Can I Digitally Change A Guest’s Hair Color In My Daughter’s Wedding Photos, Since It Distracts From The Bride And Groom, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







Can I Digitally Change A Guest's Hair Color In My Daughter's Wedding Photos, Since It Distracts From The Bride And Groom?

My daughter recently got married in Washington, D.C., and it was a beautiful day. There was a freak snowstorm, however, that put a layer of white snow down before the ceremony. One of the guests invited a friend who had beautiful bright pink hair. There was no seating chart, and the friend sat on the aisle toward the front of the ceremony. In the video and most of the photos taken of the ceremony, with the white-snow backdrop, the friend with the bright pink hair distracts your gaze so much that it takes away from the focus of the wedding: the bride and groom. Would it be ethical to replace the hair digitally with a more neutral-colored hair? Or would it be disrespectful to the pink-haired guest?

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah advises the letter writer to have the photos edited without changing the guest’s hair to a different color. “Someone with the relevant expertise could surely preserve the pink — which was something you remember — while reducing the extent to which it draws the eye, delivering images that are more faithful to what you witnessed,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.







What Should I Do When My Boss Tells Me To Ask People For Favors That They’ve Already Said No To?

I started working for a nonprofit last year. I work with our community partners a lot, and our director, “Fergus,’ likes to ask me to ask them for things without telling me they already said no. He’d tell you that he’s the kind of guy who doesn’t take no for an answer. Which is fine, I guess, but not the way he does it. Two short examples: My first week, he told me to email one of our partners, introduce myself, and ask them to do Favor X. I got back a very terse email with the partner with all the levels of their organization cc’d, saying they had already explained multiple times that they cannot and will not do Favor X. When I asked Fergus about this, he said he forgot asking them and they shouldn’t have been so “rude” (his word) in their response. Our venue for a donor event fell through at the last minute and a local church agreed to host it. Unknown to me, they told Fergus that with other events, we had just a few hours to set up and clean up before and after the event. He sent me over there with supplies two days before to start setting up, which ended up with me having a very awkward conversation with the people there about how there was no way we could do that and they had already explained it to him. Fergus’s response was, “Well, they should have at least let you store the stuff there since you brought it over.” So far I’m doing a few things. First, I’m recognizing red flags (if he asks me to contact someone I have no relationship with and he does to ask them to do something, that’s a red flag). I’m also prefacing my requests to people with, “Fergus asked me to ask you” — awkward, but true. And with something like the second example, I’m either asking him for more details like “what time did they say they were available for me to bring stuff over?” or being proactive and emailing to say, “Fergus said I should bring some of our supplies for the event over today, is 10 am good for you?” But I get a LOT of no’s, and angry ones! Because they already told HIM no, and now I’m asking again. I know I need to address this because working with our partners is a big part of my job and I’m pissing them off. Also, his reputation is … terrible. When I say “Fergus asked me to ask…” I’ve seen people actually roll their eyes in meetings. I don’t want to not do what he asks me to do, but he’s asking me to do things that are hurting our relationships with our partners.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green encourages the letter writer to apologize to the community partners when this situation arises and to talk to Fergus. “At a minimum, every time someone is upset you contacted them, you should pass that on to him; don’t buffer him from it, and make it clear exactly how upset each person is,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







How Can I Get My Former Coworker To Go Out With Me After I Used Her Firing As An Opportunity To Hit On Her?

[S]o, long story short, this girl coworker I liked got fired, I believe, and I found her through Facebook and started talking to her through Messenger, and first all I said was “Hi, %NAME”, she responded a couple of minutes later with “Hi”. Much later on my shift, I responded back with “yeah sorry for being late with this, just wanted to see if you’re okay”, and she responded with only a heart next morning. So, later that day I wanted to see if I can delve deeper into a meaningful conversation and I said “so what do you like to do for fun?” To then I added “Because I hate the thought of not seeing you at work anymore”… she never responded back. So Doc first I’m curious about what’s so wrong with what I said because I showed it to others and they told me it’s creepy. Next I really like this girl and I don’t want it to be over at this point, so is there any way to come back from that?

