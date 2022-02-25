Was I Wrong To Call My Friend An Idiot Because He Thinks His Girlfriend Might Not Be The Biological Mother Of The Baby She's Carrying, And Other Advice Column Questions

By LV Anderson

Was I Wrong To Call My Friend An Idiot Because He Thinks His Girlfriend Might Not Be The Biological Mother Of The Baby She’s Carrying?

My friend Dan recently found out he might be a father. I say might because the girl he's been having an off/on relationship with, Kara, is pregnant, and he's not sure if he's the dad. She offered to get a paternity test once the baby is born and doesn't expect any kind of support until they find out if the baby is his. He's on board with that and appreciates that she's not pushing him into fatherhood if the baby isn't his. The issue is that when he was talking to me about it, he also said he wants to get a "maternity" test done to make sure the baby is hers. Kara is visibly pregnant. We know she's pregnant because she did a maternity photoshoot and posted it on social media, so it's obvious she's not faking being pregnant. We've both seen her in person, too and she's most definitely pregnant. However, Dan believes that the baby might not be hers. I tried to explain to him that that's not how biology works and unless she got an embryo implanted in her then she's definitely the mother. She's a waitress and works for minimum wage + tips so I doubt she has the money to afford an embryo implantation. Plus it's ridiculous to think that she'd do all that just to baby trap a guy who is unemployed and living with his parents at 32. Plus he's never donated sperm. He's genuinely convinced that the baby might not biologically be hers despite not only me, his mom, and our other friends explaining that that's not how babies/pregnancy works. He's still insisting on a "maternity" test and told me that I was being ridiculous and that I'm the one who doesn't understand biology despite me studying to be an autopsy pathologist which has required quite literally years of biology classes. I got fed up and called him a senseless idiot and told him to call me when he got his head screwed back on straight. Ever since then he's been spamming my phone and has gotten a couple of our friends to spam me as well, telling me I'm being insensitive and he's just stressed about possibly being a dad. So, AITA for calling my friend an idiot?

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree with the letter writer that Dan is an idiot. “I hope for the baby’s sake that he’s not the father,” one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Continue To Tolerate My Boyfriend’s Gushing Social Media Posts About How Much He Still Loves His Ex-Wife?

My boyfriend and I have been dating seriously for two years. He was previously married for 25 years; he and his ex-wife divorced nine years ago and have two adult kids. They have a great relationship. But I dislike his frequent posts on social media that reminisce about falling in love with her — what she was wearing the first time he saw her, for instance — and how much he loves her still. These posts often include hearts and kissing emojis. I told him they are hurtful to me, but he says he’s free to post anything he wants on social media. He also says he loves me and that’s all that matters. Thoughts?

Philip Galanes asks the letter writer if she feels safe and loved in her relationship. “​​My bigger concern here is your involvement with a man who believes his social media freedoms are more important than your reasonable feelings,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Complain About The Person Who Made A Joke About Asian Names Being Hard To Pronounce At A Work Event?

At a recent work event, there was a ceremony and people who completed a program were invited onstage and given a certificate. We were called up in batches, one of which was for foreign employees. Almost all of us have Asian names. As our names were called, the host of the ceremony faked wiping away brow sweat and quipped that reading our names was an unexpected test. The mostly white audience laughed, while onstage, I felt like a joke. I’ve purposefully chosen to retain my original name, having moved to a different country, speaking a new language. It carries significance in my mother tongue, and I know my mother chose it with hope and love. I figure too that getting someone’s name right — or at least a good show of effort to do so — is basic respect. The least the program organizers could have done was ask us how to pronounce our names, instead of joking about how foreign they are. After the event, I seriously considered dropping the director an email but I’m hesitating because it could appear like a small issue I should overlook. What should I do?

Roxane Gay acknowledges that the host’s joke was xenophobic and rude and offers the letter writer talking points for speaking up. “It is quite easy to ask people how their names are spelled and pronounced,” she writes. “It is even easier to simply do your best at reading names aloud without making a big show of demonstrating just how small your world is and how little you know about other cultures.” Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Being Unreasonable Not To Want My In-Laws To Bring A Sick Puppy That Isn’t Housebroken Into My Home?

My sister-in-law (“Sally”) recently got a puppy-mill puppy who immediately presented with a host of problems — worms, cough, etc. He’s about 4 months old now and, after spending thousands of dollars in vet bills, is allegedly “fine,” but was so much work that Sally (30s, not attached) moved home for the help. My mother-and father-in-law were scheduled to visit my family — we have four kids under 6 and a dog — next weekend and just informed us that Sally is coming, too, and bringing the puppy and isn’t that great?! My husband immediately questioned the health of the dog, and it was waved off. I then said I wasn’t comfortable with a dog, still so young, who was so recently so sick — vomiting just two weeks ago — being both near my dog and my very young kids. Not to mention the fact that he isn’t housebroken, chews, bites like all puppies do, and we have a dog that goes absolutely insane around other dogs, getting very rough. My twins are 1 and can’t walk, spending all their time on the floor. My mother-in-law is livid and says this is because I don't like Sally — which is true, we have a long contentious history — and if the dog can't come, then neither can Sally. She also said the new dog is “part of the family” and I'd better just get used to it. Am I being unreasonable here? We’ve never allowed guests with dogs. The idea of a hotel was written off, and the dog is too young/sick to be boarded.

Carolyn Hax rules that the in-laws are way out of line. “This is not even a question,” she writes. “Your no-dogs policy with guests is also not up for debate. Your home, your rules.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Did The Married Colleague I’ve Been Dating Cheat On Me With Our Other Colleague?

I’ve been dating a married woman for seven months. She told me many times that she and her husband are trying to split amicably, but they have two children, so leaving was not an option. She said she is in an open marriage. Recently she told me that a guy at our workplace told her friend that he likes her. I asked her not to talk to him outside of work because it is disrespectful to me. She then got mad at me and told me that we need to take a break! A few days later a group of us went out socializing. She sat next to me, telling me how much she loves me, but I glanced over and saw she was trying to hide her phone. Well, low and behold I see she's sending provocative photos and texting the man in question — the guy I already asked her not to speak to. I gave her a few choice words and left. Now we're at the point she has blocked my number, won't talk to me, and has told everyone in the office that I went psycho on her. So now, of course, I'm the bad guy, because she is very well liked by our co-workers. I don't really care what they think of me. I'm just dumbfounded as to why she would treat me this way. Was she using this as an excuse to be with other people? I have told her countless times if she wanted to see other people, she was free to do so, but I would not be a part of that. She denied that she wanted to be with other people. She said she loved me and only wanted to be with me. I'm struggling to get over her. Did she ever love me? Why would she act like this? Any advice for me?

Amy Dickinson observes that the letter writer’s workplace sounds like a middle school and that their ex sounds like a player. “You obviously expect monogamy, but you don’t get that kind of commitment with someone who doesn’t do monogamy,” she writes. “And she obviously doesn’t do monogamy (for proof just look to her marriage).” Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Tell My Mom I Disagree With Her Belief That My Son Should Not Do Dishes Because Of His Gender?

My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don’t want to raise my son to think this way, but I don’t want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs?

Harriette Cole advises the letter writer to speak to their mother about their difference in beliefs and to ask her not to undermine the letter writer’s rules in front of their son. “If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.