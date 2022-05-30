Can I Cut Off My Mother-In-Law After She Rejected The House I Bought Her Without Asking First, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Can I Cut Off My Mother-In-Law After She Rejected The House I Bought Her Without Asking First?

My family and I have just decided to relocate from a large West Coast city to a less expensive but lovely college town a couple hundred miles inland. My mother-in-law lives with us, and for reasons I can’t explain, our relationship has always been fraught. For some reason, she insists on taking things I say wrongly and seeing my compliments (for doing something nice for her grandchildren, or going on a birding adventure, for instance) as “solicitous” — her word. We’ve lived together for three years, and she doesn’t want to do it anymore. So since we are selling our house in a high-cost city and moving to a low-cost one, I bought her a house four blocks away from where we’ll live. It’s a lovely, newly renovated old home. She declined — she plans to rent a duplex further away (she has virtually no financial security either, so paying rent will be more onerous for her). I thought it would be a way of showing my care and love and hope. But her refusal is a slap in the face to me and my child, and I don’t know how I can even go on trying with her. I want to cut off all contact. My otherwise lovely spouse just thinks that my kindness is wrongheaded and defends her mom’s position. It changes how I feel both about the move and, frankly, being in this family at all. Can you talk me off the ledge?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas empathizes with the letter writer but opines that the mother-in-law’s feelings about the house are valid, too. “See if you can accept that this is largely about communication and that your MIL is doing what she needs to do to be happy and to have a better relationship with you (because the resentment and the pressure of being so close together in the home you chose don’t sound like a great recipe for success),” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Boss To Pay Me Compensation That’s Months Overdue Without Being Rude?

I have been at my new job nearly two years, and I sincerely enjoy what I do. When I was originally hired, the benefits made my decision to switch jobs much easier. I receive a regular hourly salary and yearly raise, and the other incentive was a quarterly bonus based on commissions. The first two bonuses came as promised, but the third bonus was never received, even though my numbers were higher than ever. The fourth bonus, again, was not received, though my numbers were still high. Now I'm nearly due for my fifth bonus, and I'm afraid this one will not be honored, either. The confusing part is that my employer will make remarks like, "Oh, I need to get your bonus to you" or "I keep forgetting your bonus! So now, with what you're due, it'll be a really good one." So he is remembering them, but does not follow through. Then again, he is not in the office daily, and I may only see him once a month. I don't know how to kindly ask my employer why he hasn't given me my last two. Where I'm from, it's considered rude to question such things, but not only are my numbers consistently high, I really do go above the call of duty. I'm in a mental pickle: I don't want to insult my employer, but I also want either my bonuses or a reason why I'm not getting them. But primarily, I want my bonuses.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin urge the letter writer to treat this matter like the payroll error it is. “It's simply another transaction that the business wants — needs — to get right, making you the good employee,” they write. “Tell him you really would like to check off this year's bonuses and ask what you can do to facilitate things.” Read the rest of their answer.

Can I Ask My Son’s School To Reimburse Me For The GoPro I Bought Him, Since They Didn’t Let Him Use It On A Class Trip?

For spring break my 16-year-old son Caden went on a multi-day class trip with an emphasis on swimming and water parks. Caden is on the autism spectrum and despite being a brilliant student has always struggled socially. But he’d been looking forward to this trip immensely, and as a single mom I sacrificed to ensure he could go and have a great time. I even bought him a GoPro so he could record his adventures. On the first day when they reached the very first swimming destination, several girls objected to Caden using his GoPro, claiming they didn’t want to be filmed in their swimsuits. Their boyfriends added pressure until finally the chaperones got involved and confiscated the GoPro. But according to Caden, two popular boys also wore GoPros for pretty much the entire trip. When I went to the school to retrieve the GoPro the teacher in charge would not confirm or deny this, but said in any case it wasn’t a problem because no one objected to these other boys using them. I’ve been discriminated against myself and it breaks my heart to see my son now being treated differently. I can’t get over feeling like the school system should refund me the cost of the GoPro, since Caden didn’t get to use it for its intended purpose, and preferably also pay some compensation for his disappointment and suffering. Should I pursue this, and how?

**[Slate] **

Allison Price advises the letter writer to set up a meeting with the teacher who supervised the trip to find out more about what happened and make sure rules are enforced equitably on future trips. “Unfortunately, I do not think you can request compensation; or rather, you can request it, but I do not know that you’ll have much luck,” she writes. “Kids on field trips have devices, toys, etc. confiscated or limited all the time, or privileges revoked, without there being a fee owed to the parent.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Accept My Daughter’s Polyamorous Marriage When I Think She’s Just Trying To Get Attention?

Our only child, a daughter in her early 40s, married, with two young children, recently told us she had a polyamorous marriage. She hinted about it frequently for a year and then I asked her directly. The issue seems to have now completely dictated a shallow level of communication between us. She sent me a bunch of articles to read about the wonders of polyamory. I know it’s none of my business how they conduct their marriage, but grave misgivings fill my head and heart. She is very sensitive to anything that feels like criticism and always has been thin-skinned. The children are pre-hormone so I assume this is going undetected on their level. She has told me I need to practice acceptance. I am concerned about the future. We do whatever we can to love and support the grandchildren, but I don’t know how to navigate the future with the knowledge I have. My moral compass says this isn’t right and I see it as attention-seeking and flawed, which I am probably telegraphing indirectly. Like I said, communication has become very surface-level. Do you have a direction for me?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax counsels the letter writer to trust their daughter and not to offer unsolicited advice. “If it helps, I will take your key sentence and reverse it: I know grave misgivings fill your head and heart, but it’s none of your business,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Would It Be Helpful For Me To Encourage My Alcoholic Friend To Have A Drink With Me When We Go Out For Meals?

I have an alcoholic friend who is trying to quit drinking. We go out once in a while to have lunch or dinner and I'm wondering — would it be wise to have only one alcoholic beverage? I would think tapering off alcohol slowly and supervised would be better for him than stopping completely. I want to be helpful.

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson discourages the letter writer from trying to get their friend to drink with them. “For some addicts, any contact with their drug will trigger their addiction,” she explains. “One drink at lunch could lead to a binge later.” Read the rest of her answer https://www.washingtonpost.com/advice/2022/05/24/ask-amy-daughter-fiance-financial/.

Should My Son And Daughter-In-Law Have Warned My Wife And Me That They Were Taking Us To A Clothing-Optional Resort?

When my son and daughter-in-law told us they wanted to do a family vacation this year, my wife and I were thrilled. We both recently retired, and it was going to be the first time ever when we could just go off and enjoy ourselves without having to worry about facing all the catch-up at work when we returned. What we didn’t find out until we got to the Florida resort they picked out was that it was a “clothing optional” resort, with “fun for the whole family!” Our six- and four-year-old grandkids were along, as were our son’s wife’s parents, who seemed just fine with it all, even though they, like us, didn’t choose to go au naturel in public. It would have been funny if we didn’t spend so much time blushing, and to see our daughter-in-law and adult son in the raw was something we could have lived their rest of our lives not having to do. I know it’s partially on us for not doing some homework before we signed on, but since it was a whole family vacation, it never crossed our minds that it would be so “different,” as my wife politely said. Don’t you think it would have been nice of our son and his wife to give us a little warning? I can tell you I’ll never trust them to make vacation arrangements again!

[UExpress]

Susan Writer agrees that a warning would have been nice. “However, it sounds like you’ve already learned a valuable lesson in how a little research of your own can go a long way when someone proposes a destination with which you’re not personally acquainted,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.