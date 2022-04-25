It's Time To Be An Adult!
You Don’t Need a Microwave
223 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
I’ve living microwaveless for the first time in my 31 years on this planet. What would have even just two years ago been a tragedy leaving me starving to death is now something I barely notice. And I’m still eating the occasional microwavable meal—I’ve just found new ways to prepare them that make them even better than before.
Key Details
- In the grand scheme of life, what’s a couple of extra minutes of passive waiting time, especially if it means the result is crisp and hearty.
- Once I started cooking regularly, the two main things I used the microwave for were defrosting meat and melting butter. And folks, there are better ways to do both.
- So, if you find yourself microwaveless, don’t worry. You can certainly get by without one, and you won’t have to give up your favorite frozen meals in the process.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments