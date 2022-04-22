Get Your Bread On!
Why Homemade Bread Is Good for You, Even If You Don’t Eat It
What I’m saying is that I really think you should try baking a loaf a few times a year, even if you think you’re not going to be good at it. I’m certainly not. It’ll force you to slow down (hey, proofing takes a while), keep you in the moment as you’re measuring, mixing, stretching, and shaping, and in the end, you’ll have something pretty amazing to show for your time. That’s worth the effort, don’t you think?
- I started out with the easiest thing I could find: no-knead bread.
- My first loaves came out slightly misshapen. They rose, but not like the stuff I’ve seen in bakeries. But the thing was, they were delicious.
- Now, when I want bread, I make sure to plan at least one day where I can slow down, get out of my head a little, and make a loaf.
