Are My Teenage Granddaughters Just Being Nice To Me Because They’re Trying To Get Their Hands On My Beanie Baby Collection, And Other Advice Column Questions

Are My Teenage Granddaughters Just Being Nice To Me Because They’re Trying To Get Their Hands On My Beanie Baby Collection?

I am a retired woman living in the Northern U.S. I find joy in the simple things in life: taking walks around my property and collecting things like Beanie Babies, some of which are rather valuable. This is where the problem lies. I have two granddaughters, both in their late teens, who come over from time to time whenever their parents force them. They eye my collection, and instead of seeing simple collectibles, I am afraid that they just see dollar signs. When their parents first started making them visit me, they were rather reluctant, having an attitude toward me, shutting themselves in my guest room, and burying themselves in their cellphones. However, when they finally took note of my Beanie Baby collection, things changed. Now when they visit, they are far more cheerful, engaging me in pleasant conversation and helping me around the house. One time, they even brought a friend along to look at my collection. I would like to believe that they are simply maturing in their characters, but a small part of me is afraid that they are only being nice to get at my collection… I would like to give them the benefit of the doubt, but am I being too naive?

Amy Dickinson chides the letter writer for her suspicious attitude toward her granddaughters. “If you expressed as much curiosity and interest toward them as you have invested in your collection, then your relationship would be more solid, and you might be closer and more confident about their motives today,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After I Accidentally Unleashed A Surprise Party On My Roommate When She Was Coming Back From The Shower?

I’m in college living in a double dorm room with a close friend. Her birthday was last week and I organized a surprise party for her that went about as badly as humanly possible and I don’t know what to do about it now. I knew that she was going out to dinner with her parents and she told me she expected to be back around 9 p.m. I pretended I might be out with friends and told her to text on her way in case she wanted to join us. A group of about 10 of us gathered at a friend’s room down the hall to get everything ready. She texted she was going to stop at our room but then might come out. Perfect, we all went into our room, hid under the beds and the desks, and basically just crammed wherever and turned the lights out. A couple of minutes later, the door opens, the lights turn on, and before we can even jump out she drops the towel wrapped around her. She’s completely naked as we all jump out. Apparently, she was already back when she texted me and was showering when we got into position. She burst out crying and started screaming at me and we all just very awkwardly left. She still won’t really talk to me despite my many apologies and I can’t really blame her. Is there anything I can do to make up for this? I want my friend back but am scared I ruined it for good.

Jenée Desmond-Harris urges the letter writer to be patient and not to beg their roommate for forgiveness. “This was such a horrible mistake but it was also such an innocent mistake,” she writes. “You can both feel very sorry about what happened, and forgive yourself.” Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After A Guy I’ve Aggressively Pursued Asked Me To Give Him Some Space?

I'm a 32-year-old single woman facing a predicament. I've been friends with a guy named "Stan" for a few months, though we haven't actually talked in over a month now. We were acquainted in high school, but we lost touch after a short while. Stan and I went on a couple of dates, and I thought things were going well, but then he asked if we could just be friends. If we hadn't ALMOST hooked up, I would've been fine with this, but because I thought he was still interested in me as more than a friend, it took me by surprise, but I agreed to it. We continued to talk and hung out once more; however, I had expressed my feelings for him a total of three times, and the third time, he came close to blocking me. Stan had made it very clear to me that he doesn't reciprocate my feelings, though when we first started talking as friends, I had been optimistic that eventually we could be more than that. The two times that I've messaged him since, he's left me on read, though he sporadically watches my Instagram stories. He's explained that he's not ready for a relationship, yet I've noticed that he follows numerous women and he's on a dating app. He's also mentioned that he's experiencing family issues, but because we've only known each other for a few months, I felt that was too personal of a subject for me to provide input on. I'm afraid to initiate a conversation with him because I don't want to risk arguing and (possibly) consequently losing a friend, but at the same time, I feel like he's hiding some things from me. I'd like to let him know that he can trust me, but it remains unclear to me as to whether I can trust him or not. The last time Stan and I talked, he asked me to give him space because I was making him uncomfortable, but now I'm wondering if he is just trying to phase me out of his life. That was almost a month and a half ago. Please help. I have no idea what to do about this.

