Can I Offer To Pay For Botox To Fix My Single Friend's Very Noticeable Wrinkles, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Can I Offer To Pay For Botox To Fix My Single Friend’s Very Noticeable Wrinkles?

I have a single friend in her 40s. She has very noticeable vertical lines between her eyes when in animated conversation that detract greatly from her sweet face. She's on a limited income. I'd like to suggest Botox for her, and I'm willing to pay for it with a gift card or cash. Would it be OK to suggest it to her and how would you approach it?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren discourages the letter writer from making the offer and points out that the smoothing results of Botox are temporary. “While I'm sure you mean well, if you bring this to your friend's attention, you may make her self-conscious,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Boss Apologize For Yelling At Me Because I Asked Them To Take A Breath During A Rant About Politics?

My employer had a massive yelling fit when I said “Take a breath” to them while they were in the middle of a tirade about the election. They told me I had no right to control how they express themselves and that I wouldn’t get far in life if I couldn’t handle them yelling. They didn’t ask me if they could vent, and I didn’t ask them to share what they were thinking. I don’t think I’m in the wrong for wanting to have a yell-free workspace, and I feel I am owed an apology. What do you think?

[The Washington Post]

Karla L. Miller points out that there are risks to pushing back against a thin-skinned boss but offers a script for following up on the incident. “I respect your right to have opinions and feelings about current events — I know I do — but I would prefer if we didn’t discuss them at work,” she suggests saying. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Broke Friend To Date A Rich Man I Know, Whom She’s Not Interested In, To Fix Her Financial Problems?

I’m blessed to be one of a circle of four friends who have been close since elementary school. All but one of us are happily married, with several children, and doing all right financially, but not rich. That one, “Penny” has expenses that consistently exceed her income, to the tune of $10,000-plus per year. And every time she needs money, the other three of us have a huge fight, with each other and with our husbands, over whose turn it is to help her. Some of this is not Penny’s fault. Her parents prevented her from going to college. They also both died relatively young — leaving her no money, no property, and the guardianship of her disabled sister. Penny also has a slew of odd health problems that require expensive medications. Some of it, on the other hand, is: She insists on living in a “nice” apartment (which I’m the cosigner for) instead of the trailer she could afford, she refuses to seek a better job because she likes her low-stress but low-paying retail job, refuses to try to monetize her creative hobby, and she overspends on knickknacks as stress relief and DoorDash because she doesn’t like cooking. Having a partner to split expenses with would help Penny enormously, but she is perpetually single because she’s a very big lady who doesn’t pay much attention to her appearance. Last weekend Penny came to a party at my house and met my husband’s business partner “Andy,” who’s not only a super nice guy but a self-made multimillionaire who owns dozens of properties and invests in small businesses as a hobby. He’s about 20 years older than us but quite attractive for his age. He’s also single and into bigger women. He asked Penny for her phone number, and she gave it to him. But when he called her and they talked one-on-one, Andy told her about his battle with metastatic melanoma, and how he’s decided if/when the cancer comes back, he’s not going through the hell of chemo and radiation again — he’s just going to smoke a ton of weed and let nature take its course. Penny told him, and later told me, that she didn’t want to get into a relationship with him because it hurt so much to lose her parents, she doesn’t think she can go through that again. I understand this, truly, but it still seems incredibly short-sighted, and typical of Penny to always put emotion ahead of practicality. She and her sister could have been set for life, and even if she and Andy didn’t end up marrying, he’d at least be in a better position to help her out than the rest of us. We all three agree it’s going to be hard not to bring this up the next time Penny asks for money. Are we being unfair to her? Do you have any suggestions for how we should address the overall problem of Penny?

[Slate]

Lillian Karabaic rules that the letter writer’s financial support of Penny does not entitle them to dictate her dating choices. “Dating someone only because they are rich isn’t an insurance policy; it’s exploitative,” she writes. “Penny shouldn’t be expected to trade experiencing loss for a chance at financial security. That isn’t a fair ask of anyone.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Stepdaughter To Give Up On Her Career Dreams, Since I Have No Faith In Her Artistic Abilities Or Judgment?

My 20-year-old stepdaughter is in her second year of community college. She needs to apply to four-year colleges and pick a major soon. Her dream is to be a freelance graphic artist. The problem is she can’t draw. She loves making screen caps and photo manipulations but has no interest in drawing. Her last drawings are from a few years ago and look like they were done by an 8-year-old. I’m not being mean, I can’t draw any better, but I’m also not looking to have a career in art. I bought her a step-by-step book on teaching yourself to draw as an adult and she never touched it. She says nowadays you don’t need to be able to draw. She won’t listen when I explain even if you can squeak by and get your degree, you’ll still be at a disadvantage compared to an artist who can draw. She won’t always be able to get away with just changing the colors of copyrighted photos or making simple outlines out of automatic shapes if she expects to charge money for it. My husband is with me, but he thinks she needs to be allowed to fail and learn from experience. I’m concerned she’s going to get an expensive degree and not be able to get enough work to support herself and will still be financially dependent on him when our younger children, now 10 and 12, are starting college. Her mom is flat broke and no help. Any advice?

[Slate]

Allison Price advises the letter writer to give the stepdaughter a clear deadline for becoming financially independent without weighing in on her career plans. “If she gets into a graphic arts program, she’ll get a pretty good idea of where she stands skills-wise from her professors and peers,” she writes. “And since I gather from your letter that you are not an expert in this field, I am not sure how confident you should be in your assessment of her prospects.” Read the rest of her answer.

If A Light Bulb Is Burned Out At A Holiday Dinner, How Can I Make Sure No One Says Anything To The Hosts?

In the midst of a special Thanksgiving dinner last year, one of the other guests stopped conversation cold by asking our hostess if she realized that one of the bulbs in her antique French porcelain chandelier was burned out. I was sitting too far from the guest to kick her under the table, and our hostess could not see the lightbulb from her seat at the head of the table. Our host, at the other end, apologized immediately, as he is the custodian of lightbulbs (as well as an excellent sommelier). I apologized to our hostess for the other guest's rudeness and told the guest she should have either said nothing at all or waited until later and said something in private. The other guest insists it was something she thought our hostess, who had spent days setting a beautiful table and preparing our feast, would want to know. I am equally sure she did not want to know right then. We will all be gathering again this Thanksgiving. If something similar should occur, what is the correct way to proceed? Should I make a point of sitting next to this guest so I can kick her if she says something inappropriate?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin argue that there’s nothing humiliating about a guest informing a host about a burned-out light bulb. “What is a disgrace is a guest who presumes to scold, much less kick, the other guests,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Telling Me About His Bowel Movements?

I honestly don’t know if he does it just to bug me, or if he has a problem, but my husband loves, and I mean loves, to tell me about his daily poo successes. I tell him I am not at all interested, but that doesn’t seem to stop him. I asked his mother about this, and she just laughed and said this is what he has done since he was a little boy and he would do it to get under her skin. She said the best thing to do is just ignore it, and he’ll stop. But I do, and he doesn’t. What do I have to do to convince my husband I’m really not interested in his daily bowel functions?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer encourages the letter writer to have a conversation with their husband about whether he needs medical or psychological help. “If he’s just trying to get a reaction out of you, the suggestion he has a real issue might shut him down,” she writes. “If he truly does have an abnormal obsession going on, then perhaps seeking professional help would be worth pursuing.” Read the rest of her answer.