece (was it even a whole piece or did these two kids share a piece?) of cake one time,” one of them writes. “I can’t imagine being that kid sitting there with some carrot sticks while everyone else is enjoying birthday cake at a birthday party.” Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Deal With My Discomfort Over My Dad’s New 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Who Is One Year Older Than Me?

My parents separated about a month ago. My dad is now dating a girl who goes to the community college he teaches at. She dropped his class to date him, and she’s 18, so technically there’s nothing wrong with it, but… well, honestly, it’s weird for me. I’m 17, and my 41-year-old dad is dating someone only a year older than me, who was in high school at the same time I was. I like her fine — she’s really sweet, and I feel like we would be friends if we met at school. But I can’t relax around them, and my dad can tell and it makes him mad (understandably — I mean, this is his life, right?). I feel incredibly uncomfortable seeing them kiss. She spends the night, too. How do I deal with this?

[Slate]

Michelle Hermann urges the letter writer to talk to a trusted adult about the situation and to get out of the house when the girlfriend is there. “I can pretty much guarantee that your dad is not supposed to be dating a student at the community college where he teaches, even if she did drop his class,” she writes. “It is absolutely not ‘understandable’ for him to be angry with you.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Can’t My Adult Daughter Get Over The Fact That I Wasn’t In Her Life When She Was Growing Up?

My grown daughter keeps bringing up the fact that I wasn’t in her life as a child. This is really frustrating to me because I’m here now, and when I wasn’t there, my parents were. I went off to college when she was born, and the one time I tried to get her as a baby, her mother wouldn’t allow it, so I left things alone and let my parents be involved. I’ve built a great life for myself now, so why can’t she just appreciate the present day?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole encourages the letter writer to start by apologizing and listening. “You cannot expect her to erase her memories of her formative years because you have shown up now,” she writes. “You are going to have to be patient and be present.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It OK To Exclude My Roommate And Sports Teammate From Social Activities Because My Other Teammates Aren’t Close With Her?

I am facing a dilemma with my roommate. I am a senior in college and a member of a sports team (so are both of my roommates). Throughout college, we have built these amazing friendships. We all connect on many levels, continuously have fun as a group, and get along in a way that seems super-rare. Throughout the years, six of us teammates have become very close, but one of my roommates, “J” I would describe as less close than the others. I now live with J, as well as one of my best friends, “Z.” Honestly, J is a great roommate, but is definitely not as close as the rest of us are. J makes constant efforts to tag along with us and her feelings are obviously hurt when the six of us besties do things without her. We feel bad leaving her out, but also really enjoy doing things as a friend group. J is a genuine and extremely kind person, but she just really doesn’t socially fit in with the rest of us. Now that we are finished with our sport, it feels like we should have the freedom to enjoy out last semester in college, but I also feel like a “mean girl” leaving her out. Is there a balance between having fun as a friend group and being inclusive?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson rules that excluding J from group social activities is indeed mean. “Extending social hospitality toward someone who is ‘genuine and extremely kind’ is good for your heart, good for your head, and good for your reputation,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer (and Jenée Desmond-Harris’s answer to the same question).

Should I Complain About Minor Grammatical Errors In A Hiring Manager’s Email?

Today, I received an email from a company I applied to a couple of months ago asking me if I was still interested in a position. Twice, the sender used the possessive “your” when they should have used the contraction, and they used a question mark to punctuate a sentence that clearly was not a question. I found it really hard to take this person seriously and really wanted to forward the email to their manager (whom I found on the company’s website). Should I say something to the sender? Or should I just let it go? Am I being a snob?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green counsels the letter writer to let it go and reconsider their judgment of people who make mistakes in writing. “Forwarding the correspondence to their manager when you don’t even work there would be so weird that it would reflect more poorly on you than on them!” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Disrespecting My Wife By Wearing Glasses She Hates?

I recently purchased some eyeglasses that my wife totally hates. The frames are round and somewhat retro in style. I have received compliments on them from friends and co-workers. The rub is, my wife has told me she doesn't want me wearing them, and that by wearing them I'm disrespecting her, disregarding her feelings and, by extension, not caring about her. I am feeling very controlled not being able to wear the glasses I like. I love her, but I think I'm "old enough" to make my own personal choices. By the way, I never tell her what she may or may not wear, as I feel that is her personal choice as well. Am I wrong to wear them?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren opines that the letter writer is not wrong. “Your wife is wrong to equate your choice in eyewear with your regard for her,” she writes. “From where I sit, it looks like an attempt to fight dirty.” Read the rest of her answer.