Annie Lane advises the letter writer to continue keeping her distance from Stan. “He's explicitly asked you for space and expressed discomfort by your behavior,” she writes. “You can speculate until the cows come home, but I'd take what he's telling you at face value: that he only sees you as a friend and he's not ready to be in any relationship.” Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Rude For Me To Give Away The Newborn-Sized Baby Clothes My Relative Sent As A Gift When My Baby Was 7 Months Old?

Our son was born in March 2022. Within a week of him being born, my husband’s aunt contacted us to ask what size he was... We told her he’d be in newborn clothes for the first couple weeks then start moving up through sizes. In October (seven months later!), we received a box from her containing a variety of 0-to-3-month clothing. By then, of course, he wasn’t that size anymore, so we passed the clothes along to a friend of mine who’s expecting a baby soon and sent them a thank-you note, figuring they probably bought the clothes just after he was born then got delayed in sending them. Two weeks later, his aunt texted us to say she hadn’t seen any pictures of the baby in the new clothes yet. I responded that unfortunately he’d already outgrown that size, but we had found a set of expectant parents to pass them to and they loved them. She never responded. At Thanksgiving, a family member asked what the baby could use for Christmas and we said that gifts absolutely weren’t expected, but if people did want to get him anything, 12-to-18-month clothes would be appreciated. His aunt made a “joke” about how maybe they’ll fit and he’ll get to wear them this time. Later, I heard her telling the relative who’d asked about gifts not to bother getting us baby anything, as we wouldn’t appreciate it and would probably just give it to someone else. When she saw me standing there, she said I should have told her the correct size so her gift could’ve been put to good use — or, when it wasn’t the correct size, I should’ve returned it to her, as she wanted our baby to have those clothes, not some random person’s baby. I know the sizing mix-up isn’t my fault, as it’s unrealistic to expect someone’s baby to stay the same size for seven months, but is it standard practice to return a gift if it can’t be used? I figured it was now our gift to use as we found appropriate, but now she kind of has me questioning that.

Nicole Chung rules that the letter writer did nothing wrong and that returning gifts to the sender is widely seen as rude. “[T]here is just something kind of hilarious about your husband’s aunt sending you a box of essentially-newborn-sized clothing for your 7-month-old (especially since you mentioned babies in the family run big),” she writes. “If she had a better sense of humor, she would be able to laugh about this, too.” Read the rest of her answer.

Will Women Always Judge Me Negatively For Cheating On My Husband, And My Longtime Affair Partner, For Years Without Their Knowledge?

I have been very happily married for eleven years while also happily having an affair, without my husband’s knowledge, for ten years. The truth is it doesn’t take a web of elaborate lies to hide something if your partner doesn’t push to know the hidden life you don’t want to reveal. That has given me the freedom to enjoy holidays with my lover as well as my husband. Both of the men in my life are successful, handsome and love me, as I love them. And the sex is great with both of them. Of course, the women whom I consider my friends hate me for this and also think I am squandering the lives of both men I am happily entangled with. The truth is they both make me feel special and happy and I carry that into both of my relationships. If my husband found out tomorrow that I have had a lover for this past decade, I think he would forgive me as my lover would forgive the occasional fling I have without his knowledge. I’m happy but am I destined to always live under the negative judgment of other women?

[Captain Awkward]

Jennifer Peepas points out that the letter writer has, apparently, asked her friends to participate in “a web of elaborate lies” by confiding in them about her affairs. “You told your friends some stuff they didn’t want to know, and now they’re telling you stuff you don’t want to hear,” she writes. “People can love you and want you to be happy and also think you’re making some shitty decisions.” Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After Someone Threw Away One Of The New Matching Doormats I Bought For All My Neighbors Without Asking?

I live in a so-so rental building. Some of the neighbors on my floor have ratty doormats. So, to make things nicer, I went out and bought new, matching doormats for everyone — at my own expense. After I put them down, one of my neighbors threw the new mat away and put her old one back! How should I handle this?

Philip Galanes encourages the letter writer to apologize to their neighbors for overstepping. “You may have meant well, but to them your actions could be read as entitled and disrespectful of their property,” he writes. “Decisions about common spaces are best made communally.” Read the rest of his answer.