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O’Malley rules that there is nothing for the letter writer to come back to. “Someone else’s bad day is not the time to hit on them,” he writes. “Especially if you only know each other well enough to nod at.” Read the rest of his answer.







Should I Tell My Sister- And Brother-In-Law I Won’t Continue To Serve As Their Daughter’s On-Call Handyman If She Buys Another House?

My 29-year-old niece moved back home a few months ago after living with her fiancé for the last eight years. She has never lived by herself and in my opinion, has always been somewhat needy. Six years ago, she and her ex bought a house. Her parents (my wife’s sister and husband) live about 45 minutes away. Any time a household “emergency” happened, I would get a call to come over and fix it, as it was a lot simpler for me to drive the 10 minutes to their place than for her parents to drive 45. Most of these “emergencies” occurred when her ex was away. But I would call only one incident an actual emergency (when he was at home too and they broke off a faucet and didn’t know where the main shutoff was or how to shut it off). When my niece couldn’t get the lawnmower started, she called me to start it, then half an hour later called again for me to restart it after she’d shut it off. When her car was snowed in and she was “scared” to use the snow blower and “too weak” to shovel the car out and she had to get to work, she called me at 4 a.m. (then she called her parents later saying she was disappointed I hadn’t blown the whole driveway out, and they called my wife saying I should have done it because obviously, she could not). And there’ve been other calls for things that a normal homeowner would be able to handle. Fast-forward to now. Her living back at home is getting a little strained, so I have been looking for apartments for her. Through a property manager I golf with, I found one that will be available in a few weeks: one bedroom, garage, rent includes utilities, and all appliances furnished. My friend said the apartment is hers if she fills out an application and there are no red flags. I mentioned this to my brother-in-law last weekend when we were together and he said, “Why would she rent? It’s a waste of money. When she gets her money from her ex, she’s going to buy another house.” I don’t know what to think. I will not be at her beck and call to do things that I feel a normal homeowner should be able to do. And I know she can’t or won’t do these things herself. Do I make the assumption she can’t/won’t take care of a house herself and let my in-laws know not to count on me to help her except in a true emergency? My wife agrees she is not homeowner material.

[Slate]

Michelle Herman advises the letter writer to talk to their niece, not her parents. “You are way too involved in your niece’s life. Neither you nor your wife get a vote on whether she is ‘homeowner material,’” she writes. “But it’s not your job to be Mr. Fix It for her either.” Read the rest of her answer.







Shouldn’t My Adult Daughter Stop Wasting Her Time and Money On Pokémon And Game Boy?

When our kids were small, Pokémon and Game Boy were hot. I know they are still around and have waves of being popular again, but now my wife and I are worried my 34-year-old daughter is wasting her time and money on these and other “blasts from the past,” which are way too young for a woman of her age. It isn’t like she has young children of her own to share these fads with. Isn’t there an age when the things of childhood should be left to children?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer opines that there’s nothing wrong with keeping up with childhood interests. “Reaching out to something that gave us pleasure in our pasts can not only afford a respite from the daily grind, but may also help us connect across generations as newcomers embrace what older people have long enjoyed,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







Did I Overreact By Telling My Son His Wife Should Cover Up While Breastfeeding Her Baby In Public?

I consider myself a modest woman in today's world. I have a new granddaughter that my daughter-in-law nurses anywhere, at any time, regardless of who she is around. I told my son she should cover herself in restaurants and other public places. I get embarrassed when she just pulls out a breast for anyone to see. She's European, and I understand it is more common there, but not so much in America. Am I overreacting?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren suggests that the letter writer leave the table while her daughter-in-law is nursing. “Nursing mothers are no longer relegated to feeding their infants in bathrooms as they were years ago,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







