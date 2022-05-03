Say Goodbye to the Big Mac
Why Experts Think Fast Food Will Soon Ditch Meat Forever
submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
Burger King has set an ambitious goal: to offer a 50% meatless menu at all stores by 2030. At the same time, The Guardian cited an expert who proclaims that all fast food will be vegan sooner rather than later. Call me a cynic, but I don’t buy it.
Key Details
- First, it’s important to note that, yes, Burger King’s move away from meat is a good thing.
- “Fast food is 100% the best area to switch to vegan.”
- Fast food outposts outside of the U.S. have already caught onto meatless cost-saving measures.
