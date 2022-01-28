Am I A Jerk For Asking My Girlfriend Not To Wear A 'Gay Rat Wedding'-Themed Dress To My Friend's Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I A Jerk For Asking My Girlfriend Not To Wear A ‘Gay Rat Wedding’ Themed Dress To My Friend’s Wedding?

My (M25) girlfriend (F30) Nat has a very particular sense of style. Picture Harley Finkle from wizards of waverly place, you will get the idea. Don’t get me wrong, i never had a problem with that! In fact, i love the way she dresses because she loves to do so, and i am happy if she is happy. The thing is, sometimes she likes to incorporate memes into her clothes. No problem. It’s cute. But now she wants to wear a dress inspired on the meme “gay rat wedding”. To my friend’s wedding. He and his fiancé are gay. I told her, maybe that is not really appropriated? The dress in question would be full of little stuffed rats, pride flags and a big “I SUPPORT GAY RATS” on the front. My friend is not a big fan of the way my GF dresses and i think this dress may cause an certain uproar in the wedding. Now, nat is upset with me and claiming that i am “throwing water in her flame of creativity”. The wedding is next month, so she has plenty of time to think about another thing to wear. Should i just let her go with the dress? Am i the asshole in this situation?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally take the letter writer’s side. “The wedding is not her chance to make a creative splash,” one of them writes. “She needs to take a step back as a guest at a friends wedding and let the day be about the couple.” Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Tell My Employee I Know She’s Been Badmouthing Me Since She Found Out I’m Giving My Baby A Name She Likes?

My wife is 12 weeks pregnant with our first child. We just made her pregnancy public to everyone. I manage a staff of nine. One of them is upset because she heard me answer another staff member's question about whether we have chosen a name. We have chosen a name that can be given to either a boy or a girl and has significance to both our families. My staff member is upset because she wants to use that same name when she has kids. She is not currently pregnant and said herself there are no immediate plans for kids in her future. Even if she were pregnant, I don't see why our using the name means she can't. Ever since she heard me answer the question, she has been cold and huffy toward me. She won't talk to me unless she has no other choice, and some of my other staff came to me because she is telling everyone who works here what a bad boss I am. However, she continues to complete all her work properly, be professional and warm to clients, arrive on time, etc. I don't know if I can or should do anything because her work is up to par. The name won't change, so I'm not sure how to address this with my staff member.

[Inc.]

Alison Green offers the letter writer a script for addressing this behavior with their employee. “The idea here is to call her on the behavior, make it clear that it can't continue (because it can't, even if the rest of her work is good), and push her to decide whether she can pull herself together or not,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Survive Visits With A Daughter-In-Law Who Never Cooks Or Cleans?

What do you do if you don’t like your daughter-in-law? Mine is a self-absorbed slob. As an example, she once made a comment laughingly that she never dusts. Which is true. She never cleans. They live about a four-hour drive from me and I love my grandchildren, so I try to visit for the weekend maybe once every four or five weeks. They live in an apartment and they have bugs. Yuck. And when I do visit, she never cooks, never even suggests what she might make for dinner. I spend a fortune on takeout or else take up all the food for us and do the cooking myself. I might even have a kinder attitude but she never even thanks me for anything. One of the few positive things I can say is that my granddaughters and daughter love her. I love her for that reason, but I just don’t like her and I feel like not visiting but that would hurt the rest of the family. Can you say anything to get me through this for the rest of my life?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax calls out the letter writer for blaming not their own child but their daughter-in-law for the bugs and dust. “She gets 12 words of warmth for her heart, and 170-ish words of savagery for her housekeeping,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Wife Not To Grill Our Busy Adult Daughter About Where She Keeps Random Gifts And Heirlooms?

