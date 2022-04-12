No Sticky Orange Powder Fingers
Why Cheetos Are Banned in Germany, and How Flamin’ Hots Sneak in Anyway
164 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
I first became aware of the Cheetos ban while browsing the aisles of a Berlin “ethnic” grocery store that will remain nameless. Its selection of North American goods had been expanding recently, and I was excited to see everything from Tajin to Takis in stock. But what were these bright orange packets with a familiar cheetah on the front and a red sticker covering up the brand name on top? Were these misprinted bags where Chester was saying the F-word or something?
Key Details
- It’s true that one of Intersnack’s marquee chip brands is called Chios, no “T.” But Google Chitos with a T, and the first result you get is, of course, “Did you mean Cheetos?”
- Many Americans who live in Germany are sourcing their Cheetos the good old-fashioned way: by stuffing suitcases full of them every time they hit the motherland.
- Haskins, AmericanFood4U, and the supermarket owner I spoke with all agree that German demand for Cheetos—especially Flamin’ Hot ones—has been growing.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments