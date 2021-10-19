Here's The Truth, Gamers...
Why the New MacBook Pro Won't Be a Great Gaming Laptop
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Apple just took the wraps off its redesigned MacBook Pros featuring new custom M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. And while I can’t help but be impressed by Apple’s lofty performance claims, folks are now wondering if this means the new MacBook Pros are suddenly good gaming laptops now. We haven’t used the new Pros so it’s too soon to tell, but I would venture to say the answer is no, not really.
Key Details
- Apple says the performance of its new MacBook Pros doesn’t take a hit when running solely on battery, so you’ll get the same blazing performance regardless of where you are.
- But like so many Apple devices, with a starting price of $1,999 for the least expensive new MacBook Pro, these things definitely aren’t cheap.
- Today’s resource-hungry AAA games simply don’t run on Macs.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
How My 1966 Ford Mustang Nearly Derailed An Indian Wedding
I'd worked on my Mustang in preparation for the wedding procession, but something still wasn't quite right.