Our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live in another part of the country, so we are only able to see them a few times a year. On our most recent visit, my wife asked my daughter where she kept some of the very nice, expensive wedding gifts that had been given to them by friends of ours. My daughter wasn't sure, pointing out that they have a large house and that the wedding gifts, though nice, are not something they use and that with five young children, she wasn't sure where they were. The next thing we know, my wife has disappeared to hunt for the wedding gifts. When I find her, she is unpacking boxes in another part of the house looking for them. Why that was more important to her than helping with the grandchildren and enjoying time with the family, I don't know. And I know I would not be happy if anyone, family or not, began looking through boxes stored at my house. When she didn't find what she was looking for, I hoped she'd let the matter drop. Instead, the next day, she quizzed my daughter about where she kept some of the family heirlooms that have been given to her over the years. Like the wedding gifts, the heirlooms are not useful for everyday living, and frankly, it is better for them to be packed away safely rather than being left around where the grandchildren might damage them. At this second inquisition, my daughter lost her temper. The argument that followed was loud and terrible for everyone in the house… My wife maintains, however, that she has "a right to see" the wedding gifts and the heirlooms because of her own connection to them. That doesn't make sense to me. More importantly, I am worried about my wife's obsession over them. Could this be a sign of some sort of mental illness? How can I help her? I want to know before our next visit.

[Creators]

Annie Lane encourages the letter writer to suggest therapy to their wife if she’s unable to provide a reasonable explanation for her behavior. “Your daughter's possessions — regardless of who gifted them or how much they cost — are hers to use, not use, stow away or trash entirely,” she writes. “It's really nobody's business but her own.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Reconnect With My Son And Daughter-In-Law After She Overheard Me Harshly Criticizing Her?

In 2019, after a five-year-long process to make up his mind, my son married a young woman who is the only child of an Indian couple whose own marriage was arranged. Our daughter-in-law has not embraced our family and doesn't seem interested in interacting with us. This past Christmas, she mostly kept to herself, doing things on her computer, playing with her dog or just staying in the guest bedroom while my son hung out with us. We are a very warm family. Our son and daughter participate, while my daughter-in-law doesn’t help in the kitchen at all, avoids hugs, and goes to her bedroom after dinner without a word. She has no social graces and her behavior, especially toward me, has always been extremely cold and distant. I am trying not to take it too personally because she is like this with most people of our generation, including in her own family. She doesn't have a very good relationship with her own mother, and they clashed a lot when organizing the wedding. The day before they were supposed to return home, my cup was full and some steam escaped in the form of harsh words to my son about her, which she overheard. Since then, I have written a long email to my son to apologize for my ugly words against the woman he loves. I also intend to apologize to her after I have been reassured that she will accept my apology. I intend to mention that I do not understand her coldness and hostility toward us. So far, my son has not replied; it's been a week. Any advice on how to reconnect with them?

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson suggests calling the son and daughter-in-law to apologize directly. “You should not wait for assurance that your apology will be accepted before offering one,” she writes. “Nor should you double down and place any blame on the person you’ve offended.” Read the rest of her answer.

Is It A Red Flag When Your Boyfriend Exchanges Birthday And Christmas Presents With His Best Friend?

I started dating someone about four months ago, and things have been going great. I knew from the beginning he has a female best friend and was comfortable with this, but I keep learning new information that makes me uncomfortable. The most recent was that they exchange both Christmas and birthday gifts every year. I understand that sentiment when you are 20 years old, but as you grow, your relationships change. Your priority should now be your romantic relationship and your family. She has a partner and I feel it his responsibility to celebrate these things with her. I understand celebrating milestones and achievements, but the necessary gift-giving multiple times a year seems way too intimate for just friends. My boyfriend has said that she always initiates it, and he only sends gifts back because he doesn't like getting gifts and not returning them. It is my opinion that she has feelings for him.

[The Boston Globe]

Meredith Goldstein advises the letter writer to learn more about their boyfriend’s history and habits with his best friend. “It's not in anyone's best interest for you to ask him to end traditions with important people,” she writes. “If his world makes you uncomfortable, you don't have to be in it.” Read the rest of her answer.